Fachada do bloco A, na Esplanada dos Ministérios, o qual fazem parte o Ministério da Cidadania e o Ministério da Mulher, da Família e dos Direitos Humanos. Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

The Rio Times can confirm that no official source in Brazil or the United States forecasts a worldwide blackout on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. A chain message now spreading in Brazil links the date to a US alert test and to Brazil’s emergency-kit advice.

The test and the advice are real, but neither points to a power failure. A minor geomagnetic storm, a disturbance of Earth’s magnetic field from the Sun, is also forecast for 17 November.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Rumour. Social posts claim a global blackout from 17 November 2026, lasting up to 90 days.

Official line. Brazil’s Integration Ministry (regional development and civil protection) says its kit advice is not a national alert.

Real event. FEMA, the US emergency agency, runs a nationwide alert test at 2:20 p.m. ET on 17 November.

Space weather. NOAA, the US weather and space agency, forecasts a minor (G1) geomagnetic storm on 17–18 November; grid effects are weak.

Not found. No statement from Brazil’s grid operator on this date was located.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET

Nothing published by a government agency supports the claim of a three-month global blackout. The date comes from coincidence, not from a warning.

How the Rumour Came Together

Two real things landed within weeks of each other. On 16 September 2026 the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US telecoms regulator, announced that FEMA, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, would run a nationwide test of the US public warning system on 17 November.

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Then, on Saturday, 7 November, Brazil’s Integration Ministry said its emergency-kit advice was preventive and not a national alert. Posts then tied the date to both.

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What Is Confirmed

The US test is real and official. The FCC notice says FEMA will send it at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on 17 November, which is 4:20 p.m. in Brasília, in English and Spanish.

The message reads: “This is only a test. No action is required by the public.” If conditions force a delay, the test moves to 3 December 2026, the FCC said.

Brazil’s kit advice is also real. Brazil’s civil-protection agency advises families to keep a basic emergency kit.

On Saturday night, 7 November, the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development said the advice “is not related to any national alert” and gives no forecast of widespread interruptions to public services or supply. The ministry described the advice as strictly preventive.

What Is False or Unsupported

The claim of a global blackout of up to 90 days has no source in any official document we found. The date 17 November appears to be set by the posters themselves.

Power grids are national or regional systems, run separately by each country. A single trigger switching off all of them at once is not described in any government forecast we reviewed.

What Space Weather Does Say

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), through its Space Weather Prediction Center, issued its three-day forecast at 12:30 UTC on 16 November. It expects isolated G1 (minor) storm levels on 17 and 18 November, with a peak Kp index (a 0–9 measure of geomagnetic activity) of 4.67 on the evening of 17 November UTC.

NOAA ties this to a stream of fast solar wind and the possible arrival of a coronal mass ejection (a cloud of solar plasma) launched on 14 November. By NOAA’s own scale, a G1 storm can cause “weak power grid fluctuations” and, at high latitudes such as northern Michigan and Maine, visible aurora.

What Is Not Known

We found no statement from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), which runs Brazil’s grid, about 17 November. The origin of the first chain message is also not known.

What It Means for You

If you are in the United States, expect a test alert on TV, radio and compatible devices at 2:20 p.m. ET, with no action needed. If you are in Brazil, ordinary outages are a separate matter: ANEEL, the electricity regulator, is weighing whether to end the utility Enel’s São Paulo concession, and its board postponed the vote on 6 October 2026, as our earlier report shows.

Next, watch the backup test date of 3 December, and the FCC’s deadline of 2:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, 19 November, for broadcasters to file test results. NOAA updates its forecast regularly, so the G1 outlook can change; more coverage is on our Brazil page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be a worldwide blackout on 17 November 2026?

No official source forecasts one. Brazil’s Integration Ministry and US agencies describe only an alert test and routine safety advice.

What happens on 17 November in the United States?

FEMA and the FCC run a nationwide Emergency Alert System test at 2:20 p.m. ET. The message says it is only a test and no action is needed.

Why is Brazil advising people to keep an emergency kit?

The ministry says it is preventive advice. On 7 November it said the advice is not tied to any national alert.

Can a solar storm cause a blackout on 17 November?

NOAA forecasts only a minor G1 storm on 17–18 November. Its scale says G1 can cause weak power grid fluctuations, not widespread outages.

Sources FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau notice DA 26-989, 16 September 2026 (docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-26-989A1.txt) · NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center 3-Day Forecast, 16 November 2026 (services.swpc.noaa.gov/text/3-day-forecast.txt) and NOAA Space Weather Scales (swpc.noaa.gov/noaa-scales-explanation) · Brazil’s Ministry of Integration and Regional Development statement, 7 November 2026 (gov.br/mdr)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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