Egypt Regions and Provinces Explained

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.10% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Egypt Africa

Egypt Regions and Provinces Explained

By · · 8 min read

EGYPT · REGIONS

Egypt is split into 27 governorates, the provinces that run everything from Cairo’s traffic to the ports of the Suez Canal, and the president appoints every governor. Most of the country’s people live along the Nile valley and delta, while the desert, the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea coast supply much of the tourism, gas and shipping income that US investors and travellers care about.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • The map Egypt has 27 governorates, and the president appoints every governor.
  • People CAPMAS, Egypt’s statistics agency, counts about 109.5 million residents at home as of September 2026.
  • Suez Canal The Suez Canal Authority, the canal’s operator, reported US$567.1 million in revenue for August 2026, up 56.7%.
  • Tourism Egypt’s tourism ministry says nearly 19 million tourists visited in 2025, up 21% on 2024.
  • Safety In February 2026 a US Embassy alert kept North and Middle Sinai at Do Not Travel, the top warning level.

Think of Egypt as a narrow green ribbon of dense cities and farms. It is ringed by huge desert provinces that hold few people but many strategic assets.

The Nile, a bridge and the Cairo Tower seen from a high window, with traffic below
Central Cairo with the Nile, a road bridge and the Cairo Tower, a landmark broadcast tower, seen from a high window. Photo: Staeiou, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

How Egypt Is Divided Into Governorates

Egypt has 27 governorates, each run by a governor whom the president appoints and can replace. Below them sit districts, cities and villages, so a decision taken in Cairo reaches a village through several layers of officials.

The constitution calls for elected local councils, but Egypt has not held local council elections for many years. Parliament debated a new local administration law in spring 2026, and we could not confirm that it has passed.

Official planning regions differ from one government plan to another. This guide therefore uses five simple blocks:

  • Greater Cairo: Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.
  • Delta and Alexandria: Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr el-Sheikh, Gharbia, Dakahlia, Damietta, Sharqia and Monufia.
  • Suez Canal: Port Said, Ismailia and Suez.
  • Upper Egypt: Beni Suef, Fayoum, Minya, Assiut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor and Aswan.
  • Frontier governorates: Matrouh, New Valley, Red Sea, North Sinai and South Sinai.

Cairo and Greater Cairo: The Power Centre

Greater Cairo, the urban sprawl across Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia, is the political, financial and cultural heart of Egypt. Giza governorate holds the pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, which opened on 1 November 2025 and has drawn visitors since.

The government now works from a new capital east of Cairo. The old city still holds the main airport and the biggest markets, and our guide to who holds power in Egypt explains how the army, the presidency and business groups fit together.

Nile Delta and Alexandria: The Farm and Factory Belt

North of Cairo the Nile fans out into the delta, a flat triangle of farmland and dense towns that covers eight governorates in our map. It grows much of Egypt’s rice, cotton and vegetables and is home to large food and textile factories.

Alexandria, Egypt’s second city on the Mediterranean, is one of the country’s main sea gateways for trade. The delta’s weak point is water, because its farms depend on a river whose upstream flow is shaped by Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile, a dispute Egypt has pressed with Sudan.

A man fishing from stone blocks along the Corniche seafront in Alexandria, Egypt
The Corniche, the seafront road and sea wall of Alexandria on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Suez Canal Zone: Egypt’s Dollar Gateway

Port Said, Ismailia and Suez governorates line the Suez Canal, the waterway that links the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. The Suez Canal Authority, led by Chairman Osama Rabie, reported revenue of US$567.1 million for August 2026, up 56.7% on August 2025.

The authority also counted 1,358 ships in August 2026, up 27%, with net cargo tonnage up 51.1%. That is one month of data, and shipping routes can shift quickly when security in the Red Sea changes.

Around the canal sits the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a state-run industrial and port area of about 460 square kilometres (178 square miles) that offers investors tax breaks and faster licensing. Foreign plans there, including a Russian industrial park, are covered in our report on the Russian Suez zone talks.

A view from a ship's deck across blue water towards a low shoreline with buildings and small vessels at the Gulf of Suez end of the Suez Canal
Archive photo: the Gulf of Suez end of the Suez Canal, photographed from a ship in March 1965. The photo is historic and shows the canal mouth, not current traffic. Photo: Don Christie / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sinai: Border Region and Resort Coast

The Sinai Peninsula is split into two governorates. North Sinai borders Gaza and Israel and has been the centre of Egypt’s long fight against Islamist militants, while South Sinai holds the beach resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Dahab and the ancient Saint Catherine monastery.

In a security alert of 2 February 2026, carried by OSAC (the State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council), the US Embassy in Cairo said North and Middle Sinai remain at Level 4, the top warning level, with access tightly controlled by Egypt. The alert also said that crossing into Gaza at Rafah, the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, needs prior security clearance from both Egypt and Israel.

Red Sea Coast: Resorts, Divers and Mines

The Red Sea governorate stretches along the coast from Hurghada through Safaga and El Quseir to Marsa Alam. Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities named Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh and Marsa Alam among the main airport gateways for arrivals in 2025, when the country drew nearly 19 million visitors, up 21%.

Behind the resorts, the Eastern Desert holds gold and other mineral deposits that are a target of the government’s mining push. The mix of mass tourism and new mining and property projects on a fragile coastline is one of the region’s main tensions.

Sandy rock formations in the desert near Marsa Mubarak on Egypt's Red Sea coast
File photo. Rock formations near Marsa Mubarak, Marsa Alam, on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, 2008. Photo: Marc Ryckaert (MJJR), CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Upper Egypt and the Western Desert

Upper Egypt, the southern Nile valley from Beni Suef to Aswan, has some of Egypt’s poorest governorates, although Luxor and Aswan draw visitors to their temples. CAPMAS survey data for 2017/18 ranked Assiut and Sohag as the poorest, and we did not find newer governorate rankings.

West of the valley lie New Valley governorate, Egypt’s largest by area, and Matrouh on the Mediterranean, known for its summer North Coast resorts. The Western Desert has few people but large oases, such as Kharga in New Valley and Siwa in Matrouh.

Regional Politics and Security

Politics is run from the centre: governors answer to the president and to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s government, and security services lead in border areas. Because local councils are not elected, local complaints usually travel up to governors and ministries rather than to elected representatives.

Three borders shape security planning: North Sinai and Gaza, the Libyan frontier in the west and the Sudanese frontier in the south. The State Department’s advisory also warns against parts of the Western Desert and border zones, so read its current text, and see our security guide, before travelling.

What Visitors, Investors and Expats Should Know

Visitors. Popular destinations include Cairo, Giza, Luxor, Aswan and the Red Sea and Sharm el-Sheikh resorts, which the State Department treats separately from North Sinai. Check travel.state.gov for the current advisory level before you book, because it can change.

Investors. The Suez Canal Economic Zone and the Red Sea coast are where the government promotes foreign investment, and canal receipts feed Egypt’s dollar income. In our assessment the risks include currency swings and the pace of reform, which is why governorate-level detail matters less than national policy.

Expats. Most foreigners settle in Greater Cairo, in districts such as Zamalek, Maadi and New Cairo, or in Alexandria and the Red Sea resorts. Our step-by-step guide to moving to Egypt covers visas, costs and neighbourhoods.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, Egypt is really three markets: the crowded Cairo and delta core, the canal corridor that links to world trade, and the resort coast that sells holidays. Each carries a different risk, so a headline about “Egypt” is best read by asking which province it concerns.

Read the Suez Canal Authority’s monthly numbers as a gauge of shipping and Red Sea security, and the tourism ministry’s numbers as a gauge of travel demand. Both are inputs to the dollar income Egypt needs, and you can follow the wider country story on our Egypt news page.

What Is Not Known

We could not find current official population, income or output figures for each of the 27 governorates. We also could not confirm whether the new local administration law has passed or when local elections will be held.

It is also open whether the Suez Canal’s strong 2026 months will last, since the August figures cover one month only. Ministry and agency websites for several of these figures were not open to us, so we have kept numbers to those we could attribute.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many governorates does Egypt have?

Egypt has 27 governorates. Each is run by a governor appointed by the president.

What are the main regions of Egypt?

The main regions are Greater Cairo, the Nile Delta and Alexandria, the Suez Canal zone, Upper Egypt, the Sinai Peninsula, the Red Sea coast and the Western Desert. Most people live along the Nile valley and delta.

Who runs Egypt’s provinces?

Governors appointed by the president run them. Egypt has not held local council elections for many years.

Is it safe to travel in Egypt’s regions?

A February 2026 US Embassy alert kept North and Middle Sinai at Do Not Travel, the top warning level. Check the current advisory on travel.state.gov before booking.

How many people live in Egypt?

CAPMAS, Egypt’s statistics agency, counts about 109.5 million residents at home as of September 2026. Most live in the Nile valley and delta.

Which governorates sit on the Suez Canal?

Port Said, Ismailia and Suez. The Suez Canal Authority reported US$567.1 million of revenue for August 2026.

Sources: Suez Canal Authority, navigation statistics for August 2026, announced in September 2026; CAPMAS, Egypt’s statistics agency, population clock, September 2026; Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, 2025 tourism results, announced January 2026; US Embassy in Cairo security alert of 2 February 2026, carried by the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC); US State Department, Egypt travel advisory; Suez Canal Economic Zone. Figures are as reported by these bodies, checked on 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Part of our ongoing coverage

Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.

More from Northern Africa

Expat Guide to Egypt

What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners who live in or move to Egypt.

Start here

City guides

Cairo

Coming up in Egypt

Understand Egypt

All expat cities in Latin America and Africa

Horn of Africa and the Red Sea

All Horn of Africa news, explainers and odds →
Cairo Egypt Egypt explained Egypt governorates Egypt regions Egypt travel Nile Delta red sea Sinai suez canal Upper Egypt

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.