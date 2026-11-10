Egypt October Core Inflation Eases to 13.1%

Rio Times Markets · Egypt

Key Facts The figure Egypt’s core inflation fell to 13.1% in October 2026, from 14.1% in September.

Versus forecast That is 0.7 points below the 13.8% consensus forecast.

Monthly Core prices still rose 1.2% in the month, up from 0.8% in September.

Urban prices Headline urban inflation eased to 12.7% from 13.9%, and monthly urban prices rose 0.7%.

What ends it A November core rate above 13.1% would show the fall has stalled.

Egypt’s core inflation, the central bank’s gauge of underlying prices, fell to 13.1% in October 2026, below forecasts.

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What Changed

Egypt’s annual core inflation rate fell to 13.1% in October 2026 from 14.1% in September, according to the Central Bank of Egypt. Core inflation leaves out volatile food and government-set prices to show underlying pressure.

The consensus forecast on the RT economic calendar, an average of analysts’ estimates, was 13.8%, so the fall was larger than expected. On the month, core prices rose 1.2%, compared with 0.8% in September.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

Core inflation was 14.9% in August and 14.1% in September, so October is the second fall in a row. The annual rate falls partly because the very large monthly rises of a year earlier are dropping out of the count, a so-called base effect.

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The central bank’s monthly core reading for October 2025 was 2.0%, well above this year’s 1.2%. A high base of this kind helps pull the yearly rate down.

Why It Moved

The headline measures moved the same way. Urban inflation, compiled by CAPMAS, the national statistics agency, eased to 12.7% from 13.9%, and monthly urban prices rose 0.7% against 1.3% in September.

Nationwide inflation was 12.0%, down from 12.8%. The base effect from last year’s steep monthly increases explains much of the slowdown.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Inflation above 12% still erodes the Egyptian pound’s purchasing power, which matters for importers and for tourists budgeting in the country. Falling inflation gives the central bank room to cut interest rates later.

Lower rates would cheapen borrowing for companies but could make Egyptian bonds less attractive to foreign investors. The balance depends on how fast inflation keeps falling.

What Would Confirm or End the Fall

A November core rate below 13.1% would confirm the downward path. A reading above 14.1% would show the slowdown has reversed.

A monthly core rise above 1.2% would warn that fresh price pressure is building. The October monthly rate was itself higher than September’s.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known when the central bank will cut rates. Whether the base effect will keep pulling the yearly rate down is not confirmed.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier readings: Egypt inflation in October and urban inflation in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is core inflation?

Core inflation removes volatile food and government-set prices to show underlying pressure. The Central Bank of Egypt publishes it each month.

What was Egypt’s core inflation in October 2026?

It fell to 13.1% a year, from 14.1% in September. The consensus forecast was 13.8%.

Why did inflation slow?

Large monthly rises from a year earlier are dropping out of the yearly count. Monthly urban prices rose 0.7% in October, against 1.3% in September.

What would show the slowdown is lasting?

A November core rate below 13.1% would. A reading above 14.1% would show it has reversed.