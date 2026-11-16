File photo, 2005. Downtown San José, Costa Rica's capital, seen from the Jade Museum. (Photo: Wikipedro, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s justice minister has made a death threat against him public. Gabriel Aguilar shared a screenshot of a TikTok post offering ₡10 million (about US$22,600) for information on where he moves in San José, Diario Extra, a Costa Rican daily, reported on Monday, 16 November 2026.

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Aguilar heads the Ministry of Justice and Peace, which runs the country’s prisons. The post is signed “Los Lara”, a gang that Diario Extra places in the capital’s southern districts, and the coverage so far does not say who made it.

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Key Facts Who. Gabriel Aguilar, Costa Rica’s Minister of Justice and Peace, in charge of its prison system.

What. He shared a screenshot offering ₡10 million (about US$22,600) for information on him, with death threats.

Signed. The post carries the name “Los Lara”, a gang said to operate in southern San José.

Open. No arrest reported; the minister says he asked the OIJ (criminal police) to act.

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 1:45 p.m. ET.

A reward offer against a sitting minister, attributed to a named gang, follows weeks of criticism and an investigation over his prison operations.

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Weeks of Prison Controversy Before the Threat

Aguilar has been in the news for weeks over prison operations. On 29 September 2026 his ministry published a video titled “Los Jachudos van directo al CACCO”, showing him at a prison in the port city of Puntarenas as officers seized sharp weapons, Infobae, a news portal, reported on 12 October.

CACCO is the high-containment unit for organised-crime inmates. The video drew criticism from different sectors, and the Fiscalía General, the public prosecutor’s office, is investigating Aguilar for alleged abuse of authority, Infobae reported.

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On 10 October the minister called claims of mistreatment during a raid at La Reforma prison “rotundamente falso” (completely false); see our report on the 9 October prison raid and the inquiry that followed.A TikTok video followed.

On 12 October the OIJ (Organismo de Investigación Judicial, Costa Rica’s criminal police) arrested a man surnamed Garro Muñoz in Tarrazú, in San José province, over a 9 October TikTok video that challenged the minister to a fight, per Infobae. The man said he did not mean a death threat, and prosecutors were to decide his legal position.

We found no published regional count of threats against justice or prison officials, so we make no comparison with other countries. What the record does show is a minister under investigation by prosecutors over a prison operation, and now the target of a reward offer attributed to a gang.

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What the Post Says

The image, which the minister shared on his own social networks, is a screenshot of a TikTok post with his photo as the background, Diario Extra reported on 16 November. Its top line reads “10 MILLONES AL QUE DE INFORMACIÓN POR EL MINISTRO GABRIEL”, a reward for information to locate him.

The text adds, in Spanish, “Te vas a morir, ya te tenemos ubicado por donde te mueves en San José” (you are going to die, we already know where you move in San José). It is signed “Att: Los Lara”, and the caption says the minister’s days are numbered.

The Courts of Justice building in San José, 2010. (Photo: Antonio Solera, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The same outlet noted that this would not be the first time the minister has reported such a threat. Costa Rica’s human-rights ombudsperson, Angie Cruickshank, said on Monday morning on “Desde Buena Mañana”, a programme of the media group behind Diario Extra, that “no se vale que nuestras vidas sean puestas en peligro por hacer nuestro trabajo” (it is not acceptable for our lives to be put at risk for doing our work), according to Diario Extra.

What Is Not Known

Reports do not say who made the TikTok post or whether Los Lara is behind it. Diario Extra writes that the group “ofrecería” (would offer) the money, which leaves the claim unconfirmed.

Diario Extra reported on 16 November that Aguilar said he had spoken to Michael Soto, the interim director of the OIJ, so that it would “realice los trámites respectivos” (carry out the necessary steps) on his complaint. No arrest, and no OIJ or prosecutor action on this post, has been reported.

The date the TikTok post was first published is also not reported.

What It Means for Readers

The threat is aimed at one official, and none of the coverage we read describes a travel warning or a new security measure for visitors. For US readers, the practical point is limited: this is a story about a prison policy and the gangs that oppose it, and it has not been reported to affect tourists.

Watch the OIJ: whether it opens a case on the reward offer will show how fast it acts, since the minister said he hopes it can act “tan rápido como en otros casos” (as fast as in other cases). More Costa Rica coverage is on our Costa Rica news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gabriel Aguilar?

He is Costa Rica’s Minister of Justice and Peace, in charge of the ministry that runs the country’s prisons.

What does the TikTok post offer?

It offers ₡10 million (about US$22,600) for information on the minister’s movements in San José, and carries death threats signed “Los Lara”, per Diario Extra on 16 November.

Has anyone been arrested over this post?

None has been reported as of 16 November, and the minister says he asked the OIJ to process his complaint. The 12 October arrest concerned a different, earlier TikTok video.

Sources: Ministry of Justice and Peace; Diario Extra, 16 Nov 2026 (threat report); Diario Extra, 16 Nov 2026 (post text); Diario Extra, 16 Nov 2026 (ombudsperson); Diario Extra, 16 Nov 2026 (minister’s statement); Infobae, 12 Oct 2026 (arrest and prison background). Exchange rate: about ₡443 per US$1 on 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error