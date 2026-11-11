Dubai Park Owner Lists After US$529M IPO
UAE · MARKETS · IPO
DIP Holding, which owns the operator of Dubai Investments Park, began trading on the Dubai Financial Market, the emirate’s stock exchange, on Wednesday 11 November 2026. It followed the UAE’s first initial public offering (IPO) of 2026, meaning a company’s first sale of shares to the public.
The sale of 20% of the company was priced at AED1.12 (UAE dirham) a share, about US$0.30, for a total of AED1.94 billion (about US$529 million). EFG Hermes, the investment bank of Egypt’s EFG Holding, said it completed its role as joint bookrunner, one of the banks that organise and sell such an offer.
Key Facts
- Deal 20% of DIP Holding sold at AED1.12 a share, worth AED1.94 billion (about US$529 million).
- Seller Its parent company, Dubai Investments, sold the shares and keeps 80%; DIP Holding gets no proceeds.
- Value Stock-market value of about AED9.7 billion (US$2.64 billion) at the offer price.
- Debut Shares rose as much as 6% in early trading on 11 November 2026.
- Asset Dubai Investments Park, a 23 million square metre mixed-use zone in southern Dubai.
What Was Sold
The offer covered about 1.74 billion existing shares, which are 20% of DIP Holding’s capital, and the price sat near the middle of its marketed range. At that price the company is worth about AED9.7 billion (US$2.64 billion), converted at the dirham’s fixed rate of about 3.67 per US dollar.
EFG Hermes said professional and institutional investors took 92% of the offering. The rest went to retail investors, employees and eligible shareholders of the parent, Dubai Investments.
Who Gets the Money
No new shares were issued, so the proceeds go to the seller, Dubai Investments, and DIP Holding itself receives none. Dubai Investments keeps an 80% stake.
DIP Holding plans annualised cash dividends, subject to approvals, of AED700 million (about US$191 million) for 2026, AED725 million (about US$197 million) for 2027 and AED750 million (about US$204 million) for 2028. The first payment after listing, AED350 million (about US$95 million) for the second half of 2026, is expected in April 2027.
What DIP Holding Owns
DIP Holding owns the company that operates Dubai Investments Park, a mixed-use development of 23 million square metres (about 8.9 square miles) between Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport. The park has about 1,000 tenants, about 5,700 sub-leases and more than 150,000 residents.
Occupancy of its ground leases, meaning land rented to tenants, was 99.9% at 30 June 2026, according to the company. Dubai Investments Park spans industrial, logistics, commercial and residential uses.
What It Means for You
The listing is the UAE’s first IPO of the year, and EFG Hermes said further IPOs it advises are lined up before the end of 2026 and in early 2027. Christopher Laing, head of equity capital markets at EFG Hermes, said the deal “provides a valuable reference point” for regional companies weighing a share sale.
For readers following Africa’s markets, it shows an Egyptian investment bank at work in the Gulf, after its role in the debut of Banque du Caire, an Egyptian state lender. Dubai is also a venue for African finance, as the Republic of the Congo’s US$1.55 billion bonds listed in Dubai show.
What Is Not Known
We have not confirmed the official closing price of DIP Holding’s first day, only its move in early trading. EFG Hermes’ statement does not name the other banks that ran the offer.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIP Holding?
DIP Holding owns the company that operates Dubai Investments Park, a 23 million square metre mixed-use development in southern Dubai. Its parent, Dubai Investments, keeps 80% after the IPO.
When did DIP Holding start trading?
Shares began trading on the Dubai Financial Market on Wednesday 11 November 2026. They rose as much as 6% in early trading.
How much was the IPO worth, and who gets the money?
The offer was worth AED1.94 billion (about US$529 million) at AED1.12 a share. The seller, Dubai Investments, receives the proceeds because no new shares were issued.
What was EFG Hermes’ role?
EFG Hermes, the investment bank of Egypt’s EFG Holding, said it completed its role as joint bookrunner. A bookrunner helps organise and sell the offer to investors.
Sources: Dubai Financial Market listing and offer announcements, October to 11 November 2026; EFG Hermes statement on the offering, 11 November 2026.
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