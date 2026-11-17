Economy: Sudan

Sudan’s authorities began applying a higher customs exchange rate on Monday 16 November 2026, valuing one US dollar at 6,539 Sudanese pounds for import duty, up from 5,631. Sudan Tribune, a Sudanese news site, counted it as the sixth increase since the start of 2026.

Sudan Tribune also reported on 16 November that a sack of sugar costs above 430,000 pounds (about US$39) and a sack of flour above 200,000 pounds (about US$18). Those US dollar figures use the market rate of about 11,000 pounds per dollar that it reported for Sunday evening.

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Key Facts Rate. The customs dollar is now 6,539 pounds, up 16.1% from 5,631, from 16 November.

Count. It is the sixth rise since the start of 2026.

Gap. The new rate is about 54% to 59% of market rates, on our arithmetic.

Prices. A sack of sugar is above 430,000 pounds (about US$39); flour above 200,000 (about US$18).

As of 17 November 2026, 12:20 GMT.

Sudan has raised the exchange rate it uses to tax imports by 16%, adding to costs in a country already at war.

File photo. The Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

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The Big Picture

The customs dollar, officially an “indicative price,” is the exchange rate used to convert the declared value of imports into Sudanese pounds, on which customs duties are calculated, Sudan Tribune described it on 16 November. Raising it raises the pound value of goods for duty and so import costs.

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The army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, have fought since April 2023. Sudan Tribune reported on 16 November that the dollar stood near 11,000 pounds and that sugar and flour prices are rising.

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The Gap to the Market

Sudan Tribune put the dollar at about 11,000 pounds on the evening of Sunday 15 November. Dabanga, an independent Sudanese news outlet, put it at 11,800 on 17 November, with reports of 12,200.

On our arithmetic, the new customs rate is about 54% to 59% of those market rates (6,539 divided by 12,200 is 53.6%; by 11,800, 55.4%; by 11,000, 59.5%). The state therefore still books one US dollar at 6,539 pounds for duty, well below the market price.

Why It Matters

Importers pay duty on a higher pound value, so the cost of goods, transport and services rises along the chain. Sudan Tribune said on 16 November that more price rises are expected as the new rate feeds in.

Muawiya Abuzaid, a member of the Sudanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called the decision sudden on 17 November. He told Dabanga that six rises in one year with a falling pound will automatically raise costs of services, transport and imported inputs.

What Business Leaders Say

Abuzaid blamed the pound’s fall on about 5 million Sudanese living in neighbouring countries who need about US$50 million a day, he told Dabanga on 17 November. He also blamed bureaucracy in import and export procedures.

He said the “Baladna” platform, used to approve import paperwork, has delayed approval of pro-forma invoices (advance bills from foreign sellers) since Dr Kamil Idris became Sudan’s prime minister. We have not seen a response from the government to these claims.

The Case for Lower Tariffs

Dr Mohamed Elnair, an economist, said on 17 November that adjusting the customs dollar to the bank rate should have come with lower customs tariff bands to spare citizens, Dabanga reported. He put the wave of price rises mainly on war, inflation and unemployment.

Elnair urged discounted sales outlets and strict monitoring so that tax and customs exemptions on basic goods and medicines reach consumers. His is the main policy argument we found in the sources we read.

What to Watch

No date is announced for a further rise or for any cut in tariff bands in the sources we read. Sudan Tribune said on 16 November only that more price rises are expected.

What Is Not Known

We did not see the Sudanese Customs Authority’s own notice, so its text is unconfirmed. Whether the finance ministry plans further moves or tariff-band cuts is also not known.

The Customs Authority gave no public reason in the sources we read. Sudan Tribune saw a post showing the new rate in force.

In Plain English Customs dollar. The exchange rate the state uses to value imports when it calculates duty.

Market rate. The price at which people actually trade dollars, which differs from the fixed customs rate.

Pro-forma invoice. An advance bill from a foreign seller that importers need approved.

Related Coverage

Earlier reports cover the previous rise in the customs dollar and the pound’s record low and managed float. A third report covers basic foods and customs duties.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the customs dollar?

It is the exchange rate Sudan uses to convert the declared value of imports into pounds for customs duty. Raising it raises the duty-based cost of imports, Sudan Tribune called it an “indicative price” on 16 November.

How much did it rise?

It rose from 5,631 to 6,539 pounds per US dollar, up 908 pounds or 16.1%, from Monday 16 November 2026. Sudan Tribune counts it as the sixth rise since the start of 2026.

How does it compare with the market rate?

On our arithmetic from Sudan Tribune and Dabanga reports, it is about 54% to 59% of market rates of 11,000 to 12,200 pounds. The market rate is the price at which people actually trade dollars, unlike the fixed customs rate.

Sources: rate as reported); Sudan Tribune (16 November 2026); Dabanga Radio TV, an independent Sudanese news outlet (17 November 2026).