South Sudan Election Talks Set to Resume

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
South Sudan Africa

South Sudan Election Talks Set to Resume

By · · 4 min read
A girder bridge with traffic crossing the brown water of the Nile at Juba, South Sudan, with green banks and a large tree behind
The bridge over the Nile at Juba, South Sudan’s capital. Undated photo: Rod Waddington, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

South Sudan’s political parties are due back at the table in Juba on Monday 9 November 2026 to finalise resolutions from a national dialogue that opened in late September. The ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) said in a statement that the plenary session will discuss and finalise proposed resolutions and a joint communiqué, meaning a shared closing statement; we have not independently confirmed that the session opened.

For US readers, the outcome matters because it shapes whether the world’s youngest country, independent since 2011, holds its first general elections on Tuesday 22 December 2026. A disputed or delayed vote in an oil-exporting, aid-dependent state raises the risk of fresh fighting and fresh humanitarian demands.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • What Parties are due to resume the Juba inter-party dialogue on Monday 9 November, the SPLM says.
  • Who The SPLM says Secretary-General Akol Paul Kordit prepared the session and Kiir will help set the closing date.
  • The deadline General elections are scheduled for Tuesday 22 December 2026, the first since independence in 2011.
  • The dispute Critics call it government-controlled; Riek Machar, founder of the opposition SPLM-IO, remains detained and on trial.
  • What to watch Whether a joint communiqué is adopted and whether it keeps the 22 December election date.

What Is Planned in Juba on Monday

SPLM Secretary-General Akol Paul Kordit met senior party officials and representatives of other political groups earlier this week to prepare the resumption, the party said. The meeting agreed that the plenary would discuss and finalise proposed resolutions and a joint communiqué.

The date of the closing ceremony will be set in consultation with President Salva Kiir once the resolutions are adopted, the SPLM said. The party’s own statement is the only account so far, so this report stays marked as reported, not confirmed.

How the Dialogue Began

Kiir opened the dialogue in Juba in late September, just days after he dissolved the power-sharing transitional government, formed under the 2018 peace deal, on Tuesday 22 September 2026. Kiir told the gathering it “is not a place for negotiations and disagreements”.

The gathering brought together parties based in Juba and other stakeholders. Major opposition groups, including those linked to Machar, rejected the government’s approach.

In plain English: South Sudan’s parties are meeting again to agree a joint statement before an election that the government says will go ahead and that critics doubt can be credible.

Why Critics Are Doubtful

The SPLM-IO (SPLM in Opposition), the movement’s opposition wing, rejected the Juba-led dialogue in August and asked for regional or international mediation. The United People’s Alliance, an opposition coalition, also rejected it.

Machar, who founded the SPLM-IO, remains in detention and on trial. Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro said in August that there will be no extension of the transition, so in our assessment the dialogue has little room to change the calendar.

Street scene at Gudele in Juba, South Sudan, with market stalls, a taxi and a lorry
A busy street at Gudele in Juba, photographed in January 2024. Photo: MakurProTyler, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

Investors and aid groups should read the final communiqué for one signal: does it keep 22 December, or open a door to delay? In our assessment, a text that holds the date raises security and logistics risks in Juba, while a text that allows delay is likely to start a new fight over who governs once the current mandate ends.

Americans with travel plans should check the US State Department travel advisory before any trip. Our guides to the South Sudan election and South Sudan’s geopolitics set out the background.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the session opened as planned, which parties will attend, or whether the SPLM-IO and other holdouts will return. We found no published attendance list.

It is also unclear whether the communiqué will address the election date directly. Related developments are in our reports on the Cabinet’s Russia partnership and the UN warning on a coup.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is South Sudan’s election?

General elections are scheduled for Tuesday 22 December 2026. They would be the first since independence in 2011.

Who is Riek Machar?

Riek Machar founded the opposition SPLM-IO, the opposition wing of the SPLM. He remains in detention and on trial.

What is the inter-party dialogue?

It is a forum launched by President Salva Kiir in late September 2026 for Juba-based parties and other stakeholders. It is meant to prepare the elections, though opposition groups say the government controls it.

Sources: Statement of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement on the resumption of the inter-party dialogue, reported on 8 November 2026 (no public URL found); President Salva Kiir’s remarks at the opening of the dialogue, late September 2026; statements by Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro, August 2026; statements by the SPLM-IO and the United People’s Alliance, 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Horn of Africa and the Red Sea

All Horn of Africa news, explainers and odds →
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Zuma's party disputes Durban's vote”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Elections inter-party dialogue Juba Riek Machar Salva Kiir South Sudan SPLM transition

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.