Egypt Agrees Pay Rise for University Faculty
EGYPT · ECONOMY
Key Facts
- What Egypt’s government agreed raises for all university faculty at a meeting on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.
- Amount No figure has been published; the finance and higher education ministers will give details on Monday, 16 November.
- Who Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and Higher Education Minister Abdelaziz Konsowa.
- Earlier step Last week the cabinet approved a faculty teaching incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds (about US$19) a month.
Egypt’s government has agreed to raise pay for all university faculty, but the amount will not be known until a press conference on Monday 16 November.
Egypt’s government agreed on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, to raise pay for all university faculty members. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reached the agreement in a meeting with Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk and Higher Education Minister Abdelaziz Konsowa.
The ministers did not give the size or cost of the increases, and the government says details will come at a joint press conference on Monday, 16 November. For readers abroad, this is a pay decision for staff at Egypt’s public universities, not yet a budget figure.
What the Government Agreed
Madbouly was acting on instructions from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who raised the issue at the Egypt Forum 2026 event. He told the finance and higher education ministries to set up a joint working group to follow the implementation.
Where the Earlier Incentives Fit
Last week the cabinet approved a teaching incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds a month (about US$19 at about 53.5 pounds per dollar), paid for nine months of each academic year and funded from the universities’ own resources, for faculty at public universities and Al-Azhar, the state-run Islamic university. It also raised the quality allowance, a monthly top-up paid to faculty.
The Ministry of Higher Education called these decisions the first step of a plan of gradual raises over three years, and said a joint study with the Finance Ministry was nearly complete. The government says the new raise comes on top of those incentives.
What Is Not Known
The size of the raise, its cost, its funding and its start date have not been published. Nor has the government said how many people it covers.
What It Means for You
For faculty at Egypt’s public universities, the real value of the raise depends on the figure due on Monday, 16 November. Anyone tracking Egypt’s budget should wait for that number before judging the cost.
Readers following living costs can compare the decision with our report on Egypt’s October core inflation. More is in our Egypt coverage and the explainer Egypt’s Role and Weight in Africa.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the pay rise details be announced?
The government says the finance and higher education ministers will hold a joint press conference on Monday, 16 November 2026. No figure has been published before then.
Who gets the raise?
The government says the raise covers all faculty members at Egypt’s public universities. It has not said how many people that is.
Is this the same as last week's incentive?
No. The government says the new raise comes on top of the teaching incentive and higher quality allowance approved last week.
Sources: statements on the 11 November 2026 meeting by Egypt’s cabinet, as reported by two independent Egyptian outlets; the Ministry of Higher Education’s statement on the earlier incentives (mohesr.gov.eg).
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