File photo. The Dakar coastline seen from the air, Senegal, December 2010. Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Two young men from prominent Senegalese families died on Saturday 14 November 2026, a week after a shared meal at a Dakar hotel, according to L’Observateur, a Dakar daily, and the cause is still unknown. The police and the gendarmerie are investigating, and another Dakar daily, Le Quotidien, reports that two more diners have since died and that the meat brought to the meal came from the United States.

The higher toll and the meat’s origin rest on Le Quotidien alone, and no official has confirmed them. The autopsy findings reported so far name no cause.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Dead. Adama Salif Diallo and Abdou Tidiane Diop both died in Dakar on Saturday 14 November.

Meal. The two attended a gathering with self-service catering at a Dakar hotel on Saturday 7 November.

Autopsy. Diallo’s autopsy found multi-organ failure and no violence; toxicology results are awaited.

Unconfirmed. One daily reports four deaths, five in a coma and US-origin meat; no official confirmation.

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 12:15 GMT.

The established facts are few: two deaths, an open inquiry and a medical report that names no cause. The US-meat link remains one newspaper’s account.

Big Picture

The deaths have drawn attention because of the victims’ families. Adama Salif Diallo is the son of Mamadou Lamine Diallo, a former member of parliament who leads Tekki, a political movement, and Abdou Tidiane Diop, 34, is a grandson of Abdou Diouf, a former president of Senegal, according to L’Observateur.

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Exclusif.net, a Senegalese news site, reports that the police and the gendarmerie, a military police force, are carrying out the investigations. An autopsy was carried out on Diallo, and the results are described below.

What investigators want is a cause, and so far none has been named. Without toxicology results, the medical record describes how the bodies failed but not why.

Sandaga market in Dakar. Photo from the Rio Times library; it does not show the hotel or any event in this story. Photo: Balou46, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

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What We Know

L’Observateur reports that the two men joined friends on 7 November at the Azalaï, a Dakar hotel, to support an acquaintance who was organising an event with self-service catering. Symptoms appeared a few days later, the paper says.

Diop suffered abdominal pain and vomiting for about three days, then confusion, and died on Saturday 14 November at 16:02, L’Observateur says. Diallo had back pain and three days of diarrhoea, then dizziness and trouble walking and speaking on 14 November; he died at 18:30 at the Hôpital Principal, a major Dakar hospital, according to the paper.

The autopsy on Diallo, as quoted by L’Observateur on 17 November, records an enlarged heart of 550 grams, congested lungs and liver, and swelling of the brain. It notes no sign of violence and concludes multi-organ failure.

Experts consulted by L’Observateur say that finding describes how death occurred, not what started it. Toxicology and tissue tests, which could look for toxic substances or drugs, were still awaited.

What One Newspaper Reports

Le Quotidien reports that two more people from the same meal died on Monday 16 November. That would make four deaths, with five other diners still in a coma, according to the paper.

It also says the meat eaten at the meal was brought from the United States by one of the guests. The parcel was first held at the airport for health checks and then allowed into Senegal, Le Quotidien reports, and the paper asks how it was cleared.

Exclusif.net, relaying the story, notes that no published medical or judicial finding links the meat to the deaths. No health ministry or prosecutor statement on the meat is cited in the reports.

What Is Not Known

The cause of death is not established, and nobody has said publicly whether the meat, other food or something else was responsible. The toll of four, the five people in a coma and the US origin of the meat have not been confirmed by a second outlet or an official.

No date for the toxicology results has been given. The identities of the other victims have not been published.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

No authority has linked any US product to the deaths, so there is no basis for conclusions about US meat exports or about travel to Dakar. The one concrete question raised in print is how a food parcel was inspected and cleared on entry.

Readers can follow the wider story in our Senegal coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Dakar hotel?

Two young men who attended a gathering at the Azalaï hotel on 7 November died on Saturday 14 November, according to L’Observateur. Police and gendarmerie are investigating and the cause is not established.

Did meat from the United States cause the deaths?

That is not established. Le Quotidien reports the meat came from the United States, but no medical or judicial finding published so far links it to the deaths.

How many people have died?

Two deaths on 14 November are reported by L’Observateur. Le Quotidien reports two more on 16 November, for four in total, which no other outlet has confirmed.

What happens next?

Investigators are waiting for toxicology and tissue results, according to L’Observateur. No date has been announced.

Sources: Exclusif.net, relaying L’Observateur, 17 November 2026; Exclusif.net, relaying Le Quotidien, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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