Mexico: Security

A private Cessna 500 jet crashed about 500 metres from the head of runway 03 at Durango’s Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in northern Mexico on Tuesday 17 November 2026, during takeoff for Toluca. AFAC, Mexico’s civil aviation agency (Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil), gives no casualty figures in its notice of 17 November, and no final toll had been published by Wednesday morning.

AFAC said the flight plan listed six people, two crew and four passengers, and that it had opened an administrative investigation. Durango’s governor, Esteban Villegas, confirmed the pilot’s death, while El Financiero, a Mexican business daily, and El Informador, a Guadalajara newspaper, reported two dead and López-Dóriga Digital, a Mexican news site, reported at least three.

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No names have been released, and the cause is open. The governor described one early theory involving the baggage door.

Key Facts What A Cessna 500 jet crashed on takeoff at Durango airport, bound for Toluca near Mexico City.

Aboard Six on AFAC’s flight plan, two crew and four passengers; the governor listed four in all.

Dead Only the pilot’s death is officially confirmed; some outlets report two to three dead.

Cause Not known; AFAC has opened an administrative investigation.

As of 18 November 2026, 08:15 GMT

Only the pilot’s death is officially confirmed, while the toll, the identities of those aboard and the cause all remain open as AFAC investigates.

What the Aviation Agency Has Confirmed

AFAC said in a notice on gob.mx dated 17 November that the Cessna 500 came down during takeoff at about 11:40 local time (UTC-6), which is 12:40 US Eastern and 17:40 UTC. It fell about 500 metres from the “cabecera 03”, the head of runway 03, and was bound for Toluca, the capital of the State of Mexico.

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AFAC also said the flight plan listed two crew and four passengers, and that it had started “la investigación administrativa correspondiente”, its formal inquiry.

El Financiero, citing aircraft records, identified the jet as a 1976 Cessna 500 Citation I, registration XB-OIQ, serial number 500-0338, on 17 November. López-Dóriga Digital and Crónica Regional reported the same day that AFAC’s records list the aircraft as privately registered and based at Atizapán de Zaragoza, in the State of Mexico, with the owner’s name kept confidential.

File photo: a Cessna 206H Stationair, a single-engine light aircraft, in flight in 2005. The Durango aircraft was a larger Cessna 500 jet. Photo: Adrian Pingstone / Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

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The Toll: Who Says What

Governor Villegas, speaking at an event in Gómez Palacio, said on 17 November: “En este momento ha fallecido el piloto, es un avión privado, iban cuatro pasajeros”, according to El Tiempo, a Colombian newspaper that carried copy from the EFE news agency. El Financiero quoted him listing a pilot, a co-pilot and two passengers, four in all, while AFAC’s flight plan lists six.

Other outlets go further than any official has. El Informador and Plano Informativo, which carried a Reforma report, cited local media for two dead, and Plano Informativo added two with considerable injuries and two unaccounted for. López-Dóriga Digital and Crónica Regional reported “at least three” dead as a preliminary figure, and SDP Noticias said two further deaths were reported “sin confirmación oficial”.

The injured were taken to hospital. El Financiero named the Hospital General de Zona 1 of the IMSS, Mexico’s social security institute, while SDP Noticias named the Hospital General 450 and a private clinic, and neither gave a count or a condition.

The Cause: One Early Theory

Villegas offered a hedged explanation: “Creo que cuando iban despegando se les abrió el maletero, tuvieron que aterrizar de emergencia”, as quoted by El Tiempo. El Financiero and Plano Informativo reported, without confirmation, that a possible fault in the luggage-compartment door forced an emergency landing, after which an explosion occurred.

AFAC has given no cause, and El Informador noted that its report “no precisa las causas”.

The Big Picture: Durango’s Airport and Its Record

This is not the first aircraft to come down at this airport. On 31 July 2018, an Aeroméxico Embraer 190 crashed during takeoff from Durango, and no one aboard died, according to the Expansión business magazine on 25 February 2019.

The final report, published on 24 February 2019, cited a microburst, a sudden downdraft of wind, and found that the crew did not fly in line with regulations. It also noted that Seneam, the air-navigation service, had no wind-gust detectors at the airport, and it made recommendations to the airline, the DGAC (the civil aviation directorate of that time) and OMA, the group that runs the airport, Expansión reported.

The two accidents differ: the 2018 aircraft was an airline jet hit by a microburst, while in the current case AFAC’s notice names no cause and says nothing about the weather.

How the Investigation Works and What Comes Next

AFAC’s current notice calls its inquiry administrative and does not name the unit in charge. In 2019, the final report on the Durango airliner came from Mexico’s Comisión Investigadora y Dictaminadora de Accidentes e Incidentes de Aviación, about seven months after the crash, according to Expansión.

Under Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, the international treaty on civil aviation run by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), states are expected to publish a final report within 12 months or issue an interim statement on each anniversary. The aim of such inquiries is to prevent future accidents rather than to assign blame.

For now, the next public steps would be an official toll, the names of the dead and injured, and AFAC’s account of the flight. AFAC has not published a date for any of them.

Why It Matters

The Durango crash follows a rise in Mexico’s accident count in 2025. AFAC recorded 35 accidents of all kinds between January and October 2025, 25% more than the 28 in the same months of 2024, according to a Reforma report published by Vanguardia on 14 January 2026.

A finding in Durango would show whether the problem lay with the aircraft, the crew or the airport. For readers in the United States who fly private or charter in Mexico, our earlier report on a US audit that flagged 21 gaps in Mexico’s air safety gives the regulatory background.

What Is Not Known

No official source has given the number of dead and injured, the names of anyone aboard, the owner or operator of the jet, or the cause. The count of people aboard also differs, six on AFAC’s flight plan against four in the governor’s first account. A tweet embedded by La Razón attributes to the governor a statement of two dead, but no direct quote supports it. None of the outlets we reviewed says whether any foreign nationals were aboard.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our report on an earlier Mexican jet crash in Nayarit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the jet crash?

About 500 metres from the head of runway 03 at Durango’s Guadalupe Victoria International Airport, during takeoff, AFAC said on 17 November.

How many people died?

Only the pilot’s death is officially confirmed, by Governor Esteban Villegas. Local media reports on 17 November cite two to three dead, which no official has confirmed.

What caused the crash?

The cause is not known. Villegas said he believed the baggage door opened and forced an emergency landing, but AFAC has not confirmed this.

Who investigates the crash?

AFAC said it opened an administrative investigation on 17 November. ICAO Annex 13 expects a final report within 12 months or an interim statement.

Sources: ICAO, Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention (aircraft accident and incident investigation); AFAC notice, 17 November 2026; El Financiero, 17 November 2026; El Tiempo (EFE), 17 November 2026; El Informador, 17 November 2026; Plano Informativo (Reforma), 17 November 2026; SDP Noticias, 17 November 2026; López-Dóriga Digital, 17 November 2026; Crónica Regional, 17 November 2026; Expansión, 25 February 2019; Vanguardia (Reforma), 14 January 2026