Chile Warns It May Clear Roads in Strike

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CHILE · TRUCKERS’ STRIKE

Chile’s government warned on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that roads may have to be cleared if the protests over fuel prices continue. Daniel Mas, minister of both Economy and Mining, said in a radio interview that at some point the roads will have to be cleared, but that the first step has been dialogue.

For US readers, the stand-off matters because Chile is a major exporter of copper, fruit and wine to the United States, and trucks carry that cargo to its ports. So far the protests have slowed traffic and blocked some lanes on several highways.

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Key Facts What Minister Daniel Mas said on 10 November that roads will have to be cleared at some point.

Why Truckers protest fuel prices, with a 40-peso (US$0.04) rise per litre due Thursday 12 November.

Who Several trucker groups mobilise; two large national confederations stay out of the strike.

The offer A bill would limit each fuel price rise to 20 pesos (US$0.02) a litre for 90 days.

Next Congress must pass the bill; the government wants it fast-tracked within days.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Minister Said

Mas said the government has held talks with the main cargo transport organisations since the start of the year and will put dialogue first. He blamed some local groups for organising the stoppages.

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He did not say when or how the roads might be cleared, and he announced no police operation. He added that the country needs more activity at current unemployment levels.

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Who Is Striking and Who Is Not

The Confederation of Truck Owners of the Centre-South, led by Freddy Martínez, began an “indefinite” mobilisation on Monday 9 November, with trucks gathered along Route 5 South, Chile’s main north-south highway, in Los Ángeles, Curicó, Talca, Victoria and Osorno. Martínez called the government’s plan “a good signal but insufficient” and asked for direct talks with the Finance Ministry.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Fuerza del Norte (Strength of the North) truckers’ confederation, represented by Cristián Sandoval, called a national strike from midnight on Tuesday 10 November. It wants changes to Mepco, the state fuel-price stabilisation system, an end to the specific fuel tax, a per-litre levy, and a review of toll charges, including the electronic toll tag known as TAG.

A third group, the No + TAG movement, which campaigns against motorway tolls, also joined the protests. Where truckers block lanes, traffic backs up, although some lanes have been left open.

Two large national groups stayed out. The National Confederation of Truck Owners (CNDC), led by Juan Araya, did not join the mobilisations, and the National Confederation of Cargo Transport (CNTC), led by Sergio Pérez, called no stoppage.

What the Government Offers

President José Antonio Kast announced on Monday 9 November a bill to limit each rise in gasoline and diesel to 20 pesos (US$0.02) a litre for 90 days, with “discusión inmediata”, the fastest legislative urgency. The rise due on Thursday 12 November is held to 40 pesos (US$0.04) a litre, the minimum allowed under Mepco.

The Finance Ministry says Mepco cost 1.1 trillion pesos (about US$1.1 billion, at 983 pesos per US dollar on 10 November) from August to October. Economists weigh the plan in our

analysis of the fuel cap.

How This Differs From the Port Dispute

This is a different fight from the San Antonio port strike, where independent truckers ended a blockade on Friday 6 November after a deal with depot and logistics operators. There the counterpart was private companies, while now truckers press the government over fuel costs, as our

port strike report and first strike report explain.

What It Means for You

Travellers on Route 5 South and around Santiago should expect slow traffic and check conditions before long drives. Importers and exporters should watch whether the groups that stayed out hold to their position.

Investors should note that rising fuel and transport prices helped lift inflation to 4.5% in October, according to the national statistics institute, and the central bank meets again on 15 December. Our

report on October inflation has the figures.

What Is Not Known

It is not independently known how many trucks are taking part, or whether the government will actually clear roads. The minister gave no date and no details of how a clearance would work.

It is also unclear whether Congress will pass the cap within days and whether the striking groups will accept it. Groups on strike call it a good signal or a step forward, but not enough.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are Chilean Truckers on Strike?

They protest rising fuel prices and want changes to the state price-stabilisation system. A 40-peso (US$0.04) rise per litre is due on 12 November.

Will the Chilean Government Clear the Roads?

Minister Daniel Mas said it will have to happen at some point, but dialogue came first. He gave no date.

What Did the Government Offer Truckers?

A bill to limit each fuel price rise to 20 pesos (US$0.02) a litre for 90 days. Striking groups call it a good signal or a step forward, but not enough.

Which Trucker Groups Are Not Striking?

The CNDC did not join, and the CNTC called no stoppage. Both are large national confederations.

Sources: Chile’s Government and Finance Ministry, announcement of the fuel bill, 9 November 2026; statement by Economy Minister Daniel Mas, 10 November 2026; statements by the truckers’ confederations named, 9–10 November 2026; National Statistics Institute of Chile (INE), consumer prices for October 2026, 6 November 2026; RT market data, peso exchange rate, 10 November 2026.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error