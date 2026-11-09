South Sudan to Summon Hate Speech Suspects

Voters queue at a polling station at the John Garang Mausoleum, the memorial in Juba, the capital, to the late independence leader, during the independence referendum in January 2011. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Ranjit Bhaskar, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

South Sudan’s Media Authority, the state regulator for the press and broadcasters, said on Monday 9 November 2026 that it will summon people suspected of spreading hate speech and false information during the election campaign. Ajou Luol Akuei, who leads the authority, said it has recorded 10 cases across five states.

For US readers, the warning shows how tense the run-up is to South Sudan’s first general elections since independence in 2011, which are scheduled for December 2026. The country exports oil and relies on international aid, so a campaign that turns violent can quickly become a security and humanitarian story.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What The Media Authority says it will summon people suspected of election hate speech and false information.

The cases It reports 10 cases in five of the country’s states: Jonglei, Upper Nile, Unity, Warrap and Central Equatoria.

The law It cites the Media Authority Act 2013 and its 2021 journalists’ code of conduct.

The vote General elections are scheduled for December 2026; the National Elections Commission, the electoral authority, announced 22 December.

Next It is first verifying who the people are; no names or summons dates are public.

What the Authority Said

Akuei said the authority is identifying those who violate the Constitution, the Media Authority Act and the 2021 Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in South Sudan. “We are going to summon them,” he said, adding that it is first verifying who the people are.

By the authority’s count, the 10 cases break down as two in Jonglei, two in Upper Nile, three in Unity, two in Warrap and one in Central Equatoria. The authority says it is first verifying who the individuals are and which institutions they work for.

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Which Laws Could Apply

Akuei named the Penal Code Act 2008, the country’s criminal code, and what he called the Cybersecurity Act among the laws that could be applied. The authority said those identified could face legal action.

It also said it is examining how to deal with hate speech and false information on unregistered social media platforms. It plans a public awareness campaign through the election period.

In Plain English Media Authority: the South Sudanese state body that regulates the press and broadcasters; it says it is also looking at online content. Misinformation and disinformation: false information shared by mistake, and false information spread on purpose. Hate speech: public statements that stir hatred against people because of the group they belong to, such as their ethnicity.

What Is Not Known

No suspects have been named, and the authority has not said when summons will go out or whether any case will reach a court. The figures come from the authority’s own account and had not been independently confirmed at the time of writing.

It is also open how the authority will separate hate speech from ordinary political criticism. We will report the first summons when they are announced.

What It Means for You

For investors, aid workers and travellers watching the vote, the first summonses will show whether the regulator’s warnings turn into action. Online rhetoric in a country with a recent history of conflict is worth watching closely.

The warning comes as political parties hold talks on the election framework, which we covered in South Sudan election talks set to resume. For background, read our South Sudan geopolitics explainer, the UN warning before 22 December and the South Sudan news hub.

A street in Gudele, a Juba neighbourhood, January 2024. (Photo: MakurProTyler, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is South Sudan’s Media Authority?

It is the state regulator for the press and broadcasters in South Sudan. It was set up under the Media Authority Act 2013.

When are South Sudan’s elections?

General elections are scheduled for December 2026. The National Elections Commission, the electoral authority, announced 22 December in June 2026.

Who can the Media Authority summon?

It says it will summon individuals suspected of spreading hate speech or false information during the campaign. It has not named anyone yet.

Sources: remarks by the head of the Media Authority of South Sudan to journalists, 9 November 2026; Media Authority Act 2013; National Elections Commission election-date announcement, June 2026.

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