Brazil Rates Stay High as Inflation Resists

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INTEREST RATES

Published Tuesday, 10 November, 10:02 a.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Copom minutes), IBGE (statistics agency)

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The decision Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November. Its minutes came out Tuesday.

Why it matters Growth is cooling, yet inflation hit 4.58% in September, above the 4.5% ceiling. No cuts are signalled.

The risks Four price shocks: Middle East oil, El Niño crop weather, the end of the 6×1 work week, a weaker real currency.

What to watch October inflation on Wednesday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET. Next Copom decision Wednesday 9 December.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 91.5% to no change in December (10 November, 9:51 a.m. ET).

Brazil’s central bank says the economy is cooling but prices are not, so borrowing costs will stay high for longer.

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Brazil’s central bank has told investors that a slowing economy is not slowing prices fast enough. The minutes of its latest rate meeting, released on Tuesday 10 November, say borrowing costs must stay high for longer.

The Copom, the central bank’s monetary policy committee, held the Selic at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November. The vote was unanimous and ended five straight cuts of 0.25 percentage point in Brazil’s economy.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Minutes Say About the Slowdown

The committee sees a “sharper moderation” of activity, mainly in cyclical sectors, which are the ones that rise and fall with credit and confidence. The slowdown is clearest where companies and shoppers depend on credit.

Cooler demand, the committee adds, may stop the price shocks from spreading to other sectors.

File photo. The Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília, where the Copom meets. Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Why Inflation Is Still Winning

Inflation has picked up again and sits above the top of the official target range. Brazil’s consumer price index, the IPCA, rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, up from 4.22% in August, against a 3% goal with a 4.5% ceiling.

The committee lists four supply shocks: higher oil prices from the Middle East conflicts, El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that disrupts crops, the end of the 6×1 work week (six days on, one off) and a weaker real, Brazil’s currency. Market forecasts for the coming years keep drifting away from the 3% goal.

With expectations “unanchored”, the minutes say, policy must stay tighter for longer than would once have been appropriate.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,488.35

-0.43% L 171,111 day range H 173,272 +10.49% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.60 +1.60% EUR / BRL 6.25 +1.97% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.71 -2.01% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +1.92% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Mining +0.28% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy +0.11% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -0.46% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -0.84% ENEV3 Financials -0.98% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.24% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,488.35

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,866.30

+0.66%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,599.21

+0.09%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,566.28

-0.39%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,488.35 -0.43% +10.49% 172,236.05 173,272 171,111 — USD/BRL 5.60 +1.60% +4.99% 5.51 5.60 5.51 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.15 -0.09% +39.49% 45.19 45.46 44.50 14,700,100 VALE3 64.66 -2.19% -0.84% 66.11 66.11 64.28 10,011,300 ITUB4 41.44 -0.67% +5.39% 41.72 42.50 41.30 8,806,700 BBDC4 14.47 -1.43% -24.16% 14.68 14.84 14.44 16,348,500 BBAS3 17.00 -0.12% -25.37% 17.02 17.17 16.91 7,759,600 B3SA3 14.60 -1.68% +11.36% 14.85 15.14 14.57 13,223,700 ABEV3 15.67 +0.38% +18.89% 15.61 15.77 15.55 4,880,500 WEGE3 51.36 +1.22% +13.16% 50.74 51.79 50.84 2,251,300 PRIO3 59.57 +0.30% +51.85% 59.39 59.88 58.35 3,169,800 SUZB3 55.24 +1.92% +18.09% 54.20 55.32 53.86 2,671,900 RENT3 30.17 -2.14% -28.29% 30.83 31.29 29.93 4,721,300 AZZA3 14.63 -3.24% -48.05% 15.12 15.55 14.52 1,133,100 CSNA3 4.50 +0.22% -45.36% 4.49 4.56 4.36 6,540,000 GGBR4 25.62 +2.81% +33.82% 24.92 25.78 25.14 4,215,900 ENEV3 27.17 -0.84% +40.41% 27.40 27.74 27.13 2,072,700 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.63

-3.24% GGBR4

25.62

+2.81% VALE3

64.66

-2.19% RENT3

30.17

-2.14% SUZB3

55.24

+1.92% B3SA3

14.60

-1.68% USD/BRL

5.60

+1.60% BBDC4

14.47

-1.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Rain Forces São Martinho to Cut Cane Outlook Read →

Could the Bank Raise Rates Again?

The minutes keep a rise possible, though not as the main scenario. The committee says it would not react to the first-round effects of the shocks, yet would respond firmly if second-round effects appear, meaning higher prices feeding into wages and contracts.

The minutes also warn that doubts over public debt and weaker reform effort could raise the neutral rate, the level that neither speeds up nor slows the economy. They call for fiscal and monetary policy to be “harmonious”.

What It Means for US Readers

The winners are holders of Brazilian bonds and cash, who keep earning rates near the 13.75% policy rate. The losers are credit-dependent companies in the cyclical sectors where the bank sees the slowdown biting hardest.

The real traded at about 5.60 per US dollar at 9:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, about 1.6% weaker on the day (RT market data). The minutes name the weaker real as one of the inflation risks, and a dollar goes further for travellers and expats paid abroad.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, lists a market on Brazil’s December rate decision with US$69,021 traded. At 9:51 a.m. ET on 10 November it priced no change at 91.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 6.2% and a 0.25-point rise at 1.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The committee gave no path for the Selic and did not say when cuts could resume. We could not open the central bank’s own page at publication, so quotes are our translation of the passages of the minutes reported by Brazilian outlets.

Our earlier reports cover the 4 November decision and the Focus survey, the central bank’s weekly poll of analysts, on Selic forecasts.

What to Watch Next

Wednesday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: IBGE, the national statistics agency, publishes October inflation. Wednesday 9 December, 4:30 p.m. ET: the next Copom rate decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Brazil cut interest rates soon?

No cut is signalled. The Selic is 13.75%, the minutes give no path, and Polymarket gives 91.5% to no change in December.

Why are rates high if growth is slowing?

Inflation, at 4.58% in September, is above the 4.5% ceiling and forecasts keep drifting from the 3% goal. The committee says slower demand alone has not been enough.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes and statement, November 2026; IBGE, IPCA consumer prices; Polymarket (accessed 10 November 2026, 9:51 a.m. ET); RT exchange-rate data.