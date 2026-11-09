South Sudan Election Talks Set to Resume

The bridge over the Nile at Juba, South Sudan’s capital. Undated photo: Rod Waddington, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

South Sudan’s political parties are due back at the table in Juba on Monday 9 November 2026 to finalise resolutions from a national dialogue that opened in late September. The ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) said in a statement that the plenary session will discuss and finalise proposed resolutions and a joint communiqué, meaning a shared closing statement; we have not independently confirmed that the session opened.

For US readers, the outcome matters because it shapes whether the world’s youngest country, independent since 2011, holds its first general elections on Tuesday 22 December 2026. A disputed or delayed vote in an oil-exporting, aid-dependent state raises the risk of fresh fighting and fresh humanitarian demands.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Parties are due to resume the Juba inter-party dialogue on Monday 9 November, the SPLM says.

Who The SPLM says Secretary-General Akol Paul Kordit prepared the session and Kiir will help set the closing date.

The deadline General elections are scheduled for Tuesday 22 December 2026, the first since independence in 2011.

The dispute Critics call it government-controlled; Riek Machar, founder of the opposition SPLM-IO, remains detained and on trial.

What to watch Whether a joint communiqué is adopted and whether it keeps the 22 December election date.

What Is Planned in Juba on Monday

SPLM Secretary-General Akol Paul Kordit met senior party officials and representatives of other political groups earlier this week to prepare the resumption, the party said. The meeting agreed that the plenary would discuss and finalise proposed resolutions and a joint communiqué.

The date of the closing ceremony will be set in consultation with President Salva Kiir once the resolutions are adopted, the SPLM said. The party’s own statement is the only account so far, so this report stays marked as reported, not confirmed.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on South Sudan Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

How the Dialogue Began

Kiir opened the dialogue in Juba in late September, just days after he dissolved the power-sharing transitional government, formed under the 2018 peace deal, on Tuesday 22 September 2026. Kiir told the gathering it “is not a place for negotiations and disagreements”.

The gathering brought together parties based in Juba and other stakeholders. Major opposition groups, including those linked to Machar, rejected the government’s approach.

In plain English: South Sudan’s parties are meeting again to agree a joint statement before an election that the government says will go ahead and that critics doubt can be credible.

Why Critics Are Doubtful

The SPLM-IO (SPLM in Opposition), the movement’s opposition wing, rejected the Juba-led dialogue in August and asked for regional or international mediation. The United People’s Alliance, an opposition coalition, also rejected it.

Machar, who founded the SPLM-IO, remains in detention and on trial. Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro said in August that there will be no extension of the transition, so in our assessment the dialogue has little room to change the calendar.

A busy street at Gudele in Juba, photographed in January 2024. Photo: MakurProTyler, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

Investors and aid groups should read the final communiqué for one signal: does it keep 22 December, or open a door to delay? In our assessment, a text that holds the date raises security and logistics risks in Juba, while a text that allows delay is likely to start a new fight over who governs once the current mandate ends.

Americans with travel plans should check the US State Department travel advisory before any trip. Our guides to the South Sudan election and South Sudan’s geopolitics set out the background.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the session opened as planned, which parties will attend, or whether the SPLM-IO and other holdouts will return. We found no published attendance list.

It is also unclear whether the communiqué will address the election date directly. Related developments are in our reports on the Cabinet’s Russia partnership and the UN warning on a coup.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is South Sudan’s election?

General elections are scheduled for Tuesday 22 December 2026. They would be the first since independence in 2011.

Who is Riek Machar?

Riek Machar founded the opposition SPLM-IO, the opposition wing of the SPLM. He remains in detention and on trial.

What is the inter-party dialogue?

It is a forum launched by President Salva Kiir in late September 2026 for Juba-based parties and other stakeholders. It is meant to prepare the elections, though opposition groups say the government controls it.

Sources: Statement of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement on the resumption of the inter-party dialogue, reported on 8 November 2026 (no public URL found); President Salva Kiir’s remarks at the opening of the dialogue, late September 2026; statements by Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro, August 2026; statements by the SPLM-IO and the United People’s Alliance, 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →