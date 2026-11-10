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since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Costa Rica Latin America

Costa Rica Asks 70 Years in Activist Attack

By · · 4 min read
The stone-clad Tribunales de Justicia building in San José with its entrance sign, a Costa Rican flag and a paved plaza in front
The Courts of Justice building of San José's First Judicial Circuit, pictured in 2010. File photo that does not show the court handling this case. Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

COSTA RICA · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • Who Joao Maldonado, a Nicaraguan activist opposing President Daniel Ortega, and his partner Nadia Robleto were shot.
  • The attack It happened on 10 January 2024 near San Pedro de Montes de Oca, Costa Rica.
  • The trial It opened in mid-September 2026 and reached closing arguments in November.
  • The request Prosecutors asked for 70 years, 35 per victim; there is no verdict yet.
  • Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

A request for 70 years in prison was made as closing arguments began in Costa Rica’s trial over the January 2024 shooting of Joao Maldonado, a Nicaraguan opposition activist, and his partner Nadia Robleto. A report published on Tuesday 10 November 2026 attributes the request to prosecutors, while the victims’ lawyer, Marlon Medina, had said in October that his side would also seek 70 years.

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Maldonado, who had sought refuge in Costa Rica, opposes Nicaragua’s president, Daniel Ortega. The case is a test of whether attacks on exiled critics end in convictions.

What Happened in 2024

On 10 January 2024, two people on a motorcycle shot Maldonado and Robleto near San Pedro de Montes de Oca, according to the account given at trial. Both were badly wounded, and Robleto suffered a spinal injury.

Witnesses at trial said the attack was planned well in advance. It was the second attack on him, after one in 2021 whose case was dismissed without charges.

Where the Trial Stands

The trial opened in mid-September 2026 with the reading of the charges. The man on trial is accused of two counts of attempted aggravated homicide, a more serious form of attempted murder, one for each victim.

Closing arguments have now begun, and the latest report gives no verdict date. That report does not name the court.

Aerial view of an avenue and lakeside plaza lined with colourful illuminated sculptures in Managua, Nicaragua
Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, whose government Maldonado opposes. File photo. Photo: Jairo Cajina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The 70-Year Request

The request is for 35 years for each of the two victims, 70 years in total. The 10 November report says prosecutors made it as closing arguments opened.

Medina, the lawyer for the victims, had said in October that his side would ask for the maximum sentence, also 70 years for two counts. The court will decide the sentence.

Others in the Case

Only one man is on trial, and the status of other suspects is unclear. A report of 8 October said they await a hearing scheduled for January 2027.

Nicaraguan exiles in Costa Rica are watching the case closely. Our guide to who holds power in Nicaragua explains the government they fled.

What It Means for You

Nicaraguans who fled to Costa Rica are the people most affected, because the case shows whether attacks on exiled critics lead to convictions. Visitors to Costa Rica are not affected by the trial, which concerns a targeted attack on two people.

Our report on a Costa Rican court jailing a reported gang boss shows how the country’s courts handle organised violence. A sentence here would be another signal.

What Is Not Known

The 10 November report does not name the court or give a date for the verdict. Any sentence will be set by the court.

The defendant’s surname appears in different forms in the reports, so we do not name him. The motive remains an allegation until a court rules.

More: Costa Rica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Joao Maldonado?

Joao Maldonado is a Nicaraguan opposition activist who had sought refuge in Costa Rica. He opposes President Daniel Ortega’s government.

What Happened to Joao Maldonado and Nadia Robleto?

Two people on a motorcycle shot them on 10 January 2024 near San Pedro de Montes de Oca, Costa Rica. Both were badly wounded.

What Sentence Is Being Sought?

A sentence of 70 years has been requested, 35 for each victim. A report of 10 November attributes the request to prosecutors.

Has There Been a Verdict?

No. Closing arguments have begun, and the latest report gives no verdict date.

Sources: Costa Rican court and prosecution proceedings in the Maldonado and Robleto case, as reported from 8 October to 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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attempted homicide Costa Rica Daniel Ortega Joao Maldonado Nadia Robleto Nicaragua Nicaraguan exiles San Pedro Trial

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