COSTA RICA · NEIGHBOURHOOD

Costa Rica sits between Nicaragua to the north and Panama to the south, with the Caribbean on one side and the Pacific on the other. About 661 kilometres of land border tie it to those two neighbours.

For US readers, this neighbourhood matters because it shapes migration, security and trade that reach the United States. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), Washington’s trade office, counted US$13.9 billion of US imports from Costa Rica in 2025.

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Key Facts The basics Costa Rica shares 313 km with Nicaragua and 348 km with Panama, and has no army.

Trade US imports from Costa Rica hit US$13.9 billion in 2025; a 12.5% US tariff began in July.

Migration Nicaraguans filed about 370,000 new asylum claims in Costa Rica since 2018.

What to watch The World Trade Organization case with Panama and the US tariff remain open.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

This guide explains how Costa Rica lives beside Nicaragua and Panama: the borders, the river fights, the people who cross, the trade rules and the ties to Washington.

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Costa Rica at a Glance

Costa Rica has two land neighbours, Nicaragua to the north and Panama to the south. The CIA World Factbook, a US government reference, listed the borders in its 2022 edition at 313 kilometres and 348 kilometres, 661 kilometres in all.

Laura Fernández has led Costa Rica since Friday, 8 May 2026, after the Supreme Elections Tribunal certified her win. Nicaragua is run by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, who share the title of co-president under a 2025 constitutional reform.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Panama’s president is José Raúl Mulino, in office since 1 July 2024. Costa Rica abolished its army on Wednesday, 1 December 1948, and Article 12 of its 1949 constitution bars a permanent army.

In Plain English ICJ : the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ top court in The Hague.

CAFTA-DR : a free-trade deal linking the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and four other Central American countries.

SICA : the Central American Integration System, a regional club of eight states.

Asylum seeker: a person who has asked a country for protection and awaits a decision.

Beyond its two borders, Costa Rica belongs to a wider Central American family. The Nicaragua neighbourhood guide and the Panama neighbourhood guide cover the countries on either side, and the Rio Times Costa Rica page tracks daily news.

The San Juan River Dispute, Step by Step

The San Juan River marks much of the northern border, and Costa Rica and Nicaragua have argued over it for more than a century. An 1858 treaty put the boundary on the river’s southern bank, gave Nicaragua sovereignty over the water and gave Costa Rica navigation rights, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) records.

US President Grover Cleveland issued an 1888 arbitral award that settled disputes over how to read that treaty. The modern fight began when the two states went back to the ICJ in the 2000s.

Timeline of the Court Cases Monday, 13 July 2009 : the ICJ ruled that Costa Rica may navigate the river for commerce, including tourists, while Nicaragua may regulate traffic but may not demand visas or tourist cards.

Thursday, 18 November 2010 : Costa Rica filed a case over Nicaragua’s digging of channels and military presence in northern Isla Portillos, a wetland at the river’s mouth.

Wednesday, 16 December 2015 : the Court found Costa Rica sovereign over that territory and Nicaragua in breach of it.

Friday, 2 February 2018: the Court ordered Nicaragua to pay Costa Rica US$378,890.59 and drew the sea boundaries in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

The 2018 land ruling left Harbor Head Lagoon, a small lagoon at the river’s mouth, and the sandbar that separates it from the sea with Nicaragua. Nicaragua told the Court it had paid the full compensation on Thursday, 8 March 2018.

The 2015 ruling also faulted Costa Rica, because it built a road along the river without an environmental impact assessment. The Court found that Nicaragua had not proved significant harm from that road.

The ICJ case pages list no judgment after 2018. The 2015 and 2018 rulings are therefore the latest word on the river and its mouth.

The Border With Panama

A 1941 boundary treaty, signed in San José, set the line with Panama, including the stretch along the Sixaola river on the Caribbean side. The two main road crossings are Paso Canoas on the Panama line and Peñas Blancas on the Nicaragua line.

The friction with Panama is about farm trade, not land. Costa Rica took Panama to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global trade referee, in 2021 over Panama’s curbs on Costa Rican farm goods.

A WTO panel issued its report in the case, called DS599, on Thursday, 5 December 2024. Panama appealed on Friday, 24 January 2025, into the WTO’s top appeals panel, the Appellate Body, which is not functioning, so the case is stuck.

On Thursday, 21 May 2026, Panama’s president, José Raúl Mulino, said Panama would stop selling electricity to Costa Rica for now. Costa Rica’s state power institute, ICE, said it was not buying Panamanian power and would not do so in 2026, and the current status of the pause is not confirmed.

Who Crosses: Migration Flows

Costa Rica’s statistics institute, INEC, estimated the foreign population at 461,547 of 5,044,197 residents in June 2022, about 9.1%. INEC names Nicaraguans as the largest group.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, counts about 370,000 new asylum applications by Nicaraguans in Costa Rica from 2018 to 2026 (a partial year), with a peak of 119,425 in 2022. These are applications, not separate people, and the same person can appear more than once.

UNHCR’s latest data for 2026 show 163,518 Nicaraguan asylum seekers and 19,072 recognised refugees in Costa Rica. Our Costa Rica population guide explains who lives in the country.

Panama’s migration service counted 520,085 irregular crossings from Colombia through the Darién jungle on the Colombia–Panama border in 2023 and 302,203 in 2024. The count fell to 3,091 in 2025 and to 675 from January to October 2026.

Costa Rica also agreed in March 2026 to accept third-country deportees from the United States, up to 25 people a week. Its government says it can refuse individuals.

Trade and CAFTA-DR

The Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement, known as CAFTA-DR, entered into force for Costa Rica on Thursday, 1 January 2009. Costa Rican voters had approved it in a referendum on Sunday, 7 October 2007, with about 51.6% of valid votes in favour.

Costa Rica’s foreign trade ministry, COMEX, reported goods exports of US$22.855 billion in 2025, up 14%. Medical devices made up 48% of the total, pineapples 6% and bananas 5%.

Buildings in the Zona Franca América free-zone park in Heredia, 2009. (Photo: Victor Quirós A, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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USTR data show US goods imports from Costa Rica of US$13.9 billion in 2025, up 19.5%, against US goods exports to Costa Rica of US$10.2 billion, up 5.8%. That leaves a US goods deficit with Costa Rica of US$3.7 billion, up 85.6% on 2024.

Since Friday, 24 July 2026, the United States has applied a 12.5% tariff to products of Costa Rica under Section 301, a US law that lets Washington tax imports from countries it accuses of unfair trade practices. USTR’s notice in the Federal Register of 28 July 2026 says Costa Rica failed to impose and effectively enforce a ban on imports made with forced labour.

The notice lists exceptions in its annexes. COMEX said exports to Central America grew 7% in 2025, US$263 million more, without a split by country.

Costa Rica is a founding member of SICA and joined the OECD, the club of rich-country economies, as its 38th member on Tuesday, 25 May 2021. It has never joined the Central American Parliament, a regional assembly that includes Panama.

Costa Rica’s central bank, the BCCR, forecast growth of 3.2% for 2026 in its October 2026 monetary policy report. Foreign direct investment reached US$5,121.8 million in 2025, a second straight year above US$5 billion, according to central bank (BCCR) data released by the export promoter PROCOMER on 6 April 2026.

Security Spillover

The Judicial Investigation Organisation (OIJ), Costa Rica’s criminal investigation agency, counted 873 homicides in 2025, a rate of 16.7 per 100,000 people. It had counted 876 in 2024, a near-flat total.

The US State Department rates Costa Rica Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution”, in an advisory issued in April 2026, citing crime. It rates Nicaragua Level 3, “Reconsider Travel”, in an advisory issued in May 2026, citing crime, health risks and wrongful detention.

The two ratings differ by one level, and Nicaragua’s warning adds wrongful detention to crime. Costa Rica has no army, and its constitution provides for civilian police forces to keep public order.

Links to the United States

The United States is tied to Costa Rica through CAFTA-DR, through investment, through travel and through migration policy. Our guide to foreign powers and investors in Costa Rica sets out who invests and who has influence.

Foreign direct investment, trade and deportee flights all run through the same relationship. Costa Rica accepted the deportee deal in March 2026 and faced the tariff from July 2026.

What It Means for You

US importers of medical devices, pineapples and bananas, three leading Costa Rican exports, face the 12.5% tariff unless an annex exempts their product. Travellers can check the State Department advisories for Costa Rica and Nicaragua before booking, because the two carry different warnings.

Investors in CAFTA-DR countries can watch Costa Rica for how the tariff interacts with the trade deal. The WTO docket for case DS599 and the annexes to the Section 301 notice are the places to look for changes.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed whether Panama’s electricity pause still stands, or when the WTO case can be decided while the Appellate Body has no members. No date is confirmed for either.

This guide does not list which goods the Section 301 annexes exempt, and the homicide totals do not say how many killings tie to cross-border groups. Official data on migrants moving south through Costa Rica could not be confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries border Costa Rica?

Nicaragua to the north and Panama to the south. The CIA World Factbook lists the borders at 313 kilometres and 348 kilometres, 661 kilometres in all.

What is the San Juan River dispute?

It is a long fight over navigation and territory along the northern border. The ICJ ruled for Costa Rica on Isla Portillos on 16 December 2015 and ordered Nicaragua to pay US$378,890.59 on 2 February 2018.

How many Nicaraguans have sought asylum in Costa Rica?

UNHCR counts about 370,000 new asylum applications by Nicaraguans from 2018 to 2026, peaking at 119,425 in 2022. They are applications, not separate people.

What is CAFTA-DR?

A free-trade deal linking the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and four other Central American countries. It entered into force for Costa Rica on 1 January 2009.

What US tariff applies to Costa Rican goods?

A 12.5% tariff under Section 301, a US trade-enforcement law, has applied since 24 July 2026. The notice lists exceptions in its annexes.

Does Costa Rica have an army?

No. It abolished its army on 1 December 1948, and Article 12 of the 1949 constitution bars a permanent army.

Sources: CIA World Factbook, Costa Rica; ICJ, Dispute regarding Navigational and Related Rights; ICJ, Certain Activities carried out by Nicaragua; ICJ, Construction of a Road in Costa Rica; ICJ, Maritime Delimitation in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean; WTO, dispute DS599; INEC, population estimate 2022; UNHCR, asylum applications, Nicaraguans in Costa Rica; UNHCR, population statistics; Servicio Nacional de Migración de Panamá, statistics; USTR, Costa Rica; COMEX, 2025 exports and investment; USTR, Section 301 notice, Federal Register, 28 July 2026; OECD, Costa Rica accession; SICA, member states; Banco Central de Costa Rica, monetary policy report, October 2026; Poder Judicial, OIJ homicide statistics; Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones; US State Department travel advisories for Costa Rica and Nicaragua (accessed 17 November 2026).