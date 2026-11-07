Paraguay Ueno Bank Crisis Key Figures in US$

File photo, 2009: the Banco Central del Paraguay building in Asunción. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

PARAGUAY · UENO BANK DATA ROOM

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026, 6:45 a.m. ET · Source: Banco Central del Paraguay communiqués, prosecutors’ filings, market data

Paraguay’s Ueno Bank, a digital bank with about 2.9 million clients, was taken over by the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP) in a board decision of Monday 2 November, announced on Tuesday 3 November 2026. Savers are covered up to 228.3 million guaraníes (Gs), or US$38,200, each, and this page lists every key figure of the crisis in guaraníes (Gs) and US dollars with its date, source type and status.

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Key Facts Clients About 2.9 million depositors lost normal access to Ueno Bank accounts after the 3 November takeover.

Cap The deposit guarantee covers up to Gs 228.3 million (US$38,200) per depositor; about 97% fall inside it.

Payouts The BCP announced advances of up to Gs 10 million (US$1,673); later groups have no published dates.

Disputed Frozen state money is disputed: estimates run from US$800 million to US$860 million (Gs 4.8 to 5.1 trillion).

Rate Every conversion uses Gs 5,976 per US$, the market close of Friday 6 November.

Prediction markets The prediction market Polymarket gives Pedro Alliana, Paraguay’s new president, a 10.5% chance in its market on the 2028 election (7 November, 6:27 a.m. ET).

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Some of these figures are firm and some are disputed, so each row carries a plain status: confirmed, reported, contested or allegation.

In Plain English

Guaraní (Gs): Paraguay’s currency; Gs 5,976 buy US$1 in this page.

Paraguay’s currency; Gs 5,976 buy US$1 in this page. BCP: the Banco Central del Paraguay, the country’s central bank and bank regulator.

the Banco Central del Paraguay, the country’s central bank and bank regulator. Resolution: the legal process in which the central bank takes over a failing bank and sorts out its assets and debts.

the legal process in which the central bank takes over a failing bank and sorts out its assets and debts. Solvency ratio: a bank’s capital measured against its risky assets; the law sets a minimum.

a bank’s capital measured against its risky assets; the law sets a minimum. Deposit guarantee: a state-backed fund that repays savers up to a legal cap at a failed bank.

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Ueno Bank Key Figures in Gs and US$

Key figures of the Ueno Bank crisis as of Saturday 7 November 2026, converted at Gs 5,976 per US$ (market close, Friday 6 November). Figure Gs US$ Date Source type Status Solvency ratio Below half the legal minimum; exact ratio not published n/a Board decision Mon 2 Nov; announced Tue 3 Nov BCP communiqué Confirmed (wording only) Clients affected About 2.9 million depositors (some reports say 3 million) n/a From Tue 3 Nov BCP figures relayed by reports; counts differ Reported Deposits held and market share About Gs 16.7 trillion; 8.9% of system deposits and 5.9% of loans (end 2025) About US$2.8 billion 2026 (deposits); end 2025 (shares) Regulator and rating-agency data relayed by reports Reported First payout per depositor Up to Gs 10 million, minus debts at Ueno; needs an account at another bank Up to US$1,673 Announced Wed 4 Nov; payments began on the evening of Thu 5 Nov BCP announcement Confirmed Emergency advance Up to 40 minimum monthly wages, about Gs 121.7 million About US$20,400 Law 7745, promulgated Wed 4 Nov; payable within 24 hours to five business days Emergency law, as reported Reported Deposit guarantee cap 75 minimum monthly wages, Gs 228.3 million per depositor per bank About US$38,200 (reports say 38,000 to 38,600 at other rates) Standing law BCP communiqués Confirmed Depositors fully covered About 97% of depositors n/a Preliminary, 3 to 5 Nov BCP preliminary estimate Reported Public money frozen Gs 4.8 to 5.1 trillion in all; pension fund (IPS, the public pension institute) Gs 2.12 to 2.27 trillion US$800 to 860 million in all; pension fund US$355 to 380 million Oct to 7 Nov Press estimates and a senator’s claim; no Ministry of Economy total found Contested Bond due 2031 About Gs 2.09 trillion US$350 million Sold March 2026; due 2031 Bond terms as reported Reported Money moved to linked firms About Gs 872.5 billion to three firms; a Gs 444.6 billion loan portfolio went to one of them About US$146 million; US$74.4 million Sep 2025 to May 2026; Jun 2026 Prosecutors’ case file, as reported Allegation, single source, not proven People charged 27 people, including 8 Ueno directors n/a Wed 4 Nov Prosecutors’ filings, as reported Confirmed; all presumed innocent Staff in Argentina suspended n/a n/a Unpaid suspension Thu 5 Nov to Fri 4 Dec Company notice to staff at Kaitel SRL, an IT services firm of the ITTI technology group Reported; headcount contested (900 to 1,000) Exchange rate used Gs 5,976 per US$ 1 Close, Fri 6 Nov Market data; BCP reference rate for the day not found Indicative

Status key. Confirmed: at least two independent reports agree. Reported: one source. Contested: sources disagree. Allegation: a claim by prosecutors that a court has not tested.

What the Numbers Mean for Savers

Three amounts matter to savers: Gs 10 million (US$1,673) paid first, up to about Gs 121.7 million (US$20,400) as an emergency advance, and Gs 228.3 million (US$38,200) as the legal cap. Our Ueno Bank depositor guide explains who is paid in which group.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Only about 3% of depositors hold more than the cap. The BCP has said only that it will seek the greatest possible protection for them and has published no plan or date.

Who Is Charged and Who Now Holds Power

Prosecutors have charged 27 people, including eight Ueno directors, and all are presumed innocent until a court rules. Prosecutors requested the detention of Carlos Carvallo, the BCP president who resigned on Tuesday 3 November, and reports say he surrendered on Friday night.

The Senate removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November with 44 votes in favour, and Pedro Alliana, until then vice president, was sworn in to serve the rest of the term, to August 2028. Read the full account in our report on Santiago Peña’s removal; the investigation is covered in our Banco Central del Paraguay report.

File photo, 15 August 2023: Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana at the swearing-in ceremony in Asunción. Photo: Lula Oficial, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Peña was detained at home in Asunción on Friday 6 November, and later reports say he was moved to the Presidential Escort Regiment, the army unit that guards the presidency. He has not been convicted of anything.

What Happens to the US$350 Million Bond

Ueno sold US$350 million (Gs 2.09 trillion) of bonds due 2031 to international investors in March. We found no public statement on how bondholders will be treated.

Our Ueno Bank bond risk report tracks the market reaction. The IMF has made no public statement on Ueno that we could find.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where people trade real money on outcomes, the “Paraguay Presidential Election Winner” market on the 2028 vote gave Pedro Alliana, Paraguay’s new president, a 10.5% chance on Saturday 7 November at 6:27 a.m. ET. About US$12,000 had been traded across the whole election market and about US$3,000 on the Alliana contract, so the price is thin and these are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Ueno money, count your total balance at the bank, because the cap applies per depositor and not per account. If you hold Paraguayan assets, watch the guaraní and the 2031 bond, the two prices that react first to news from the BCP and the courts.

Travellers and expats with a Paraguayan account elsewhere should note that the first payout goes only to savers who hold an account at another bank. Our look at the dates to watch in the Ueno Bank crisis lists the next deadlines.

What Is Not Known

The exact solvency ratio, which the BCP has not published: its wording is only “below half the minimum”.

The final size of the hole in Ueno’s balance sheet.

How much public money is frozen, and how the emergency advance will be paid out beyond the first week.

The payout calendar for balances above the first group, and the fate of the 2031 bonds.

Whether a judge orders Santiago Peña held before trial, and whether the Senate ratifies a permanent BCP president.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were affected by the Ueno Bank takeover?

About 2.9 million depositors lost normal access to their accounts after the BCP took over the bank on 3 November. Some reports round this to 3 million.

How much of my Ueno Bank money is guaranteed?

The deposit guarantee covers up to Gs 228.3 million (US$38,200) per depositor and per bank. The BCP says about 97% of depositors fall fully within that limit.

Why do reports show different US$ amounts for the same guaraní sum?

The guaraní moved sharply against the dollar this week, so conversions made on different days differ. This page uses Gs 5,976 per US$, the market close of Friday 6 November.

Has anyone been convicted?

No. Prosecutors have charged 27 people, and all are presumed innocent until a court rules.





Sources: Banco Central del Paraguay communiqués of 3 to 5 November 2026; prosecutors’ filings in case 89/2026; Paraguayan Senate session of 6 November 2026; emergency deposit-guarantee law promulgated on 4 November 2026; market data, close of 6 November 2026. Not every official page could be opened during the check, so figures that rest on reports are marked in the status column.