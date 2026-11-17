BURKINA FASO · GUINEA MINING BAN

Burkina Faso has received 68,381 people returning from Guinea after its ban on small-scale gold mining, its national emergency relief and rehabilitation council (CONASUR) said on Tuesday 17 November 2026. Among the returnees, 34 injured people are being treated in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina’s second city, Lefaso.net, a Burkinabè news site, reported the same day.

CONASUR counted arrivals up to Monday 16 November 2026, and by our calculation the total is about 2.6 times the 26,624 it reported for 10 November, as set out in our earlier report on the first arrivals. The count is still moving.

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Key Facts Total 68,381 people received by 16 November 2026, up from 26,624 on 10 November.

Who 67,038 men and 1,343 women; 14,369 children and 1,891 foreign nationals are among them.

Onward Regional relief councils have convoyed 11,509 people from Bobo-Dioulasso to their home areas.

Injured 34 injured returnees are in a university hospital in Bobo-Dioulasso; this rests on a single report.

Guinea Guinea says its gold-mining ban aims to stop soil damage and river pollution.

Burkina Faso’s count of returnees from Guinea has climbed fast, and injured arrivals are in hospital. The two governments give different accounts, and key figures are still unknown.

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How the Returns Began

Guinea’s ban on artisanal gold mining, meaning small-scale digging with hand tools, took effect at the start of November 2026, according to RFI, French public international radio, on 9 November. On Saturday 7 November 2026, Guinea’s defence and security ministries said in a joint communiqué that 1,263 people had been arrested in the Siguiri gold region, in the north-east, as RFI reported on 9 November 2026.

The same 7 November communiqué said the arrested were Guineans, Burkinabè (people from Burkina Faso), Malians, Togolese, Nigeriens and Ivorians, and that all were taken to Conakry, Guinea’s capital. AFP news agency reported on 15 November 2026, citing judicial and security sources, that 1,557 West African nationals were expelled after prison sentences of 18 months to two years, and that Guinea wants to end anarchic mining.

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Guinean authorities say unregulated digging, notably in the Niger riverbed, destroys soil, pollutes rivers and threatens agriculture, RFI reported on 9 November 2026. Our earlier analysis explains why Guinea expelled foreign gold miners.

Burkina’s Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, speaking in Mali, called the operation “fort déplorable et regrettable”, meaning very deplorable and regrettable, Journal du Faso, a Burkinabè news site, reported on 5 November 2026. He said neither Bamako, Mali’s capital, nor Ouagadougou, Burkina’s capital, was told in advance.

In our assessment, the expulsions have turned a mining rule into a humanitarian operation for Burkina. The arrival count now drives the story.

What Happened at Pala Hospital

Lieutenant-Colonel Passowendé Pélagie Kaboré, Burkina’s Minister of Family and Solidarity, visited the Pala university teaching hospital in Bobo-Dioulasso, where compatriots injured in Guinea are treated, Lefaso.net reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The site said there are 34 of them, several with fractures and some with amputations.

According to the same 17 November report, all receive free medical care, and 21 patients have since left the hospital as their condition improved. Other citizens receiving assistance in Mali are expected home soon, and ambulances have been sent, the report said.

This injury account rests on that single report, and we could not confirm the figures independently. We found no Guinean statement on the injured people as of 17 November 2026.

File photo. The Grand Mosque of Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso’s second city. Photo: Jurgen, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How Big the Return Is

CONASUR said in a communiqué published on 17 November 2026 that Burkina had received 68,381 people by Monday 16 November. Of these, 67,038 were men and 1,343 were women, the council said.

The same communiqué counted 14,369 children among the arrivals. It also counted 1,891 nationals of other countries.

Regional relief councils, known as CORESUR, have convoyed 11,509 people from Bobo-Dioulasso to their home areas, CONASUR said on 17 November 2026. The 68,381 total is 4,032 higher than CONASUR’s count for the day before, by our arithmetic.

CONASUR’s count for Sunday 15 November, relayed by Mousso News, a Burkinabè news site, on 16 November, was 64,349. Subtracting it from 68,381 leaves the 4,032 arrivals of Monday 16 November.

Two Governments, Two Accounts

Guinea’s government says the ban targets unregulated digging that harms soil, rivers and farmland, RFI reported on 9 November 2026. In anything we found, it has not commented on the injured returnees at Pala.

Burkina’s Security Minister Sana said, according to Journal du Faso on 5 November 2026, that some returnees were injured, “sometimes even people injured by bullets”. He added that this “suggests our compatriots suffered cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”.

These are claims by one side, and no Guinean reply to them had been found as of 17 November 2026. Our report on the Sahel ministers’ protest over the expulsions shows the dispute widening.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many more people are still in Mali or Guinea waiting to return, or how many of the 68,381 were expelled rather than leaving on their own. CONASUR publishes running totals, but announced no end date.

Only the 34 patients at Pala are counted among the injured, from one report, so the total hurt is unknown. It is also unknown whether Guinea will answer Burkina’s claim of ill-treatment.

What It Means for You

The people most affected are the returnees, their families and the communities receiving them. We found no direct consequence for US readers.

CONASUR urged the public on 17 November 2026 to rely on official channels and avoid spreading false information. The injury account at Pala so far rests on one report.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people has Burkina Faso received from Guinea?

CONASUR, Burkina’s national emergency relief council, said on 17 November 2026 that it had received 68,381 people by 16 November. That is up from 26,624 reported for 10 November.

Why did Guinea expel foreign gold miners?

Guinea banned artisanal gold mining at the start of November 2026. Its authorities say unregulated digging destroys soil, pollutes rivers and threatens agriculture, RFI reported on 9 November 2026.

How many returnees are injured?

Lefaso.net, a Burkinabè news site, reported on 17 November 2026 that 34 injured returnees are treated at Pala hospital in Bobo-Dioulasso. That rests on one report, and we found no Guinean statement.

What has Burkina said about the operation?

Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said, Journal du Faso reported on 5 November 2026, that it was very deplorable and regrettable and that Mali and Burkina were not told in advance. He said some returnees had bullet injuries.

Sources: CONASUR communiqué (via Lefaso.net, 17 Nov 2026); Mousso News, a Burkinabè news site, on CONASUR figures (16 Nov 2026); Lefaso.net, Pala hospital (17 Nov 2026); Journal du Faso (5 Nov 2026); RFI via allAfrica (9 Nov 2026); AFP via Le360 Afrique (15 Nov 2026).