Dubai Park Owner Lists After US$529M IPO

The Dubai skyline at sunrise, with the Burj Khalifa tower at right. File photo, not linked to the story. (Photo: Rio Times library)

UAE · MARKETS · IPO

DIP Holding, which owns the operator of Dubai Investments Park, began trading on the Dubai Financial Market, the emirate’s stock exchange, on Wednesday 11 November 2026. It followed the UAE’s first initial public offering (IPO) of 2026, meaning a company’s first sale of shares to the public.

The sale of 20% of the company was priced at AED1.12 (UAE dirham) a share, about US$0.30, for a total of AED1.94 billion (about US$529 million). EFG Hermes, the investment bank of Egypt’s EFG Holding, said it completed its role as joint bookrunner, one of the banks that organise and sell such an offer.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Deal 20% of DIP Holding sold at AED1.12 a share, worth AED1.94 billion (about US$529 million).

Seller Its parent company, Dubai Investments, sold the shares and keeps 80%; DIP Holding gets no proceeds.

Value Stock-market value of about AED9.7 billion (US$2.64 billion) at the offer price.

Debut Shares rose as much as 6% in early trading on 11 November 2026.

Asset Dubai Investments Park, a 23 million square metre mixed-use zone in southern Dubai.

What Was Sold

The offer covered about 1.74 billion existing shares, which are 20% of DIP Holding’s capital, and the price sat near the middle of its marketed range. At that price the company is worth about AED9.7 billion (US$2.64 billion), converted at the dirham’s fixed rate of about 3.67 per US dollar.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

EFG Hermes said professional and institutional investors took 92% of the offering. The rest went to retail investors, employees and eligible shareholders of the parent, Dubai Investments.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on IPO (Egypt) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Who Gets the Money

No new shares were issued, so the proceeds go to the seller, Dubai Investments, and DIP Holding itself receives none. Dubai Investments keeps an 80% stake.

DIP Holding plans annualised cash dividends, subject to approvals, of AED700 million (about US$191 million) for 2026, AED725 million (about US$197 million) for 2027 and AED750 million (about US$204 million) for 2028. The first payment after listing, AED350 million (about US$95 million) for the second half of 2026, is expected in April 2027.

A large UAE flag carried through Downtown Dubai, with the Burj Khalifa tower at left. File photo, not linked to the story. (Photo: Rio Times library)

What DIP Holding Owns

DIP Holding owns the company that operates Dubai Investments Park, a mixed-use development of 23 million square metres (about 8.9 square miles) between Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport. The park has about 1,000 tenants, about 5,700 sub-leases and more than 150,000 residents.

Occupancy of its ground leases, meaning land rented to tenants, was 99.9% at 30 June 2026, according to the company. Dubai Investments Park spans industrial, logistics, commercial and residential uses.

What It Means for You

The listing is the UAE’s first IPO of the year, and EFG Hermes said further IPOs it advises are lined up before the end of 2026 and in early 2027. Christopher Laing, head of equity capital markets at EFG Hermes, said the deal “provides a valuable reference point” for regional companies weighing a share sale.

For readers following Africa’s markets, it shows an Egyptian investment bank at work in the Gulf, after its role in the debut of Banque du Caire, an Egyptian state lender. Dubai is also a venue for African finance, as the Republic of the Congo’s US$1.55 billion bonds listed in Dubai show.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the official closing price of DIP Holding’s first day, only its move in early trading. EFG Hermes’ statement does not name the other banks that ran the offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DIP Holding?

DIP Holding owns the company that operates Dubai Investments Park, a 23 million square metre mixed-use development in southern Dubai. Its parent, Dubai Investments, keeps 80% after the IPO.

When did DIP Holding start trading?

Shares began trading on the Dubai Financial Market on Wednesday 11 November 2026. They rose as much as 6% in early trading.

How much was the IPO worth, and who gets the money?

The offer was worth AED1.94 billion (about US$529 million) at AED1.12 a share. The seller, Dubai Investments, receives the proceeds because no new shares were issued.

What was EFG Hermes’ role?

EFG Hermes, the investment bank of Egypt’s EFG Holding, said it completed its role as joint bookrunner. A bookrunner helps organise and sell the offer to investors.

Sources: Dubai Financial Market listing and offer announcements, October to 11 November 2026; EFG Hermes statement on the offering, 11 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →