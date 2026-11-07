Guatemala Lawmaker Survives Deadly Ambush

File photo: National Civil Police motorcycle patrols at a crossing in Guatemala City. Photo: tian2992, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

GUATEMALA · SECURITY

Published Friday, 6 November, 10:30 p.m. ET · Source: Guatemala’s Interior Ministry, municipal firefighters, Public Ministry (prosecutors)

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Central America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What happened Gunmen opened fire on Guatemalan lawmaker Julio Portillo’s convoy in Río Hondo, in Zacapa province, on Friday 6 November.

Who died Three people died: Guatemala’s Interior Ministry says three police officers; local reports say two officers and a bodyguard.

The lawmaker Portillo survived and is in stable condition, the ministry says; firefighters said he was not shot.

What next Prosecutors of the Public Ministry lead the case; no suspect or motive was announced by Friday night.

Gunmen ambushed a Guatemalan congressman’s convoy in front of a police station on Friday. Three people died, and the lawmaker survived.

The convoy carried Julio Portillo, an opposition member of Congress for the eastern province of Zacapa. The attack came at kilometre 137 of the Atlantic Highway in Río Hondo, a town on the main road from Guatemala City to the Caribbean port of Puerto Barrios.

What We Know So Far

Guatemala’s Interior Ministry said three officers of the National Civil Police, the national force, died while repelling a “direct attack” on the lawmaker. It said the agents acted to defend his life, and that he was receiving care at a health centre.

Local reporting from the scene describes the victims differently: two officers who rode a motorcycle and one of Portillo’s own bodyguards. We cannot yet say which description is right, but every account agrees on three dead.

Municipal firefighters in Río Hondo said Portillo was unhurt and was taken to a medical facility. Later local reports say fragments from bullets that hit his windscreen reached him, but that he was not shot, while one wire report called him wounded and the ministry said only that he was in stable condition.

The ministry said the Public Ministry, Guatemala’s prosecution service, will lead the investigation. By late Friday no motive, suspect or arrest had been announced.

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Who Is Julio Portillo?

Portillo won his seat in 2023 for Cabal, a centre-right party, and holds it for the 2024–2028 term. Cabal expelled him in April 2025, after mayors in Zacapa accused him of demanding illegal commissions.

In June 2025 prosecutors asked to lift his legal immunity over such allegations, and we have seen no conviction. On 31 October he joined the National Unity of Hope (UNE), the party of former first lady Sandra Torres.

Torres has run for president three times and is expected to try again in the 2027 election.

Why Zacapa Keeps Making Headlines

Zacapa is regarded as a strategic corridor for international drug trafficking and organised crime. At the end of September a shooting in the town of Huité killed eight people.

The Army blamed a territorial dispute between criminal groups, and the government opened an investigation into the Army’s own conduct. Last week the US Embassy rebuked a Zacapa mayor’s party over a lavish celebration, as we reported.

Friday’s attack puts the same province back at the centre of the security debate before voters choose a president, lawmakers and mayors next year.

What It Means for US Readers

Guatemala is a transit route for drugs bound for the United States and the home country of one of the largest migrant groups in the US. Violence in the east tests how far the government of President Bernardo Arévalo, a reformist elected in 2023, controls its own territory.

The loser is public confidence in that control, and a clear winner is hard to name. An arrest, or a public statement from prosecutors naming a motive, would show whether this was a political attack or organised crime settling scores.

Until then, expect pressure on Congress and the Interior Ministry for answers in the coming days. Any such move would matter to US officials who work with Guatemala on security and migration.

What Is Not Known

We do not know who fired, why, or how many of the dead were officers and how many were bodyguards. We also do not know how seriously, if at all, Portillo was hurt.

It is also unclear whether the lawmaker was the intended target. We will update this report when prosecutors or the ministry release more details.

More: Guatemala news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Julio Portillo?

He survived. Firefighters said he was unhurt, he was not shot, and Guatemala’s Interior Ministry said he was in stable condition.

Who died in the Zacapa attack?

Three people died. The Interior Ministry says all three were police officers, while local reports say two officers and one bodyguard.

Sources: Guatemala Interior Ministry; Public Ministry of Guatemala; Congress of Guatemala; municipal firefighters of Zacapa, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief