GUIDES · DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The Dominican Republic runs free public schools and a state-backed health insurance system, and both are under financial and legal pressure in late 2026. The Education Ministry (Minerd) holds a 2026 allocation of about RD$332 billion (Dominican pesos; roughly US$5.5 billion at RD$60 per US$, near the bank survey rates of RD$59 to RD$61 on 10 November 2026), up 7.2% on 2025, under the 2026 national budget law.

This guide explains how schools and health care work for residents and newcomers, using only figures we could confirm. It matters to US readers because families and retirees weighing a move to Santo Domingo, Santiago or the north coast need to know what the public system covers and what they will pay for privately.

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Key Facts Budget Minerd’s 2026 allocation is about RD$332 billion (roughly US$5.5 billion), up 7.2% on 2025.

School year Classes began Monday 24 August 2026 and end Friday 18 June 2027, 190 teaching days.

Enrolment About 77.5% of 2.66 million students were in public schools in 2025-26.

Health cover 98.1% held health insurance in March 2024; insured does not mean fully covered.

SeNaSa Prosecutors allege over RD$15 billion (about US$250 million) of fraud at the state insurer; no verdicts yet.

Public schools and a national health insurance system serve most Dominicans, yet funding, quality and fraud investigations shape what residents and newcomers can expect.

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The Big Picture

The General Education Law, Law 66-97 of 1997, sets a funding floor of at least 16% of total public spending or 4% of GDP, whichever is greater, according to the education watchdog group Educa (July 2026). Whether 2026 meets that floor is disputed, and we could not confirm an official 2026 calculation.

The 2027 budget proposal published in late September 2026 allots about RD$392 billion (roughly US$6.5 billion) to Minerd and the higher-education ministry (Mescyt) together, described as 4.1% of GDP. Reports differ by about RD$1.5 billion and we could not check the budget bill, so treat it as reported, not confirmed.

Health is the other pressure point because the state insurer SeNaSa faces two fraud investigations, covered in our reports on the second SeNaSa raid in September and the earlier SeNaSa court case. Our report on how debt interest has overtaken education spending this year shows that school money also competes with borrowing costs.

In the published 2022 results of the PISA test of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a worldwide exam for 15-year-olds, Dominican students scored below the OECD average in maths, reading and science. We do not quote exact scores because we could not open the official tables, and we found no comparable regional figures we could confirm, so this guide does not rank the country against its neighbours.

How Dominican Schools Work

A school year of 190 teaching days began on Monday 24 August 2026 and ends on Friday 18 June 2027, according to the ministry school calendar. Teachers returned earlier, on 3 August, and their working year ends on 29 June 2027.

At the start of the 2025-26 year, President Luis Abinader said 2,664,028 students were enrolled, 77.5% in public and 22.5% in private schools (statement of 25 August 2025). Public schools therefore carry most of the load, while private schools form a sizeable minority.

The Extended School Day (Jornada Escolar Extendida, JEE) runs from 8:00 to 16:00, a full day of classes. Regular public schooling follows shorter daily schedules.

The ministry said it had delivered 926 new classrooms against a target of 1,500. We could not confirm how many were finished later in the year.

File photo. The seafront promenade in Santo Domingo. Photo: Wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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In Plain English Minerd The Education Ministry, which runs public schools.

Mescyt The ministry for higher education, science and technology.

JEE The Extended School Day: a full day of classes, 8:00 to 16:00.

SeNaSa The National Health Insurance, the state insurer.

Subsidised regime State-paid cover for people who cannot pay contributions.

How Health Cover Works

The Dominican association of health insurers (ADARS) reported that 98.1% of the population, 10,508,357 of 10,711,155 people, held health insurance at 31 March 2024. Of those, 55.1% were in the subsidised regime and 43.9% in the contributory regime paid through payroll, in ADARS’s own split.

The same bulletin warns that being insured does not imply full coverage of health services. We found no newer official total for 2026.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional office for the Americas, lists out-of-pocket payments at 23.59% of total health spending and public health spending at 3.29% of GDP, both for 2021. Patients therefore still pay a large share directly, even with near-universal insurance.

SeNaSa is the state insurer that covers most people in the subsidised regime. We could not confirm its 2026 affiliate count from an official page.

What the SeNaSa Fraud Cases Mean

In the first case, called Operación Cobra, prosecutors allege a scheme that cost the insurer more than RD$15 billion (about US$250 million). Ten people were charged, seven received 18 months of pretrial detention, including former SeNaSa director Santiago Hazim, and three got lesser measures.

These are allegations, and no court has issued a verdict. Reports of the total vary between about RD$14 billion and RD$16 billion.

Raids on Friday 18 September 2026 widened the inquiry in a second case, known as Senasa 2.0. Dozens of suspects, mostly doctors and pharmacy executives, were reported detained, and the count differs between reports.

Hospitals and Care Quality for Expats

Private clinics in Santo Domingo, Santiago and the tourist coast are where most newcomers seek care. The one facility we could confirm with a US hospital accreditor is CEMDOE, a diabetes and obesity medical centre, which says it was the first Dominican facility to receive Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, in 2023.

We could not confirm JCI status for the large general hospitals, so this guide names none and does not rank them. Ask any clinic for its current accreditation certificate before relying on it, and see our Santo Domingo city guide for neighbourhood context.

Insurance Costs for Expats in US$

Expat guides published in 2025 put private health plans at about US$40 to US$100 a month, and a broker guide gives US$80 to US$200. These are single-source figures, not insurer tariffs, and premiums depend on age, plan and pre-existing conditions.

We could not confirm the rules for foreigners joining the national contributory system, or any official price for a private doctor’s visit or an emergency room visit. Ask insurers for a written quote in US$ and check what the policy covers outside the Dominican Republic.

What This Means for Newcomers and US Readers

Most Dominican children attend public schools, where full-day and shorter schedules both exist. Families who prefer a private school face fees we could not confirm, so ask each school for its fee list.

For health, near-universal insurance coverage does not remove out-of-pocket costs of 23.59% of health spending. Newcomers should therefore budget for private cover on top of any state scheme they can join.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm whether 2026 education spending meets the legal 4% of GDP floor, the exact PISA scores, private school fees, SeNaSa’s current affiliate count, or an official private-hospital ranking. We also could not confirm how many people were detained in the September raids.

Where a source stood alone, we wrote that it was reported and not confirmed. This page will be updated when the budget bill, the court filings and the official tables can be checked.

What to Watch Next

We found no confirmed court date for the next step in the Senasa 2.0 case, so we do not give one. The student school year is due to end on Friday 18 June 2027, and the teachers’ year on Tuesday 29 June 2027.

The date of the congressional vote on the 2027 budget is not confirmed. The vote will show whether education keeps its proposed share.

Our Dominican Republic news page tracks the budget vote, the court cases and the school year. We will update this guide when new official figures appear.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does the Dominican Republic spend on education?

The Education Ministry's 2026 allocation is RD$332 billion (about US$5.5 billion), up 7.2% on 2025, under the 2026 national budget law. Whether that meets the 4% of GDP legal floor is not confirmed.

When does the Dominican school year run?

The 2026-27 school year began on Monday 24 August 2026 and ends on Friday 18 June 2027 for students. It has 190 teaching days.

How many Dominican students attend public schools?

President Luis Abinader said on 25 August 2025 that 77.5% of 2,664,028 students were in public schools and 22.5% in private schools. Newer official shares were not confirmed.

What is SeNaSa?

SeNaSa is the Dominican state health insurer. Prosecutors allege more than RD$15 billion (about US$250 million) was lost to fraud there, and no court has issued a verdict.

How much is private health insurance for expats?

Expat guides from 2025 cite about US$40 to US$100 a month, and one broker guide cites US$80 to US$200. These are single-source figures, so request written quotes.

Sources: Dominican 2026 national budget law and Education Ministry school calendar (August 2026); General Education Law 66-97; Dominican association of health insurers (ADARS) bulletin (March 2024); Pan American Health Organization health information platform (hia.paho.org/en/node/220); OECD PISA 2022 country note (oecd.org); Dominican public prosecutors’ statements on the SeNaSa cases; Joint Commission International.