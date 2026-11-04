Dominican Government to Act on Diesel Prices

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.51% USD/MXN18.72▲ 0.51% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.08% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Dominican Republic Caribbean

Dominican Government to Act on Diesel Prices

By · November 4, 2026 · 4 min read
The Dominican flag, with its white cross and red and blue quarters, flying on a pole against a clear blue sky
Photo: Phyrexian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · FUEL

Key Facts

  • What is happening The Dominican government will announce new fuel measures on Wednesday, 4 November, the trade minister said.
  • Why it matters Diesel runs trucks, shops and generators, so a price rise feeds into food and travel costs.
  • The numbers The state paid 1,516.5 million pesos (about US$25 million) to freeze most fuel prices from 31 October to 6 November.
  • Who is who Eduardo Sanz Lovatón heads the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and SMEs, which sets weekly fuel prices.
  • What to watch Whether Wednesday’s measures extend the subsidy, change taxes or let diesel prices rise on Friday.
  • What it means for you Visitors may see higher transport and food costs if diesel is not held. Nothing has been announced yet.

The Dominican government says it will announce new rules for fuel on Wednesday because diesel prices are rising on world markets. The details were not public when this report was written.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Caribbean story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

What the Minister Said

Trade minister Eduardo Sanz Lovatón said on Tuesday, 3 November, that the government will announce new fuel measures on Wednesday. He linked them to the rise in international diesel prices.

He spoke at a fuel-station industry summit in Santo Domingo and gave no details of the measures. He blamed the diesel rise on international supply problems.

A fuel forum is billed for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Santo Domingo. Sanz Lovatón and Finance Minister Magín Díaz are due to speak.

Fuel subsidies have cost 43.324 billion pesos (about US$714 million) so far in 2026. Dollar values here use the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reference rate, about 60.7 pesos per US dollar on 30 October.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

How Prices Are Set Now

The ministry sets Dominican fuel prices each Friday for the following week. For 31 October to 6 November it kept the main fuels frozen and spent 1,516.5 million pesos (about US$25 million) on subsidies.

The country produces no oil and imports refined fuel, so world prices reach the pump quickly. Earlier Rio Times reports covered a weekly US$25 million subsidy and the strain on corner grocery shops.

A cobbled pedestrian street of stone colonial buildings in the Zona Colonial of Santo Domingo
Calle las Damas in Santo Domingo’s colonial zone, in a file photo. It does not show fuel prices or the announcement. Photo: Desox7x / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why Diesel Matters Most

Diesel moves freight trucks, refrigerated transport and many back-up generators. When it rises, shop owners say the cost shows up in the price of rice, chicken and cooking oil.

Retail groups warned in September that freight costs were already pushing up food prices. Those statements are in the earlier reports linked below.

What It Means for You

The Dominican Republic is a popular Caribbean destination for US visitors. Higher diesel costs can raise transfer, tour and food prices, though no change has been announced.

The government has so far absorbed most of the rise with subsidies. A change on Wednesday would show how long it can keep doing that.

What Is Not Known

The content of Wednesday’s measures has not been published. It is not known whether diesel will be treated differently from petrol and gas.

The size of any new subsidy or price change is also unknown. The ministry will confirm on Friday what it sets for the week from 7 November.

What Comes Next

The government is due to speak on Wednesday, and the next weekly price notice follows on Friday, 6 November. This article will be rewritten once the measures are public.

More is on the Dominican Republic hub and the Santo Domingo city page. Both pages track fuel and cost-of-living news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Dominican minister announce?

Eduardo Sanz Lovatón said the government will announce new fuel measures on Wednesday, 4 November. He tied them to rising international diesel prices.

How much does the government spend on fuel subsidies?

For 31 October to 6 November, the ministry spent 1,516.5 million pesos (about US$25 million) to keep most fuel prices frozen. That kept most prices unchanged at the pump.

Who sets fuel prices in the Dominican Republic?

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and SMEs sets them every Friday for the following week. It adjusts them to world prices.

Will diesel prices rise for tourists?

Nothing has been announced. Higher diesel costs could raise transport and food prices over time if subsidies end.

Sources: Dominican Ministry of Industry, Commerce and SMEs; Presidency of the Dominican Republic; Central Bank of the Dominican Republic; Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reference exchange rate of 30 October 2026; ministry fuel price notice of 30 October 2026; remarks by Minister Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.