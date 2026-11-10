UN Envoy Calls South Sudan Consensus Fragile

A warehouse of the UN Mission in South Sudan at Bentiu, pictured in September 2019. Photo: Besserwisser123 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Africa: South Sudan

Key Facts Who. Anita Kiki Gbeho, head of the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), briefed the Security Council.

What. She told the Council that South Sudan’s transition has become fragile, calling it “a critical juncture”.

When. Briefing on Tuesday 10 November 2026; the vote is planned for Tuesday 22 December 2026.

Need. About 10 million people need humanitarian aid and about 7.5 million face food insecurity.

As of. 10 November 2026, 21:30 GMT.

With 42 days to go before South Sudan’s first elections as an independent state, the head of the UN mission says the political agreement behind them is fragile. Fighting, hunger and a caretaker government add to the strain.

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Anita Kiki Gbeho, who leads the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, told the UN Security Council, the world body’s top security forum, on Tuesday 10 November that the country is “at a critical juncture” and that consensus on its political transition has become fragile. She spoke 42 days before the elections planned for Tuesday 22 December 2026, the first since independence from Sudan in 2011.

For readers in the United States, the vote matters because South Sudan is a conflict-hit oil producer, and the US State Department has kept it at Level 4: Do Not Travel since November 2025. A failed or disputed election could deepen violence and hunger, and raise the call on aid donors.

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What Gbeho Told the Council

Gbeho said the consensus behind the transition has become fragile. “The challenge facing South Sudan is not simply whether elections can be held on December 22 or not,” she said.

Parliament approved amendments to the National Elections Act on 21 September. The next day President Salva Kiir dissolved the transitional government, the power-sharing cabinet created by the 2018 peace agreement that ended the civil war, and a caretaker administration, a temporary government, took over.

In plain English: UNMISS is the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Caretaker administration means a temporary government that runs the country until the vote.

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Opposition Conditions and Party Politics

The SPLM/A-IO, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-in-Opposition, is the main opposition party and armed group. It says the release of its leader Riek Machar, the detained former first vice-president, is a precondition for joining the Inter-Party Dialogue, the government’s talks with parties, whose outcome is still pending.

Recent political changes also fell short of the 35 per cent women’s representation set by the 2018 peace agreement. That agreement ended a civil war that began in 2013.

Violence, Hunger and Access

Civilian casualties and displacement rose during the year, Gbeho said. Violence last month in Rumbek and Greater Tonj counties in central South Sudan reportedly killed more than 140 people, and communal violence caused over 60 per cent of reported civilian casualties this year.

About 10 million people need humanitarian help, and an estimated 7.5 million face food insecurity. Constraints on humanitarian access rose 38 per cent over the past year.

UNMISS says its force-protection work helped life-saving aid reach more than 321,000 vulnerable people since the previous briefing. About 1.4 million people have crossed into South Sudan since fighting began in neighbouring Sudan in April 2023.

Panorama of Juba, the capital of South Sudan. Photo: Rigan123 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

What It Means for US Readers

Anyone planning a trip should note that the State Department’s Level 4 rating still applies, as our report on the US Do Not Travel advisory for South Sudan explains. Our election visitor guide and report on election talks set to resume track the next steps.

Gbeho’s warning follows an earlier UN alert, covered in our report that the UN warned of a coup before 22 December. The next checkpoints are the Inter-Party Dialogue outcome and the electoral commission’s final timetable.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet clear whether the vote will take place on 22 December as planned. Nor is it known whether the SPLM/A-IO will join the dialogue without Machar’s release.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Anita Kiki Gbeho?

Gbeho is the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and head of UNMISS, the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. She briefed the Security Council on 10 November 2026.

When are South Sudan’s elections?

The elections are planned for Tuesday 22 December 2026. They would be the first since South Sudan became independent in 2011.

Why does Gbeho call consensus fragile?

She pointed to the caretaker government that replaced the transitional one on 22 September and to the opposition’s demand for Riek Machar’s release. She added that the question is not only whether the vote happens on 22 December.

How many people need aid in South Sudan?

About 10 million people need humanitarian assistance, Gbeho told the Council. About 7.5 million face food insecurity.

Sources: UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), remarks by Anita Kiki Gbeho to the UN Security Council, 10 November 2026; South Sudan National Elections Act amendments, adopted 21 September 2026.

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