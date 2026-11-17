File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

A two-bedroom flat in one of four upmarket Lagos districts now rents for N8.5 million to N17.25 million a year (naira, about US$6,300 to US$12,800), according to a 2026 report by Lagos Realty, a property firm. Agency and legal fees come on top, and the Nigerian business site Nairametrics reported in October 2025 that many tenants pay more than the legal limit, citing one in Ikorodu, a Lagos suburb, whose fees and refundable deposit matched his annual rent.

Lagos is also debating its tenancy rules. A bill would cap fees at 5% of annual rent, but a May 2026 report said it was still in committee, and we convert prices at N1,348 per US dollar (RT, a market data provider, 16 November 2026).

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Rent. Two-bedroom flats in four upmarket Lagos districts: N8.5 million to N17.25 million a year (US$6,300 to US$12,800).

Fee limit. Lagos’s property regulator says agency and legal fees should each stay within 10% of rent.

Move-in cost. One Ikorodu tenant paid N400,000 (US$297) in fees and deposit on N400,000 of rent.

Draft law. Bill would cap agency fees at 5% of rent; still in committee in May 2026.

Abuja. Upmarket Guzape three-bedrooms: around N20 million (US$14,800); Asokoro four-bedrooms: N25 million (US$18,500) a year.

The rent is only part of the bill, so this guide shows what a Lagos lease costs, which fees to question and where the rules stand.

In Plain English •LASRERA. The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the state body that oversees property agents. •NIESV. The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, the professional body for property agents. •Agency fee. A payment to the agent who finds and shows you the flat. •Legal fee. A payment for the lawyer who prepares the tenancy agreement. •Damages deposit. A refundable payment held against damage to the flat. •N. The symbol for the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

What a Lagos Flat Costs a Year

The Lagos Island Residential Market Report 2026, published by Lagos Realty and seen by Nairametrics on 9 August 2026, gives average yearly rents for a two-bedroom flat in four districts. Ikate averages N8.5 million (about US$6,300), Lekki Phase 1 N10 million (about US$7,400), Victoria Island N15 million (about US$11,100) and Ikoyi N17.25 million (about US$12,800).

The same report shows how fast prices moved since 2022. Ikate rose from N3 million (about US$2,200), Lekki Phase 1 from N4 million (about US$3,000), Victoria Island from N6.57 million (about US$4,900) and Ikoyi from N8 million (about US$5,900).

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Somalia court: president's extra year unlawful” Get the brief

By our arithmetic, Ikate rents are 2.8 times their 2022 level and Ikoyi rents 2.2 times. These are averages from one property firm, and the report as described by Nairametrics does not give its sample size.

What Abuja Rents Look Like

In Abuja, the capital, the Daily Trust, a Nigerian newspaper, quoted three-bedroom apartments and detached duplexes in Guzape, an upmarket district, at rents around N20 million (about US$14,800). It put four-bedroom terraced duplexes in Asokoro, another upmarket district, at around N25 million a year (about US$18,500), as carried by allAfrica, a pan-African news site, on 9 February 2026.

These are different home sizes in different districts, so the figures do not show whether Abuja or Lagos is dearer. Our Abuja explainer describes the capital’s districts.

File photo. Abuja’s business district seen from the air.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The Fees on Top of the Rent

Nairametrics reported on 17 October 2025 that tenants in Lagos often pay agency and legal fees far above the limits Lagos officials set. It described a tenant in Erunwen, in the Ikorodu suburb, who paid N150,000 (about US$111) as agency fee and N150,000 as legal fee on a one-bedroom flat with N400,000 (about US$297) annual rent.

Each fee equalled 37.5% of the rent. He also paid a refundable N100,000 (about US$74) damages deposit and N15,000 (about US$11) in viewing fees, and his agent was not registered with NIESV.

One Ikorodu Move-In, Itemised •Rent: N400,000 a year (US$297). •Agency fee: N150,000 (US$111), or 37.5% of rent. •Legal fee: N150,000 (US$111), or 37.5% of rent. •Damages deposit: N100,000 (US$74), refundable. •Viewing fee: N15,000 (US$11).

Bukola Ekunola, an accredited estate surveyor, told Nairametrics that deals in premium locations are generally more structured because professionals are directly involved. He gave two examples within the cap: a Victoria Island three-bedroom flat at N16 million a year (about US$11,900) with N1.6 million (about US$1,190) in each fee, and a Lekki four-bedroom at N8 million (about US$5,900) with N800,000 (about US$590) in each.

Temple Ugwu, lead partner at Bluemeen Partners, told Nairametrics his firm charges 10% for the agency work and 5% for the legal work because it has an in-house legal team. The article does not say how common that is.

What the Rules Say

Nairametrics wrote that the Lagos State Tenancy Law, 2011 sets the 10% ceiling for each fee, and that LASRERA repeated the limit in public directives during 2025. We could not open the text of the 2011 law, so we describe the fee limit as Nairametrics reported it.

Legit.ng, a Nigerian news site, reported on 8 November 2026 that Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat promised to enforce a one-year limit on advance rent, which he said sits in the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency law of 2025. Legit.ng added that Section 4 of the 2011 Tenancy Law already bars landlords from demanding more than a year’s rent in advance from a new tenant.

A separate bill would go further. Legit.ng reported on 2 December 2025 that the Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill would cap agency fees at 5% of annual rent, limit advance rent from monthly payers to three months and require agents to register with LASRERA.

Landlords who demand too much advance rent would face a fine of N1 million (about US$742) or up to three months in prison, and agents up to N1 million, two years in prison or both.The Nigeria Lawyer, a legal news site, said on 1 December 2025 the bill had passed its second reading in July and sat with the House Committee on Housing of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Pulse Nigeria, a news site, reported on 27 May 2026 that the bill had not passed and was still in committee, and we found no later report.

How to Protect Yourself

These are our suggestions, not legal advice. Ask for every charge in writing before you pay, and compare each fee with the 10% limit that Lagos officials cite and the 5% the bill proposes.

Check whether the agent is registered with a body such as NIESV, because the Ikorodu cases involved agents who were not. Keep receipts, and get the terms for returning a damages deposit written into the tenancy agreement.

A lawyer you hire yourself can read the lease before you sign it. That costs money, but the Ikorodu example shows how fees can add up when no one checks them.

What It Means for You

For a newcomer who earns dollars, yearly rent quotes of US$6,300 to US$12,800 in the top districts are lump sums, so plan for the full year and the fees together. Our Lagos cost of living guide and the wider Nigeria cost of living guide put rent beside food, transport and schools.

Our guide to the best places for expats in Nigeria compares districts, and our safety guide covers risks. Buyers should read our guide to buying property in Nigeria as a foreigner, and the Nigeria news hub tracks policy changes.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the Lagos tenancy bill has moved since Pulse Nigeria reported on 27 May 2026 that it was in committee. We also could not confirm from the 2011 law’s text that it sets the 10% fee limits.

The Lagos Realty report does not give its sample size in Nairametrics’ account, and we found no reliable Abuja figure for a two-bedroom flat. We have no verified prices for short-term rentals.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to rent a flat in Lagos?

Lagos Realty’s 2026 report puts average yearly rent for a two-bedroom flat at N8.5 million in Ikate (about US$6,300) and N17.25 million in Ikoyi (about US$12,800). These are averages from one firm.

Are agency fees capped in Lagos?

Nairametrics reported that Lagos officials, including LASRERA, say agency and legal fees should not exceed 10% of annual rent each. A draft bill would cap agency fees at 5%.

How much rent can a Lagos landlord demand upfront?

Legit.ng reported on 8 November 2026 that Section 4 of the 2011 Tenancy Law already bars demands of more than one year’s rent from a new tenant. The deputy governor said the state will enforce it.

Has Lagos passed the new tenancy bill?

Pulse Nigeria reported on 27 May 2026 that the bill had not passed and was still in committee at the Lagos State House of Assembly. We found no later report that it has passed.

What is a damages deposit?

It is a refundable payment held against damage to the flat. One Ikorodu tenant paid N100,000 (about US$74) on a flat with N400,000 annual rent, so ask for refund terms in writing.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error