Paraguay Lawmakers Spare Next President

File photo, December 2022: downtown Asunción, Paraguay's capital, with the river in the distance. (Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

PARAGUAY · POLITICS

Key Facts What happened Paraguay's lower house shelved an impeachment request against Vice President Pedro Alliana on Thursday 5 November 2026.

The vote 48 deputies of the ruling Colorado Party backed shelving it, while 30 opposition deputies voted to proceed.

The result Alliana is due to be sworn in as president after President Santiago Peña resigned over a bank failure.

What is next Congress must also pick a new vice president, and the Senate may still try Peña.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Paraguay's Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, voted on Thursday 5 November 2026 to shelve an impeachment request against Vice President Pedro Alliana. The vote clears the way for Alliana to become president after Santiago Peña quit over the collapse of Ueno Bank.

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For US readers, the handover matters because Paraguay is a major soy and beef exporter and a South American partner of Washington. A smooth transfer keeps policy steady, while a messy one could unsettle a country already shaken by a bank failure.

Our earlier reports explain the resignation and how the impeachment push began. This report covers the vote that followed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Happened

Peña, a conservative who took office on 15 August 2023, announced his resignation in a video shortly after one o'clock local time on Thursday. He said he acted for social peace after the failure of Ueno Bank, a lender with about three million customers.

Opposition lawmakers had filed an impeachment request, known in Spanish as a juicio político, against both Peña and Alliana, with 35 signatures. After the resignation, all 78 deputies present voted to approve the accusation against Peña anyway, which sends it on to the Senate.

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How Alliana Escaped

The Colorado Party, Paraguay's ruling conservative party, asked to bring forward the debate on Alliana and then to reject the accusation. The majority agreed over opposition objections, with 48 Colorado deputies, including a dissident group, voting to shelve it and 30 opposition deputies voting to continue.

The accusation listed four main grounds. It said Alliana used his role as a link between the government and Congress to block questions and inquiries about Ueno Bank and the central bank.

Opposition deputy Raúl Benítez called the vote a whitewash and said Alliana knew about the scandal. Colorado deputy Rocío Abed answered that the vice president had fully carried out his constitutional duties.

Who Is Pedro Alliana

Alliana is a Colorado Party veteran who led the Chamber of Deputies for several years before he became vice president in August 2023. Under the constitution, the vice president finishes the term of a president who leaves office, and this one runs to August 2028.

Chamber president Raúl Latorre said Congress would accept Peña's resignation at five o'clock local time and swear in Alliana at six. A vote for a new vice president would follow at seven, with senators Antonio Barrios and Gustavo Leite named as possible picks.

What Comes Next

The Senate now holds the accusation against Peña, and it is not clear whether a trial can continue once he has left office. Opposition deputies said they fear a resignation would leave him with legal protection and called for him to face justice.

Meanwhile, depositors at Ueno Bank are waiting for payouts from the state deposit guarantee fund. Officials have given no payout date.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Paraguayan assets or trade with its farm exporters, the key test is whether the new government keeps the banking system calm. The central bank has opened a web platform where savers can check their payout claims.

Visitors do not face new rules, but protests have gathered outside Congress in Asunción. Check official announcements before you plan travel to the capital in the coming days.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm at the time of writing that Alliana has been sworn in, or who will become vice president. We also do not know whether the Senate will try Peña after his resignation.

It is not known how large the Ueno payouts will be or how quickly they will arrive. We have no information yet on any reaction from the US government or from financial markets.

More: Paraguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Paraguay’s Congress Spare the Vice President?

The Colorado Party, which holds the largest bloc in the lower house, voted to shelve the accusation. Forty-eight Colorado deputies backed it and 30 opposition deputies opposed it.

Who Becomes President of Paraguay?

Vice President Pedro Alliana is due to be sworn in after Congress accepts Santiago Peña’s resignation. The swearing-in was announced for the evening of Thursday 5 November 2026.

Why Did Santiago Peña Resign?

He said he acted for stability and social peace after the failure of Ueno Bank, a lender with about three million customers. Lawmakers had already moved to impeach him.

Can Peña Still Be Impeached?

The Chamber of Deputies approved the accusation against him unanimously, so it now goes to the Senate. Whether a trial can proceed after his resignation is not yet clear.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay, session of Thursday 5 November 2026; Senate of Paraguay; Presidency of Paraguay, video statement of Santiago Peña, 5 November 2026; Central Bank of Paraguay, Ueno Bank resolution, 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief