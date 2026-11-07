Paraguay Says Pensions Will Be Paid
PARAGUAY · ECONOMY
Key Facts
- The country Paraguay, a landlocked South American nation, is in a banking and political crisis.
- What happened The state pension institute says it will pay on schedule after Ueno Bank was shut down.
- Who is affected About 32,000 retirees get their pay through Ueno and must move their accounts to another bank.
- The date The year-end bonus for pensioners starts to be paid on Tuesday 17 November 2026.
- Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).
Paraguay’s state pension institute says retirees will be paid on time, even though the bank that handles the pay of about 32,000 of them is being wound down. The pledge came on Tuesday 3 November 2026, the day the central bank announced it was winding down Ueno Bank, a large digital bank.
For US readers, the pension promise shows how a bank failure can reach ordinary households, and it will be tested again on Tuesday 17 November. Our report on the removal of President Santiago Peña covers the political side.
What Happened
Paraguay’s central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay, announced on Tuesday 3 November 2026 that it had started a resolution procedure, a formal wind-down, for Ueno Bank. It said the bank’s solvency ratio had fallen below half the required minimum.
Ueno served nearly 3 million customers, a very large number for a small country. Its savers’ money was frozen while the central bank took control.
On the same day, Mirtha Arias, the interim president of the Instituto de Previsión Social, known as IPS, held a press conference. IPS is the state social security institute that pays pensions to retired private-sector workers.
What the Pension Institute Promised
Arias said IPS will meet its obligations on the set dates and has formed a technical and legal team to protect its funds. She described IPS as a privileged creditor, which means it expects to be paid ahead of many other claims.
Gladys Vera, the institute’s finance manager, said pensions are paid from worker and employer contributions. She said they do not depend on the institute’s financial investments.
The 32,000 Retirees Who Must Switch Banks
About 32,000 retirees receive their pay through Ueno accounts. IPS said it has already started the steps to open accounts for them at another financial institution.
IPS said it would announce the details in the coming days. It has not named the new bank.
The Year-End Bonus
IPS said the aguinaldo, the extra yearly payment Paraguayan retirees receive, starts to be paid on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It said the money comes from interest and income already set aside.
That date is the first real test of the promise. If the account switch is not finished by then, retirees could face delays in reaching the money.
Why It Matters Beyond Retirees
The Ueno failure has already cost Paraguay its president, since the Senate removed Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November. Pedro Alliana, the vice president and a member of the same Colorado Party, the country’s long-ruling conservative party, was sworn in as president.
A pension system that keeps paying is one of the few signs of calm in a week of political turmoil. It also shows why Paraguayans care about where public money is kept.
What It Means for You
If you hold Paraguayan bonds or deal with Paraguayan companies, watch whether public bodies keep meeting payments on schedule. Steady pension payments would suggest the shock is staying inside the banking system.
If you live in Paraguay or send money there, check which bank holds the account that receives it. Travelers face no change from this news alone.
What Is Not Known
IPS gave no figure at its press conference for how much of its own money is held at Ueno, and it has not said how much it can recover. It has also not named the bank that will take the 32,000 retiree accounts.
Other public bodies, such as the state power company ANDE (Administración Nacional de Electricidad), have been named as holding deposits at Ueno. We could not confirm the size of their exposure, so we do not report it.
More: Paraguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will Paraguay’s Retirees Still Be Paid?
The state pension institute, known as IPS, says it will meet its obligations on the set dates. It says pensions come from worker and employer contributions, not from its bank investments.
What Happens to Ueno Bank Accounts of Retirees?
About 32,000 retirees receive their pay through Ueno. IPS says it has started to open accounts for them at another bank and will give details in the coming days.
When Is the Year-End Bonus Paid?
IPS says the year-end bonus, called the aguinaldo, starts to be paid on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It says the money comes from interest and income already set aside.
Why Did Paraguay Move Against Ueno Bank?
Paraguay’s central bank began a resolution procedure on Tuesday 3 November 2026 because the bank’s solvency ratio, a measure of its capital cushion, had fallen below half the required minimum. The bank served nearly 3 million customers.
Sources: Instituto de Previsión Social of Paraguay, press conference of 3 November 2026; Banco Central del Paraguay, communiqué of 3 November 2026; Senate of Paraguay, vote of 6 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief