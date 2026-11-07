Paraguay Banking System Explained

File photo, 2009: high-rise buildings in downtown Asunción, the capital of Paraguay. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

PARAGUAY · BANKING EXPLAINER

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Source: Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) data as published, deposit guarantee law, national statistics office

Paraguay’s banking system is small, dominated by three banks and growing fast, which is the backdrop for how Ueno Bank, a digital bank, reached about 2.9 million clients in a few years. The Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) took Ueno over in the first days of November 2026 after its solvency ratio fell below half the legal minimum.

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For a reader outside Paraguay, the system works like this: a handful of large banks hold most of the money, loans in the local currency are expensive, and a deposit guarantee protects small savers up to a fixed cap.

Key Facts Size About US$30.7 billion in deposits in May 2026; in the year to June deposits grew 19.4%, credit 14.4%.

Concentration The three largest banks (Continental, Sudameris, Itaú) hold about 46% of deposits, May 2026.

Cost of credit Average lending rate 15.97% in guaraníes against a 6.32% deposit rate, June 2026.

Safety net Deposit guarantee covers up to 228.3 million guaraníes (about US$38,200) per person, per bank.

Ueno Almost 2.9 million clients, a company count, equal to about 45% of the 6.46 million residents the statistics office projects.

Ueno grew in a system where few people had accounts, credit cost a lot and three banks held almost half the market.

How Big Is Paraguay’s Banking System?

Banks in Paraguay held about US$30.7 billion of deposits in May 2026, according to BCP data. Deposits grew 19.4% and loans to the private sector 14.4% over the twelve months to June 2026, with dollar balances growing faster than guaraní (the national currency) balances.

On paper the system looks healthy. In June 2026 the system-wide solvency ratio, which compares a bank’s capital with its risky assets, stood at 17.03%, well above the legal floor; late payments were 2.84% of loans.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ueno’s failure shows that a healthy average can hide a weak bank. The BCP’s May 2026 stability report said stress tests (simulations of shocks) showed the system could absorb a sharp rise in bad loans, a currency fall and heavy withdrawals.

The BCP says the rest of the system is operating normally.

In Plain English Solvency ratio Capital divided by risky assets. The higher it is, the more losses a bank can absorb.

Guaraní (Gs) Paraguay’s currency. We convert at Gs 5,976 per US$, the 6 November 2026 market close.

Superintendency of Banks The BCP’s bank-supervision arm, which inspects banks and can order fixes.

Deposit Guarantee Fund An insurance pool run by the BCP that repays savers when a bank fails.

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Three Banks Hold Almost Half the Market

Press reports of BCP data count 16 banks in Paraguay, though one tally gives 17. In May 2026, the three largest, Banco Continental, Sudameris and Itaú, held 17.2%, 14.5% and 13.9% of deposits, together about 46%.

Itaú belongs to Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco group. The shares come from BCP data as published in monthly rankings.

Ueno, by press reports of BCP data, ranked fifth or sixth by deposits but first by customers. It held roughly 9% of deposits and 5.9% of loans at the end of 2025, and one report puts its deposits at about US$2.8 billion.

Why Credit Is Costly and Access Is Thin

Borrowing in guaraníes is expensive. The average lending rate was 15.97%% in June 2026 while banks paid depositors 6.32%%, a gap of 9.65 points; dollar loans averaged 7.86%% and dollar deposits paid 3.65%%.

Credit cards cost more: the average card rate was 19.10% in March 2026, up from 16.36% a year earlier.

Access to accounts has grown but is uneven. The World Bank’s Global Findex, a survey of how people use financial services, found 61% of adults had an account (survey year 2024, published 2025), about triple the 2011 level.

Who Regulates the Banks

The BCP regulates banks through its Superintendency of Banks, which applies capital and liquidity rules and can intervene in a bank that breaks them. The BCP gave the Senate (the upper house of Congress) a confidential report on supervision on 7 October 2026, which has not been published; the BCP itself says the system remains solvent and liquid.

The regulator’s own leadership is now part of the story. BCP president Carlos Carvallo, who led Ueno before moving to the BCP in 2023, submitted his resignation on 3 November, as we reported.

The Deposit Guarantee in Numbers

Law 2334 of December 2003 created the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which the BCP runs separately from its own accounts. It pays up to 75 monthly minimum wages per person at each institution, or Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200).

After the takeover the BCP began paying savers in stages. The fund passed US$1 billion in 2023, the BCP said then; we found no newer figure.

That is below the roughly US$2.8 billion of deposits reported for Ueno, but the guarantee covers only balances up to the cap, and a BCP board member’s preliminary estimate is that about 97% of depositors fall within it. State bodies, including the IPS (Instituto de Previsión Social, the pension institute), also had money at Ueno; one report puts it at US$380 million.

Payout rules are in our depositor guide.

Why a Fintech Could Scale So Fast

Analysis: several forces explain Ueno’s speed. It had no branches, so a new client cost little to add, and it reached people the old banks had not.

It also bought scale. Ueno absorbed Visión Banco, an established lender, in June 2024, then added cash-back rewards (a refund on purchases) and a single app.

The counter-argument is that speed alone does not explain the failure. Growth in the whole system ran at 14% to 19%, and the BCP says the rest of the system is normal.

Press reports of central bank files say three firms linked to Ueno’s owners owed it Gs 743.8 billion (about US$124 million) in April 2026; prosecutors have charged 27 people, among them Ueno directors and linked parties, and nothing is proven in court. The dollar rose 5.5% against the guaraní between 2 and 6 November, from Gs 5,664 to Gs 5,976, as we reported.

Bond investors face wider risk too, which we cover in bond risk and the IMF.

What It Means for You

If you hold Paraguayan bank balances, or send money there, the guarantee cap and the choice of a large bank now matter more than the interest rate. For US investors the question is whether supervision caught up with a system that grew this fast; the dates to watch and the choice of a new central bank chief will show; see also the profile of Pedro Alliana, the vice president.

What Is Not Known

The exact number of banks (16 in most press counts, 17 in one) and Ueno’s rank by deposits (fifth or sixth, depending on the report).

The current size of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and who pays any shortfall beyond it.

The size of the hole in Ueno’s balance sheet and the final fate of its clients’ accounts.

Whether supervisors had warnings earlier, how much state money sat at Ueno (reports differ widely) and how large the cash economy is.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many banks are there in Paraguay?

About 16 banks operate in Paraguay by the usual count, though one tally gives 17. Three of them hold about 46% of deposits.

Is the Paraguayan banking system safe?

The BCP’s June 2026 figures show a solvency ratio of 17.03% well above the legal floor. Ueno’s failure shows that supervision, not only ratios, is under test.

Are deposits in Paraguay insured?

Yes. The Deposit Guarantee Fund covers up to 75 monthly minimum wages per person at each institution, Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200).

Why are loans so expensive in Paraguay?

The average lending rate in guaraníes was 15.97% in June 2026, against a 6.32% deposit rate. Card rates reached 19.10% in March 2026.

Why did Ueno Bank grow so fast?

It had no branches, absorbed Visión Banco in June 2024 and reached people without accounts. It had almost 2.9 million clients when the BCP took it over.

Sources: BCP data as published in press rankings and reports: financial indicators for June 2026, Financial Stability Report of May 2026, Deposit Guarantee Fund; Law 2334/03; National Statistics Institute (INE) population projection 2026; World Bank Global Findex 2025; Superintendency of Banks rankings; market closes of 2 to 6 November 2026. Read on 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief