Mexico: Veracruz Floods

Heavy rain flooded neighbourhoods in Coatzacoalcos, a Gulf of Mexico port city in the state of Veracruz, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The city government said its Civil Protection unit has worked with boats and ambulances since 5:30 a.m. local time.

Coatzacoalcos is an industrial and oil-industry port city, so readers following Mexican energy and Gulf shipping should watch our Mexico coverage for updates. The city bulletin lists 14 neighbourhoods affected.

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Key Facts Who. Coatzacoalcos city government, led by Mayor Pedro Miguel Rosaldo García.

What. Flooding in 14 listed neighbourhoods; boats and ambulances used for rescue and evacuation.

When. Tuesday 17 November 2026, with crews working from 5:30 a.m. local time.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

A port city on Mexico’s Gulf coast spent Tuesday under water in several neighbourhoods while the city ran rescue and relief work.

What Officials Reported

The Coatzacoalcos city government said on 17 November that flooding and waterlogging hit several neighbourhoods, including the Santa Rosa area and the CNOP neighbourhood, where a drainage canal overflowed. Mayor Pedro Miguel Rosaldo García toured critical points and said the storm-drain network was working at full capacity.

The city said both lanes of the Malecón Costero, the seafront road, are closed between Avenida Jirafas and the Holiday Inn hotel because the concrete cracked. It reported two fallen utility poles and one flooded car, and seven tow trucks were clearing stranded vehicles.

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File photo. Coatzacoalcos River port, southern Veracruz.

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Relief Under Way

The city’s emergency committee held an extraordinary session on 17 November. Municipal brigades will survey affected neighbourhoods to count who needs food, then distribute hot meals.

The city urged residents in vulnerable areas to accept transfer to temporary shelters. The city bulletin gives no shelter count.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not published rainfall totals, the number of people evacuated, the number or location of shelters, or any injuries or deaths in the sources we could check. We could not confirm from an official source which ports were closed, or how long the closures last.

What to Watch

Further bulletins from the Coatzacoalcos city government should give evacuee and shelter counts. The national weather service, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, issues the next forecast for the Gulf coast; no dated checkpoint was confirmed at the time of writing.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the flooding happen?

The city government of Coatzacoalcos, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, reported flooding in several neighbourhoods on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It is a port city on the Gulf of Mexico.

Were there casualties?

No injuries or deaths appeared in the official city bulletin we reviewed. Figures could change as officials survey the neighbourhoods.