Paraguay Bond Risk Climbs After Bank Failure

PARAGUAY · UENO BANK CASE

Key Facts RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → The market After digital lender Ueno Bank failed, Paraguay’s bond spread (extra yield over US Treasuries) touched 1.57 percentage points.

The ratings Rating agency Moody’s affirmed Paraguay’s investment-grade rating with a stable outlook in July.

The IMF The International Monetary Fund called Paraguay’s risks balanced on 28 August; nothing since on Ueno Bank.

The US US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met President Santiago Peña on 22 October, under two weeks before the takeover.

Brazil and Argentina Brazil’s Lula wished new president Alliana success on 6 November; Argentina’s government made no comment.

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Prediction market Polymarket gives new President Pedro Alliana 11% to win the next election (7 November, 5:40 a.m. ET).

Paraguay’s bank collapse has lifted the cost of its debt but, so far, drawn no public response from the IMF or the US Treasury that we could find, while Brazil’s Lula has welcomed the new president.

Paraguay’s Ueno Bank failure is so far a national credit shock, not a regional one. Investors now charge Paraguay more to borrow, yet neither the US Treasury nor the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the lender of last resort for countries in trouble, has said anything public that we could find.

That matters to US readers because Paraguay is a Washington partner and the Brazilian neighbour that shares the Itaipú hydroelectric dam. The Senate removed President Peña on Friday 6 November, and Vice President Pedro Alliana took over until 2028, as our report on his removal explains.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Investors Charged More but Kept Paraguay Investment Grade

The clearest gauge of outside confidence is the spread on Paraguay’s dollar bonds, measured by the EMBI index of emerging-market dollar bonds from US bank JPMorgan. It is the extra yield investors demand over US Treasuries, counted in basis points, where one basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

The spread closed at about 143 to 146 basis points on Thursday 5 November, after touching 157 during the day. Reports put the level before the crisis at about 119, so the rise is roughly 25 points.

That is a repricing, not a rout: investors want roughly a quarter of a percentage point more a year to hold Paraguayan debt. Before the crisis, Paraguay had won an investment-grade rating from Moody’s, which affirmed it with a stable outlook in July.

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Washington Has Ties to Peña but Treasury Is Silent

The US Treasury’s readout of Bessent’s meeting with Peña on Thursday 22 October described a “growing economic partnership” and welcomed Paraguay’s commitment to secure critical minerals supply chains. The meeting came less than two weeks before the central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay, took over Ueno Bank.

We found no statement on Ueno Bank, Peña’s removal or Alliana in US Treasury releases through Friday 6 November. Ueno Bank, a fast-growing digital lender with about 2.9 million clients, was the bank the central bank took over this week.

Brazil Welcomes Alliana, Argentina Stays Silent

Brazil’s tie to Paraguay runs through Itaipú, the hydroelectric dam on the Paraná River that the two countries own together, as our explainer on Paraguay’s foreign players shows. Talks to revise the dam’s financial annex, which sets how its power is priced and shared, have run through 2026, and we found no published deal.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulated Alliana on Friday 6 November, wished him full success and said he wants to host him in Brasília; his message did not mention Peña. Argentina’s government under President Javier Milei also made no public comment that we found through Friday night, though Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina belong to the same trade bloc, Mercosur.

The IMF Saw Balanced Risks Before the Collapse

The IMF’s Executive Board closed its annual Article IV consultation, a regular health check of a member’s economy, on Friday 28 August. It judged the risks to Paraguay’s outlook “balanced” and put the banking system’s total capital ratio at 17.3%, against a 12% minimum.

That figure covers the whole system, not Ueno, whose own solvency ratio fell below half of its legal minimum before the central bank stepped in. The release does not mention deposit insurance or bank resolution, and we found no IMF statement on the crisis or any Paraguayan request for fund money.

Alliana has promised to compensate affected savers. The cost of that promise to the state budget is not yet public.

The Case Against Calm

Spreads may understate the risk, because the central bank’s governor has resigned and the final bill for Ueno is unknown. If compensation adds to public debt, it could also complicate the IMF’s call to restore the legal deficit limit by 2028.

A larger bill could draw scrutiny from the rating agencies. For now, the outcome rests on how much the state must pay and how fast it moves.

What It Means for You

For holders of Paraguayan dollar bonds, the signals to watch are the size of the depositor bill and any move by a rating agency. For readers with money or plans in Paraguay, the near-term risk is local, in bank access and the guaraní, Paraguay’s currency, which we cover in our report on the currency.

The wider political backdrop is in our report on the former central bank chief. Our guide to who holds power in Paraguay explains the players.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction market, had US$11,954 traded across the whole market as of 5:40 a.m. ET on 7 November on who wins Paraguay’s next presidential election. It prices Alliana, who took office on 6 November, at about 11%; these are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We could not establish whether the US State Department or the IMF has commented, or whether Argentina’s government will. A US embassy message urging calm on 6 November was reported, but we could not confirm it at a primary source.

Early reports differ widely on how much state money is frozen at Ueno, and we found no final figure. Also open are the cost of resolving Ueno and whether Brazil and Paraguay will settle the Itaipú annex.

The exact date of the takeover is reported as 2 or 3 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the IMF commented on Paraguay’s Ueno Bank crisis?

We found no IMF statement on it. The fund’s board closed its yearly 2026 review of Paraguay on 28 August and called the risks to the outlook balanced.

How much did Paraguay’s bond risk rise?

The JPMorgan EMBI spread closed at about 143 to 146 basis points on 5 November, after touching 157. Reports put it at about 119 before the crisis.

Has Brazil reacted to the change of president?

President Lula congratulated Alliana on 6 November and said he wants to host him in Brasília. His message did not mention Peña.

Has the US government reacted to Peña’s removal?

We found no Treasury or State Department statement through 6 November. The Treasury Secretary had met Peña on 22 October to discuss economic cooperation.

Sources: US Treasury Department readout of 22 October 2026 (home.treasury.gov); IMF Press Release No. 26/280 of 28 August 2026 (imf.org); JPMorgan EMBI spread data for 5 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 7 November 2026 (polymarket.com/event/paraguay-presidential-election-winner).