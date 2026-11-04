Dominican Government to Act on Diesel Prices

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · FUEL

Key Facts What is happening The Dominican government will announce new fuel measures on Wednesday, 4 November, the trade minister said.

Why it matters Diesel runs trucks, shops and generators, so a price rise feeds into food and travel costs.

The numbers The state paid 1,516.5 million pesos (about US$25 million) to freeze most fuel prices from 31 October to 6 November.

Who is who Eduardo Sanz Lovatón heads the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and SMEs, which sets weekly fuel prices.

What to watch Whether Wednesday’s measures extend the subsidy, change taxes or let diesel prices rise on Friday.

What it means for you Visitors may see higher transport and food costs if diesel is not held. Nothing has been announced yet.

The Dominican government says it will announce new rules for fuel on Wednesday because diesel prices are rising on world markets. The details were not public when this report was written.

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What the Minister Said

Trade minister Eduardo Sanz Lovatón said on Tuesday, 3 November, that the government will announce new fuel measures on Wednesday. He linked them to the rise in international diesel prices.

He spoke at a fuel-station industry summit in Santo Domingo and gave no details of the measures. He blamed the diesel rise on international supply problems.

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A fuel forum is billed for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Santo Domingo. Sanz Lovatón and Finance Minister Magín Díaz are due to speak.

Fuel subsidies have cost 43.324 billion pesos (about US$714 million) so far in 2026. Dollar values here use the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reference rate, about 60.7 pesos per US dollar on 30 October.

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How Prices Are Set Now

The ministry sets Dominican fuel prices each Friday for the following week. For 31 October to 6 November it kept the main fuels frozen and spent 1,516.5 million pesos (about US$25 million) on subsidies.

The country produces no oil and imports refined fuel, so world prices reach the pump quickly. Earlier Rio Times reports covered a weekly US$25 million subsidy and the strain on corner grocery shops.

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Why Diesel Matters Most

Diesel moves freight trucks, refrigerated transport and many back-up generators. When it rises, shop owners say the cost shows up in the price of rice, chicken and cooking oil.

Retail groups warned in September that freight costs were already pushing up food prices. Those statements are in the earlier reports linked below.

What It Means for You

The Dominican Republic is a popular Caribbean destination for US visitors. Higher diesel costs can raise transfer, tour and food prices, though no change has been announced.

The government has so far absorbed most of the rise with subsidies. A change on Wednesday would show how long it can keep doing that.

What Is Not Known

The content of Wednesday’s measures has not been published. It is not known whether diesel will be treated differently from petrol and gas.

The size of any new subsidy or price change is also unknown. The ministry will confirm on Friday what it sets for the week from 7 November.

What Comes Next

The government is due to speak on Wednesday, and the next weekly price notice follows on Friday, 6 November. This article will be rewritten once the measures are public.

More is on the Dominican Republic hub and the Santo Domingo city page. Both pages track fuel and cost-of-living news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Dominican minister announce?

Eduardo Sanz Lovatón said the government will announce new fuel measures on Wednesday, 4 November. He tied them to rising international diesel prices.

How much does the government spend on fuel subsidies?

For 31 October to 6 November, the ministry spent 1,516.5 million pesos (about US$25 million) to keep most fuel prices frozen. That kept most prices unchanged at the pump.

Who sets fuel prices in the Dominican Republic?

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and SMEs sets them every Friday for the following week. It adjusts them to world prices.

Will diesel prices rise for tourists?

Nothing has been announced. Higher diesel costs could raise transport and food prices over time if subsidies end.

Sources: Dominican Ministry of Industry, Commerce and SMEs; Presidency of the Dominican Republic; Central Bank of the Dominican Republic; Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reference exchange rate of 30 October 2026; ministry fuel price notice of 30 October 2026; remarks by Minister Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).