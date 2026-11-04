Zuma Meets Anti-Migrant Group Before Vote

SOUTH AFRICA · POLITICS

Key Facts What is happening Former president Jacob Zuma met anti-migrant group March and March on Tuesday 3 November, his MK Party said.

Why it matters Protests against illegal immigration turned violent in Durban in October, and soldiers were sent to KwaZulu-Natal province.

The numbers President Cyril Ramaphosa approved 510 soldiers to support police in KwaZulu-Natal until 30 November 2026.

Who is who Zuma leads the MK Party, which won about 15% in 2024; Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma leads March and March.

What to watch Election results in KwaZulu-Natal, any new march dates, and whether the MK Party clarifies its stance.

What it means for you The US advises Americans to exercise increased caution in South Africa, where protests can turn violent.

Former president Jacob Zuma has met the leaders of an anti-migrant protest movement a day before South Africa votes in local elections. His party says it acknowledges the movement’s campaign but rejects xenophobia, discrimination and violence.

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Jacob Zuma, the former president, met leaders of March and March on Tuesday 3 November 2026, his MK Party said. March and March campaigns against illegal immigration, and South Africans vote in local elections on Wednesday 4 November.

The party said it acknowledges the movement’s campaign. It also said enforcing immigration laws “must never become an excuse for xenophobia, discrimination or violence”.

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For foreigners, the meeting matters because protests against illegal immigration have turned violent in places and led to an army deployment. The MK Party won about 15% of the national vote in 2024, so its stance carries weight.

What the MK Party Said

The MK Party, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party that Zuma launched in 2023, issued a written statement on the meeting. It spoke of “mutual recognition” and of the importance of “dialogue, cooperation and engagement” between political organisations and community movements.

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The statement said undocumented foreign nationals “must regularise their stay or return to their countries of origin through lawful processes”. It added that unemployment, border security, pressure on public services and local economic opportunities “require decisive and responsible intervention from government”.

The statement did not give the meeting’s location. It also did not say whether the party backs any planned marches.

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Who Is March and March

March and March is a movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma that campaigns for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa. It says it is not aligned with any political party.

The movement set a 30 June “deadline” for undocumented migrants to leave and called a national shutdown for that day. Its leaders have said they will not use violence.

In October, protests against illegal immigration in Durban left vehicles burned and led to arrests. Soldiers were sent to support police in KwaZulu-Natal, the province that includes Durban.

Ramaphosa told Parliament he approved 510 soldiers until 30 November 2026, at a cost of R34 million (about US$2.0 million). He said misinformation about a court judgment had fuelled the unrest.

In Plain English

The MK Party, short for uMkhonto weSizwe, is a party Zuma launched in 2023 after leaving the African National Congress. It is strongest in KwaZulu-Natal, where it won the most votes in 2024.

A local election chooses councillors for cities and towns, not the national government. Voting stations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday 4 November.

What the Meeting Signals

The meeting came on the eve of voting in KwaZulu-Natal, where many March and March protests have taken place. The MK Party framed it as dialogue between political organisations and community movements.

In June the party said it was not allied with the movement but shared its concerns about illegal immigration. Tuesday’s statement speaks of recognition and dialogue and rejects xenophobia and violence.

What It Means for US Readers

The US State Department rates South Africa Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, and says demonstrations, protests and strikes occur frequently. It warns they can start suddenly, disrupt traffic and turn violent, and advises avoiding crowds.

Americans in Durban, Johannesburg and other cities should avoid protest areas around election results this week. Employers with foreign staff should plan for disruption on march days.

What Is Not Known

The MK Party’s statement did not give the meeting’s location or full agenda. It is not known whether Zuma endorsed any planned marches.

One account of the meeting quotes Zuma urging the movement to keep protesting. That quote could not be confirmed and is not used here.

What Comes Next

Watch for election results in KwaZulu-Natal and for any new march dates announced by the movement. The army deployment in the province runs to 30 November 2026.

Related reports: South Africa’s Anti-Migrant Violence: How It Got This Far and South Africa’s Durban Unrest: Army Patrols, 19 Arrests. More is on the South Africa hub and in South Africa Local Elections 2026 Results and Timetable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is March and March?

March and March is a South African movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma that campaigns for undocumented migrants to leave. It says it is not aligned with any party.

Did Zuma back the March and March protests?

His MK Party said he acknowledged the movement’s campaign against illegal immigration. It also said enforcement must never become an excuse for xenophobia, discrimination or violence.

When is South Africa’s local election?

Voters choose local councils on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Voting stations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Are soldiers deployed in South Africa because of the protests?

President Ramaphosa approved 510 soldiers to support police in KwaZulu-Natal until 30 November 2026. He said misinformation about a court judgment fuelled the unrest.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to South Africa?

The US State Department rates South Africa Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, and warns that protests can turn violent. It advises avoiding demonstrations and crowds.

Sources: uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, statement on the meeting with March and March, 3 November 2026; US State Department, South Africa travel advisory; Presidency of South Africa and Parliament, notice of employment of the SANDF in KwaZulu-Natal, 21 October 2026; Electoral Commission of South Africa, voting hours for 4 November 2026; Electoral Commission of South Africa; South African Reserve Bank, official rand per US dollar rate, US$1 = R16.6418 on 3 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).