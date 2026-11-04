Johannesburg Signs Pay Deal Before the Vote

SOUTH AFRICA · JOHANNESBURG

Key Facts What is happening Johannesburg and its main city workers’ union, Samwu, signed a wage-deal addendum on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Why it matters Gauteng’s government says the settlement, about US$619 million, binds whoever runs the city after Wednesday’s election.

The numbers The addendum contemplates R1.2 billion to R5 billion (US$72 million to US$300 million) of payments.

Who is who Samwu is the South African Municipal Workers’ Union; Dada Morero is mayor, Helen Zille a mayoral candidate.

What to watch Whether the new council honours the deal, the finance ministry drops its objection, and instalments get funded.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives Helen Zille a 55.5% chance of becoming Johannesburg’s next mayor, with US$137,845 traded across the market (4 November, 3:13 a.m. ET).

What it means for you Investors in South African city debt and US firms in Johannesburg should watch how the next council pays.

Johannesburg has signed a pay-deal addendum with its main municipal union on the eve of local elections. Whoever runs the city next inherits the bill, says Gauteng’s provincial government, which oversees the province around Johannesburg.

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Johannesburg and the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, Samwu, signed an addendum to their wage settlement on Tuesday 3 November 2026. South Africans vote for local councils on Wednesday 4 November.

The original settlement is worth R10.3 billion (about US$619 million) and binds whoever runs the city next. Investors care because the finance minister says the city’s cash is far below what it owes creditors.

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The addendum sets a common pay scale and places affected workers at suitable entry levels. The provincial government says the deal binds the next administration.

What the Addendum Does

The addendum speeds up a common salary scale for affected municipal staff. Samwu says the settlement affects about 35,000 municipal workers.

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It contemplates payments of R1.2 billion to R5 billion (about US$72 million to US$300 million). Those payments remain subject to the terms of the November 2025 settlement.

Mayor Dada Morero said the payment will be made at the city’s budget adjustment in January. The statements reviewed gave no full payment timetable.

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How the Deal Began

The settlement, signed in November 2025, aims to align Johannesburg staff pay with other big cities. It also targets pay gaps that date back to 1995.

It was meant to be paid in stages through July 2027. About R5 billion to R6 billion (US$300 million to US$361 million) was due by July 2026.

Morero said in July the city could not pay that month’s instalment at once. He said it was negotiating a deferral with labour and management.

Why National Treasury Objects

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wrote to Morero on 23 April, calling the agreement unfunded and telling the city to halt it. He said Johannesburg owed creditors R25.2 billion (about US$1.51 billion) and held R3.9 billion (about US$234 million) in cash in 2024/25.

He also threatened to withhold an R8 billion (about US$481 million) payment from the national government’s yearly grant to cities. It is not clear whether Treasury has since dropped that objection.

Who Is Standing for Mayor

Four candidates lead the race. Morero of the African National Congress, the party that has governed South Africa since 1994, is the sitting mayor.

Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, a party he founded in 2020, held the job from 2016 to 2019. Helen Zille of the Democratic Alliance and Tlaleng Mofokeng of the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters complete the four.

Councillors elected on Wednesday choose the mayor after the results are declared. Voting stations open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

In Plain English

An addendum is an add-on to an existing contract. Samwu is a union for city workers, linked to the Cosatu labour federation.

A local election chooses councillors, not the mayor directly. The new council then votes for the mayor.

National Treasury is South Africa’s finance ministry, which also sends yearly grants to cities. The finance minister is its political head.

What Prediction Markets Say

At 3:13 a.m. ET on 4 November, Polymarket priced Helen Zille at 55.5% to be Johannesburg’s next mayor. It priced Herman Mashaba at 8.8% and Morero at 1.3%.

About US$137,845 has traded across the mayor market, including US$56,125 on the Zille contract. These are bets by traders, not polls or official forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in South African municipal debt should watch how the next council funds the settlement. The finance minister’s April letter and the city’s cash shortfall are the main risks named so far.

US firms with staff in Johannesburg should plan for possible disruption to city services if pay disputes flare again. Polling day itself may bring crowds and traffic around voting stations.

What Is Not Known

The full text of the addendum and its exact signing time were not published in the statements reviewed. It is not known where money beyond the January budget adjustment will come from.

It is not known whether National Treasury has dropped its objection. Whether a future council could unwind the deal in court is untested, though the provincial government says it is bound.

What Comes Next

Watch for election results, the new council’s first sitting and the vote for mayor. Watch also for any Treasury statement on the addendum and the January budget adjustment.

Related Rio Times reports include 136,790 Run in South Africa Local Election and Johannesburg Council Faces Test on 4 Nov. More is on the South Africa hub, in Johannesburg, South Africa Explained 2026 and on the Johannesburg city page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Johannesburg sign on 3 November?

The city and the Samwu union signed an addendum to their November 2025 wage settlement. It sets a common pay scale and places affected workers at suitable levels.

How much is the Johannesburg wage deal worth?

The original settlement is about R10.3 billion (US$619 million). The addendum contemplates payments of R1.2 billion to R5 billion (US$72 million to US$300 million).

Does the wage deal bind the next mayor?

The Gauteng provincial government says agreements signed by the current administration bind the next one. Whether a new council could undo the deal has not been tested in court.

Who might become Johannesburg’s next mayor?

Candidates include Helen Zille, Dada Morero, Herman Mashaba and Tlaleng Mofokeng. Councillors elected on 4 November choose the mayor after results are declared.

Why does National Treasury object to the deal?

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana called it unfunded in April and told the city to halt it. He said the city owed creditors R25.2 billion (US$1.51 billion).

Sources: City of Johannesburg, statements on the Samwu settlement and addendum, 3 and 4 November 2026; South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu); National Treasury of South Africa, Minister’s letter to the City of Johannesburg, 23 April 2026; Electoral Commission of South Africa, voting hours for 4 November 2026; South African Reserve Bank, official rand per US dollar rate, US$1 = R16.6418 on 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).