The Courts of Justice building of San José's First Judicial Circuit, pictured in 2010. File photo that does not show the court handling this case. Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

COSTA RICA · POLITICS

Costa Rica’s prosecutors have opened a criminal case against Rodrigo Chaves, a former president who is now the country’s finance minister, over suspected influence peddling. The Public Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Público) confirmed on Monday 16 November 2026 that the case, number 26-000116-0033-PE, is in its investigation phase and gave no further details.

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The case concerns a 4 November event in Turrúcares, west of San José, where Chaves offered public works worth about 6 billion colones (about US$13 million, at roughly 448 colones per dollar) while a landfill dispute was open. A sitting finance minister is now under investigation, though suspicion is not a charge and Chaves has said he did not go to extort anyone.

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Key Facts The case Prosecutors confirmed on 16 November 2026 a case for alleged influence peddling, number 26-000116-0033-PE.

The target Rodrigo Chaves, president from 2022 to 2026, now Minister of the Presidency and of Finance.

The allegation He offered about US$13 million in works if a municipality dropped legal action against a landfill.

The status Private investigation phase; no charge has been announced.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

A criminal investigation into Costa Rica’s finance minister is at an early, private stage: no charge has been announced, and the facts of the case are still being tested.

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The Bigger Picture

Chaves was president from 2022 to 2026 and now serves as Minister of the Presidency and of Finance. This is not his first brush with prosecutors: in 2023 the prosecutor’s office confirmed an influence-peddling investigation against him while he was president, after a complaint by businessman Leonel Baruch.

The landfill is a project of EBI on the Bajo Pita site in San Miguel de Turrúcares, in Alajuela canton. The Alajuela municipality has court actions against the land-use certificates for the site, and the companies behind the project have brought an arbitration claim at ICSID, the World Bank’s investment-dispute body.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chaves has put that claim at about US$150 million. He says his intervention was meant to warn of the cost to the state if the arbitration goes against Costa Rica.

Opposition lawmakers see it differently. Lawmakers of the Partido Liberación Nacional, the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana and the left-wing Frente Amplio criticised the offer, and some called it blackmail.

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What Happened on 4 November

On Wednesday 4 November 2026 Chaves led a meeting at the Liceo de Turrúcares, the local high school, with ministers, officials and members of the Alajuela municipal council. He offered a technical high school, a CEN-CINAI child-care and nutrition centre, a centre for older adults, and bridge and road works on national routes 721 and 136.

The condition, according to reports of the meeting, was that the municipal council withdraw its legal actions against the landfill. “This is an offer that expires soon,” Chaves told the room.

File photo, 2021. The Iglesia de la Agonía in the city of Alajuela, capital of the canton that includes Turrúcares. (Photo: LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The council’s president, Jorge Arturo Campos Araya, called the offer a “trueque”, a barter. In the Legislative Assembly, all 31 lawmakers of the governing Pueblo Soberano party voted against a motion to condemn Chaves’s remarks, according to a report of 9 November.

What the Prosecutors Said

The Public Prosecutor’s Office said it opened the case after published information and a complaint it received, and it did not name the complainant. It added that the case is in the investigation phase and that it cannot give more details.

Influence peddling means using a public post to obtain an advantage for oneself or another person. Costa Rican media report that Article 52 of the anti-corruption law (Law 8422) sets a penalty of two to five years in prison, and a case at this stage is not a charge or a conviction.

What It Means for You

For travellers and residents, nothing changes today. For investors, the case adds political noise around a finance minister who tied his offer to the state’s costs in an arbitration claim of roughly US$150 million.

What to Watch Next

No hearing or charging date exists, because the prosecutors said they will give no further details while the investigation stays private. Chaves cited 2 December 2026 as the date by which the finance ministry would have to deposit about 2 billion colones (about US$4.5 million) for the state’s arbitration defence.

The arbitration itself is the second thing to follow. Its ruling date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who filed the complaint, whether anyone will be charged, or whether the case will raise questions of immunity for a sitting minister. The prosecutors have not addressed any of the three.

For the people and parties in this story, see our guide to who holds power in Costa Rica. Our report on the vote in the Assembly is Costa Rica Spares Chaves in Landfill Row, and the regional picture is in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

More: Costa Rica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Rodrigo Chaves?

He was president of Costa Rica from 2022 to 2026. He is now the Minister of the Presidency and of Finance.

What Is Chaves Accused Of?

Prosecutors are investigating suspected influence peddling after he offered public works worth about 6 billion colones (about US$13 million) at a 4 November event. The offer was linked to a landfill dispute in Turrúcares.

Has Chaves Been Charged?

No charge has been announced. The Public Prosecutor’s Office says the case is in its private investigation phase.

Why Does the Landfill Dispute Matter?

The landfill project has led to an arbitration claim at ICSID, which Chaves puts at about US$150 million. He says an adverse ruling would cost the state.

Sources: Public Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Público) of Costa Rica, statement of 16 November 2026, case 26-000116-0033-PE; Rodrigo Chaves, remarks at the Liceo de Turrúcares, 4 November 2026; Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, plenary vote reported on 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error