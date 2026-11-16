Dominican Republic: Floods

Floods hit about 55 homes in Santiago de los Caballeros, the Dominican Republic’s second city, on Sunday 15 November 2026 after heavy rain. A 57-year-old woman was swept into a ravine and was still missing late that night.

Defensa Civil, the country’s civil defence agency, gave the preliminary count late on Sunday 15 November. Its teams and firefighters kept working across the city, the main city of the northern Cibao valley; more Dominican Republic news is on our country page.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Dominican Republic story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The figures may change as field assessments continue. Anyone with family in Santiago should treat them as an early picture, not a final toll.

Key Facts Homes. A preliminary count puts about 55 Santiago homes under momentary floodwater on Sunday 15 November.

Missing. Dorka Martínez, 57, was swept into a ravine in Los Salados, a Santiago neighbourhood; searchers were looking late Sunday.

Hardest hit. About 43 homes in Los Salados and Cambollita, two Santiago sectors, and about 12 in Pinar del Río, a western sector.

Advice. Residents should not cross streets, streams or ravines while currents are strong.

Heavy rain left about 55 homes in Santiago briefly underwater. Rescuers kept searching for a 57-year-old woman carried away by a strong current in a ravine.

Where the Water Rose

Defensa Civil said a cañada (drainage gully) overflowed in Pinar del Río, a sector in the western part of Santiago (the Santiago Oeste municipal district), and flooded about 12 homes. Two of those homes suffered significant damage to household goods and belongings.

In Los Salados, Cambollita and nearby sectors, Defensa Civil counted about 43 more homes with momentary flooding. The agency called the total of about 55 preliminary when it spoke late on Sunday 15 November.

File photo, 2008. Santiago de los Caballeros and the Cordillera Septentrional (the northern mountain range), seen from the Monument of Santiago. Photo: Fogster / ChezSant / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Santiago (the Dominican Republic) Email address Follow

The Search for Dorka Martínez

Dorka Martínez, 57, lives on Calle 14 in Los Salados. Defensa Civil said she left her home on Sunday 15 November 2026 and tried to cross a street.

She fell, and a strong current swept her into a cañada, a drainage gully. Firefighters (Cuerpo de Bomberos) and Defensa Civil were searching for her late that night.

What Defensa Civil Asks of Residents

Defensa Civil said its teams remain deployed to assess damage and the needs of affected families. It stressed that all figures are preliminary.

The agency urged residents not to cross streets, streams or ravines when currents are strong. It also asked people to follow the instructions of emergency bodies.

Who Is Affected

The floods hit residents of the named sectors, where families are now counting damage to their belongings. Readers with relatives or travel plans in Santiago should check with them directly.

The name Santiago also covers the surrounding province, so reports may use either meaning. Our guide to the country’s provinces shows where the city sits.

What Is Not Known

Rainfall totals and any shelter openings are not confirmed. Defensa Civil has given no cause beyond heavy rain and an overflowing cañada.

We do not know whether Martínez has been found as of Monday 16 November 2026. The final home count may differ, and no date has been announced for the next Defensa Civil damage assessment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many homes were flooded in Santiago?

Defensa Civil put the preliminary count at about 55 homes with momentary flooding on Sunday 15 November 2026. About 43 were in Los Salados, Cambollita and nearby sectors, and about 12 in Pinar del Río.

Who is the missing woman and who is searching?

She is Dorka Martínez, 57, of Calle 14 in Los Salados, who was swept into a ravine by a strong current. Firefighters and Defensa Civil were searching for her late on Sunday 15 November.

What does Defensa Civil advise residents?

It urges people not to cross streets, streams or ravines when currents are strong. It also asks residents to follow the instructions of emergency bodies.

Sources Defensa Civil (Dominican Republic); Dominican emergency-service reports of 15 November 2026; The Rio Times.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →