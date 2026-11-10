US Keeps South Sudan on Do Not Travel List

A view over Juba, the capital of South Sudan. File photo, 2016. (Photo: Rigan123, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

AFRICA · TRAVEL

The US State Department, the American foreign ministry, still tells Americans not to travel to South Sudan for any reason. The warning is its highest, Level 4, and it is a continuation, not a new decision.

We found no change of level this week in the State Department’s advisory history. The warning has stood at Level 4 since at least March 2025.

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The advice matters to Americans who work there, including aid workers, missionaries, oil and mining contractors and dual nationals (people who also hold another passport). It also affects anyone whose travel insurance depends on the level.

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Key Facts Who The US State Department, which runs American diplomacy, rates South Sudan Level 4, “Do Not Travel”.

What Level 4 is the highest of four levels; the advice was reissued in May 2026.

Why The department cites unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines and health threats, with limited emergency help for Americans.

Next Advisories at Level 3 (“Reconsider Travel”) and Level 4 are reviewed at least every six months; the next review is due in the coming weeks.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives South Sudan 22% to record a case of Ebola, a deadly viral disease, in 2026 (10 November, 5:29 a.m. ET).

What the Advisory Says Today

The State Department advises US citizens not to travel to South Sudan for any reason. It names unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines and health threats as the reasons.

It also says the US government’s ability to give emergency consular help, meaning embassy aid to citizens in trouble, to Americans there is limited. Medical services in South Sudan are limited too.

Official US government travel outside Juba, the capital, is limited. Because of serious crime in Juba, walking is restricted to a small area near the US embassy during the day.

The terminal at Juba International Airport under construction in July 2011. File photo: City ren2002 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Why This Is Not a New Warning

The department reissued the advisory at Level 4 on Thursday 13 November 2025 and again in May 2026. The level stayed at 4 each time.

In March 2025 the department ordered non-emergency US government staff to leave Juba. In May 2026 it reissued the advisory at Level 4, citing the higher health risk from an Ebola outbreak in the region.

These dates follow the State Department’s advisory history, and we found no new advisory text dated 9 November. The Level 4 status is therefore a continuation of an existing warning.

Advisories at Level 3 (“Reconsider Travel”) and Level 4 are reviewed at least every six months. Counting from the May 2026 update, the next review is due in the coming weeks.

Advice to Americans, Not a Ban

The advisory is guidance to US citizens, not a ban on South Sudanese or other nationals. Our earlier report on Ebola screening at South Sudan’s borders explains health checks at the border, and our report on election talks set to resume in Juba covers the politics.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives South Sudan 22% to record an Ebola case in 2026. The market, “Which countries will have an Ebola case in 2026?”, had US$81,614 traded across all countries as of 5:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

These prices are bets, not polls. They will move as health news develops.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you or a relative plans to go, check travel.state.gov, the State Department’s travel website, for the current advisory before you book. Travel insurance often excludes Level 4 destinations, so check your policy.

For employers and families of Americans already in South Sudan, the practical point is the limited help available in an emergency. The wider context of Africa’s shifting travel and trade map is in our report on Africa’s new scramble.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the level will change at the next review. It is also not known whether the department will change the advisory wording.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is South Sudan on the US Do Not Travel list?

Yes, the State Department rates South Sudan Level 4, its highest of four levels. It advises US citizens not to travel there for any reason.

Is the South Sudan warning new this week?

No, it was reissued at Level 4 on 13 November 2025 and again in May 2026. We found no change of level this week.

Does Level 4 ban South Sudanese people from travelling?

No, it is advice to US citizens, not a ban on South Sudanese or other nationals. The advisory itself closes no border.

When is the next review of the South Sudan advisory?

Advisories at Level 3 and Level 4 are reviewed at least every six months. Counting from the May 2026 update, the next review is due in the coming weeks.

Sources: US State Department travel advisory for South Sudan, Level 4, 13 November 2025, reissued again in May 2026 (https://travel.state.gov/en/international-travel/travel-advisories/south-sudan.html); US Embassy in South Sudan advisory notice of 13 November 2025 (https://ss.usembassy.gov/travel-advisory-south-sudan-updated-november-13-2025/); Polymarket Ebola market (https://polymarket.com/event/which-countries-will-have-an-ebola-case-in-2026), read 10 November 2026.

More: South Sudan news in English and our Ebola entry rules report, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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