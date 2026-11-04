Paraguay October Inflation Holds at 1.7%

The Itaipú dam on the Paraná River, owned in equal parts by Paraguay and Brazil. Photo: International Hydropower Association / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Rio Times Markets · Paraguay

Prices in Paraguay are rising slowly and steadily: annual inflation held at 1.7% in October, below what analysts expected.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Paraguay’s annual inflation was 1.7% in October 2026, the same as in September.

Forecast Analysts expected 1.8%, so inflation came in 0.1 point lower.

Target The central bank’s target is 3.5%, so inflation is 1.8 points below it.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

What The Data Show

Paraguay’s annual consumer price inflation was 1.7% in October 2026, unchanged from September. Annual inflation measures how much the average price of a basket of goods and services has risen over twelve months.

Analysts had expected 1.8%, so the figure came in 0.1 point lower than forecast. The gap is small, but it points to calm prices.

File photo: the Palacio de López in Asunción, the seat of Paraguay’s government.

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Where It Sits In The Trend

Inflation had risen to 1.7% in September, up from 1.5% in August, and October holds that level. The rate has therefore stopped climbing for now.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

It stays 1.8 points below the central bank’s 3.5% target. Price pressure therefore looks subdued.

Why It Matters Abroad

Low inflation helps Paraguayan households keep their buying power. Paraguay is a small economy that sells soy, beef and hydropower electricity to its larger neighbours.

A reader abroad should see a stable, low-price economy in this release. One reading does not set a trend.

What We Do Not Know Yet

The release data we hold do not name a cause, and we do not know which goods and services held the rate at 1.7%. We will not guess at one.

We also do not know how the central bank will read the figure. Its next rate decision will show whether it sees a case for change.

What Would Change The Picture

A November reading above the 1.8% forecast would suggest price pressure is returning. A reading below 1.7% would show inflation cooling further.

Another 1.7% would extend the flat run. The next monthly release will show which path holds.

Sources: Annual inflation for October 2026 (released 3 November 2026), with consensus and previous values from the RT economic calendar; Central Bank of Paraguay inflation target of 3.5%. Earlier reading: Paraguay Inflation Rises to 1.7% in September 2026. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Paraguay’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 1.7%, unchanged from September and 0.1 point below the 1.8% forecast. The central bank’s target is 3.5%.

Is Paraguay’s inflation high?

No. At 1.7% it sits 1.8 points below the central bank’s 3.5% target.

What does year-on-year inflation mean?

It compares the average price level now with the level twelve months earlier. It shows how much prices have risen over a full year.

What would change the inflation picture?

A reading above 1.8% would suggest rising price pressure. A reading below 1.7% would confirm further cooling.

More: Paraguay news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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