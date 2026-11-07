Paraguay’s Ueno Bank Missed Capital Floor

File photo, undated. The entrance of the Palacio Legislativo, seat of Paraguay's Congress, in Asunción. Photo: Mx. Granger, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

PARAGUAY · BANKING ANALYSIS

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026, 6 a.m. ET · Source: Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) statements, Paraguay’s bank resolution law

Paraguay’s Ueno Bank was taken over because it no longer held enough capital to cover its risks, the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) said. The central bank’s board voted unanimously on Monday 2 November 2026 to start a legal “resolution”.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Resolution is a legal procedure in which the state takes control of a failing bank to protect depositors. For foreign readers, the question is how big the hole is, and who else is exposed to it.

Key Facts Legal test Central bank says Ueno’s solvency ratio fell below 50% of the required minimum.

Open question The exact solvency ratio and the size of the capital hole have not been published.

Action The board voted unanimously on Monday 2 November; the state is verifying its books.

Exposure About 2.9 million clients; 8.9% of Paraguay’s deposits; a US$350 million bond due 2031.

Contested State money at Ueno: reports range from about US$355 million to US$850 million.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Central Bank Actually Said

The BCP announced on Tuesday 3 November that Ueno’s “solvency index” was below fifty per cent of the required minimum. It acted under Law 2334/03, the statute on bank resolution and deposit guarantees.

The statement gives no exact ratio. Some reports cite 5.56% against a 12% minimum, but we could not find that figure in the BCP’s published statement, so we do not rely on it.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Paraguay 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Resolution Means in Paraguayan Law

Under the resolution procedure, the Superintendency of Banks (SIB), the BCP’s supervisory arm, appoints interventors, officials who take over oversight, to verify the bank’s equity as of the resolution date. They preserve assets and take the steps the law allows.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The BCP has said it will try to move deposits and other liabilities to other banks through a competitive process. The BCP has not published a schedule for that process.

The Banco Central del Paraguay building in Asunción, photographed in 2010. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How Big Is Ueno and Who Is Exposed

Ueno held 8.9% of Paraguay’s deposits and 5.9% of its loans at the end of 2025, making it the fifth-largest private bank by deposits. In this article we convert guaraníes (Gs) at Gs 5,976 per US$, the market close on Friday 6 November.

About 2.9 million customers lost access to their accounts. The state-run Deposit Guarantee Fund covers up to Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200) per depositor, and a first payment of up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,670) per depositor began this week.

Our guide for depositors and our report on the first payouts explain the tiers.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The Related-Party Problem

Related-party lending means loans to companies tied to a bank’s owners, which regulators cap because the risk is easy to hide. Ueno says the central bank’s proceeding is not a finding of wrongdoing.

Reports say Ueno sold a loan portfolio to a company called Vinanzas SA for over US$35 million plus Gs 36.9 billion (about US$6 million). Senators asked in September whether Ueno had exceeded its related-party limits and how the SIB responded.

Eight Ueno executives appeared before prosecutors on Wednesday 4 November. Our earlier report covers the Senate’s request for information on Ueno loans.

The US$350 Million Bond

In March 2026 Ueno sold US$350 million of senior bonds due in 2031, with a coupon of about 6.7%, the largest international issue by a Paraguayan bank. We found no statement from Ueno or bondholders on a default since the takeover.

Whether foreign bondholders rank behind or alongside depositors in a resolution is not yet clear.

State Money at Risk

The Social Security Institute (IPS), the state pension and health fund, has about US$355 million at Ueno, roughly 9% of its portfolio, its investment director has said. Other reports put its exposure near US$380 million, while some reports count US$800 million to US$850 million in public funds in total.

We do not pick between these numbers, because each comes from a different count. Public-sector exposure is the main way the bank’s failure reaches ordinary Paraguayans who never banked there.

Who Acted and When

On Monday 2 November the BCP board voted for resolution, and on Tuesday 3 November central bank president Carlos Carvallo, who ran Ueno before joining the BCP in 2023, said he had signed his resignation; reports give 3 or 4 November for the letter. Board member Marco Aurelio González resigned on Wednesday 4 November, leaving the board short of a quorum.

Our reports on Carvallo and the political fallout around President Santiago Peña follow the case beyond the bank.

Are Other Banks Affected?

The BCP has said the situation is particular to Ueno and not a general crisis in the financial system. The guaraní lost about 5% of its value against the dollar between Monday 2 November (Gs 5,664 per US$) and Friday 6 November (Gs 5,976), as our report on the dollar describes.

We found no rating action on other Paraguayan banks and no statement from the IMF or the US government.

What It Means for You

For a US investor, the Ueno bonds are the most directly exposed instrument, and their fate is still unclear. For expats and visitors, the BCP says other banks are not affected, but Ueno accounts stay frozen except for the guarantee payouts.

What Is Not Known

The size of the hole in Ueno’s balance sheet has not been published, nor has the exact solvency ratio. A Gs 743.8 billion (about US$124 million) figure for loans to linked firms is attributed to prosecutors in some reports and to a BCP document in others, so we have not relied on it.

The total of state deposits, the fate of the bond and the payout schedule for balances above the guarantee remain open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ueno Bank put into resolution?

The Central Bank of Paraguay said Ueno’s solvency ratio had fallen below 50% of the required minimum. Solvency measures a bank’s capital against its risks.

Is the 5.56% solvency figure official?

We could not confirm it. The central bank’s published statement says only that the ratio is below 50% of the required minimum.

Are other Paraguayan banks affected?

The central bank describes the problem as specific to Ueno.

Sources: Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) resolution statement of 3 November 2026; Law 2334/03; Ueno Bank bond announcement of March 2026; Social Security Institute statements; RT market data, guaraní close of 6 November 2026. Read on 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief