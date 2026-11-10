Titanic Hotels, Hilton Sign Egypt Deals

Tourism: Egypt

Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of a deal on Tuesday 10 November 2026 under which Turkey’s Titanic Hotels group will run, not own, a US$180 million luxury resort in Sharm El-Sheikh, a Red Sea resort town on the Sinai Peninsula, with 560 rooms and 60 villas. The resort is due to begin a soft opening within 30 days.

A second agreement, between Egyptian developer PRE Group and Hilton Worldwide, the US-based hotel operator, was signed at the same event and adds about 2,000 hotel rooms and residential units. Together the deals feed the goal of 300,000 hotel rooms by 2030 stated by the Egyptian Tourism Authority, the state tourism promotion body.

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Key Facts •Titanic. Gazelle Investment, an Egyptian developer, signed with Turkey’s Titanic Hotels to run a Sharm El-Sheikh resort. •Resort. Five-star, 560 rooms and 60 villas on a one-kilometre beachfront; cost about US$180 million of Egyptian capital. •Opening. Trial (soft) opening is due within 30 days of 10 November 2026. •Hilton. PRE Group and Hilton signed a portfolio of 10 projects, about 2,000 rooms and residences, valued at 14 billion Egyptian pounds (EGP). •Target. The Egyptian Tourism Authority’s stated goal is 300,000 hotel rooms by 2030.

Titanic Hotels Enters Egypt

Gazelle Investment, a joint-stock Egyptian real estate and tourism developer, signed the management agreement, under which an operator runs a hotel for the owner, with Titanic Hotels, a Turkish hospitality group. Hafez Bashir, chairman of Gazelle, and Muzaffer Aygün, managing director of Titanic Hotels, signed for the two sides.

Madbouly watched the signing together with Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy and South Sinai Governor Ismail Mohamed Kamal, according to the Egyptian government. The event also launched the Titanic Luxury Collection brand in Egypt.

Central Cairo with the Nile and the Cairo Tower, a broadcast landmark; the tall building on the right carries the Hilton name. Photo: Staeiou, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The five-star resort sits on a beachfront one kilometre long and has an aqua park, a spa, sports fields, a ballroom and several restaurants. Two of the restaurants belong to international brands entering Egypt for the first time.

Construction is finished, and final preparations for a soft opening are under way. Bashir said Gazelle and Titanic Hotels are also preparing management agreements for three more hotels in Egypt.

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Hilton and PRE Group Sign a 10-Project Portfolio

In a second signing at the same event, PRE Group, an Egyptian developer, signed a strategic partnership with Hilton Worldwide to develop 10 projects: six new hotels and four branded residential schemes. Waleed Zaki, PRE Group’s founder and chief executive, and Guy Hutchinson, Hilton’s president for the Middle East and Africa, signed for the two sides.

The portfolio adds about 2,000 hotel rooms and residential units and is valued at 14 billion Egyptian pounds (EGP), or about US$263 million at EGP 53.3 per dollar on 10 November. It will operate under five Hilton brands: Canopy by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn.

The projects sit in PRE Group developments at Telal Ain Sokhna and Jabal Ain Sokhna, on the Red Sea coast east of Cairo, at Telal Alamein on the Mediterranean coast, and at Ivoire East in east Cairo. In April 2026 PRE Group had said it planned partnerships with eight global hotel brands to reach about 10,000 hotel and serviced-apartment units.

Why It Matters for Travellers and Investors

The Egyptian Tourism Authority has stated a goal of 300,000 hotel rooms by 2030, and these two announcements together point to roughly 2,600 rooms, villas and residences, if all projects are delivered. The Titanic resort is the closest to opening, within about a month of the signing.

For visitors, the Red Sea coast gains another ultra-luxury option, while Ain Sokhna and Alamein, both within reach of Cairo, are in line for more branded stays. Our guides to Hurghada in November and to Egypt’s role in Africa give wider context, and our Egypt coverage follows the tourism sector.

What Is Not Known

The financial terms of the Titanic management agreement, such as fees and contract length, were not published in the announcements. No opening date beyond “within 30 days” has been given, and room prices have not been published.

The contract terms and delivery timetable of the Hilton portfolio were not published. The names of the three additional Titanic hotels are also unknown.

What It Means for You

Anyone planning a Sharm El-Sheikh trip in early 2027 can expect a new five-star option, though booking details are not yet public. Investors following Egyptian developers should watch for the Hilton delivery timetable, which has not been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Egypt sign on 10 November 2026?

Gazelle Investment signed a management agreement with Turkey’s Titanic Hotels for a US$180 million resort in Sharm El-Sheikh. PRE Group also signed a Hilton portfolio of about 2,000 rooms and residences.

When will the Titanic resort in Sharm El-Sheikh open?

Its soft opening is due within 30 days of 10 November 2026. A full opening date has not been given.

What is the Hilton and PRE Group deal?

PRE Group and Hilton signed a portfolio of 10 projects with about 2,000 rooms and residences, valued at 14 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$263 million). Delivery dates were not published.

Sources: Egyptian Cabinet announcement of the signing ceremony, 10 November 2026; Gazelle Investment and Titanic Hotels statements at the ceremony, 10 November 2026; PRE Group press release on the Hilton partnership, 10 November 2026; Egyptian Tourism Authority, stated goal of 300,000 hotel rooms by 2030.