Costa Rica: Press Freedom

Camilo Rodríguez Chaverri, a 50-year-old Costa Rican journalist and writer, was shot dead in his pick-up truck on Monday 16 November 2026 on Route 32 in Santo Domingo de Heredia. Teletica, a Costa Rican television network, reported that the Red Cross found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Killings of journalists have been very rare in Costa Rica. Attorney General Carlo Díaz called it the third killing of a journalist in the country’s recent history, according to La Nación on 16 November.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Costa Rica story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Camilo Rodríguez Chaverri, 50, a Costa Rican journalist, writer and social activist.

What. Shot dead in his red pick-up truck on Route 32 on Monday 16 November 2026.

Inquiry. The OIJ, Costa Rica’s criminal investigation police, says two men on a motorcycle approached the vehicle.

Arrests. None reported and no suspect named as of Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Context. Attorney General Carlo Díaz counts it as the third journalist killing in recent history.

A journalist who publicised complaints about drug trafficking was shot dead in broad daylight. Costa Rica now faces questions about protection, press freedom and who is responsible.

What We Know

Rodríguez was born on 14 February 1976 in Cartago, and La Nación, a Costa Rican daily, described him on 16 November as a journalist, writer and social activist. Delfino, a Costa Rican news site, reported the same day that he used social media to publicise complaints about organised crime and drug trafficking.

Vladimir Muñoz, deputy director of the OIJ, the criminal investigation police, told Teletica on 16 November that two men in black rode a white trail motorcycle. He said between nine and ten spent cartridge cases lay outside the vehicle, but the number of shots is unclear.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The attack came in mid-afternoon on Route 32, the main road linking San José with Limón on the Caribbean coast. Muñoz called the lines of investigation “bastante amplias”, quite broad, and said the OIJ was searching for nearby cameras; no arrests had been reported in the sources we reviewed on 16 and 17 November.

The Courts of Justice building of San José’s First Judicial Circuit, 2010. (Photo: Antonio Solera, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Costa Rica 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Bigger Picture

Díaz said in an interview with Telenoticias, a television news programme, that Rodríguez’s killing is the third of a journalist in recent history, after those of Parmenio Medina and Ivannia Mora, the two earlier journalist killings he counted, according to La Nación on 16 November. Medina was killed on 7 July 2001, and La Nación reported that Monday’s shooting happened less than 50 metres from that site.

La Nación reported that the OIJ and the prosecution will try to identify both the gunmen and any possible masterminds who ordered the attack. Díaz told Teletica that Rodríguez’s earlier complaints “will be part of the investigation”.

President Laura Fernández said in a message on the presidency’s social media on 16 November that, regardless of the content of his communications, what happened was “a stain on freedom of expression”, Teletica reported that evening. La Nación added that she told all police bodies to support the investigation.

In its profile of 16 November, La Nación said the party Aquí Costa Rica Manda, a political party, ratified him in September 2025 as its first candidate for deputy in San José for the 2026 national election. It added that Fernández, now president, had filed a defamation complaint against him, which a San José criminal court accepted in February 2026.

Why It Matters

For journalists and anyone who denounces organised crime online, the case tests whether protection works. Díaz said Rodríguez was referred to the state victims-and-witnesses programme but decided not to take up its protection, according to La Nación on 16 November.

For American readers, the case is a test of whether Costa Rican authorities can solve the killing of a public figure. We have not reviewed US travel advisories for this story, and we track the case in our Costa Rica news section.

Two Views on Protection

Díaz said the state cannot force anyone to change their way of life, and that Rodríguez was only in the programme’s attention component. He said some of the programme’s requirements amounted to a “gag”, though he said he did not know which specific measures Rodríguez had been asked to accept, according to Teletica on 16 November.

The Colegio de Periodistas (Colper), Costa Rica’s journalists’ professional association, demanded a priority and exhaustive investigation, Delfino reported on 16 November. It said Rodríguez “was not afraid, and today his voice was silenced with violence”.

Iplex, a press-freedom institute, called the killing “an attack on freedom of the press and on the right of all citizens to receive information”, according to La Nación on 16 November. Uccaep, Costa Rica’s umbrella body of private business chambers, asked the authorities to investigate the killing promptly and rigorously, La Nación reported that evening.

What to Watch

We found no date announced by the OIJ or the attorney general for any arrest or update as of 17 November 2026, so no checkpoint is confirmed. Follow the OIJ’s camera search and the review of the complaints he made publicly on social media, which La Nación reported on 16 November is one line of investigation.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not stated a motive, nor said who fired or who ordered the attack. It is not established whether the shooting relates to his posts, the threats he reported, or other matters.

The exact time, the number of shots and the number of threat complaints he filed are also unconfirmed. Outlets reported different times, from just after 3 p.m. to between 3:45 and 4 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Camilo Rodríguez Chaverri?

He was a 50-year-old Costa Rican journalist, writer and social activist, born in Cartago on 14 February 1976. He used social media to publicise complaints about organised crime and drug trafficking, according to La Nación and Delfino.

What happened to Camilo Rodríguez?

He was shot dead in his red pick-up on Route 32 at San Miguel, Santo Domingo de Heredia, on Monday 16 November 2026. The OIJ said two men in black on a white motorcycle were involved.

Have there been arrests in the case?

No arrests and no named suspects had been reported as of Tuesday 17 November 2026. We found no announced date for further updates.

Was Camilo Rodríguez under police protection?

He was referred to the state victims-and-witnesses programme but did not take up its protection, Attorney General Carlo Díaz said. Díaz added that the state cannot force anyone to join.