Paraguay October Inflation Holds at 1.7%

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.72▲ 0.50% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.53% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Markets Latin America

Paraguay October Inflation Holds at 1.7%

By · November 4, 2026 · 3 min read
Aerial view of the Itaipú dam with its spillway channels and curved concrete wall holding back a wide reservoir
The Itaipú dam on the Paraná River, owned in equal parts by Paraguay and Brazil. Photo: International Hydropower Association / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Rio Times Markets · Paraguay

Prices in Paraguay are rising slowly and steadily: annual inflation held at 1.7% in October, below what analysts expected.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Latin America story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • What Paraguay’s annual inflation was 1.7% in October 2026, the same as in September.
  • Forecast Analysts expected 1.8%, so inflation came in 0.1 point lower.
  • Target The central bank’s target is 3.5%, so inflation is 1.8 points below it.
  • Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

What The Data Show

Paraguay’s annual consumer price inflation was 1.7% in October 2026, unchanged from September. Annual inflation measures how much the average price of a basket of goods and services has risen over twelve months.

Analysts had expected 1.8%, so the figure came in 0.1 point lower than forecast. The gap is small, but it points to calm prices.

Palacio de López government palace in Asunción, Paraguay
File photo: the Palacio de López in Asunción, the seat of Paraguay’s government.

Where It Sits In The Trend

Inflation had risen to 1.7% in September, up from 1.5% in August, and October holds that level. The rate has therefore stopped climbing for now.

It stays 1.8 points below the central bank’s 3.5% target. Price pressure therefore looks subdued.

Why It Matters Abroad

Low inflation helps Paraguayan households keep their buying power. Paraguay is a small economy that sells soy, beef and hydropower electricity to its larger neighbours.

A reader abroad should see a stable, low-price economy in this release. One reading does not set a trend.

What We Do Not Know Yet

The release data we hold do not name a cause, and we do not know which goods and services held the rate at 1.7%. We will not guess at one.

We also do not know how the central bank will read the figure. Its next rate decision will show whether it sees a case for change.

What Would Change The Picture

A November reading above the 1.8% forecast would suggest price pressure is returning. A reading below 1.7% would show inflation cooling further.

Another 1.7% would extend the flat run. The next monthly release will show which path holds.

Sources: Annual inflation for October 2026 (released 3 November 2026), with consensus and previous values from the RT economic calendar; Central Bank of Paraguay inflation target of 3.5%. Earlier reading: Paraguay Inflation Rises to 1.7% in September 2026. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Paraguay’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 1.7%, unchanged from September and 0.1 point below the 1.8% forecast. The central bank’s target is 3.5%.

Is Paraguay’s inflation high?

No. At 1.7% it sits 1.8 points below the central bank’s 3.5% target.

What does year-on-year inflation mean?

It compares the average price level now with the level twelve months earlier. It shows how much prices have risen over a full year.

What would change the inflation picture?

A reading above 1.8% would suggest rising price pressure. A reading below 1.7% would confirm further cooling.

More: Paraguay news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
central bank of paraguay inflation Latin America Markets October Paraguay Paraguay inflation

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.