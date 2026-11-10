Brazil Rates Stay High as Inflation Resists

IBOV 171,488.35 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.60▲ 1.58% USD/MXN18.68▲ 0.79% USD/CLP978.97▲ 1.21% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.18% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.63▲ 2.90% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.73▲ 2.26% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 1.94% BRENT 90.71 ▼ 2.01% WTI 85.48 ▼ 1.58% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▼ 0.73% GOLD 4,056 ▼ 1.43% SILVER 51.87 ▼ 1.33% SOY 1,190 ▲ 0.68% CORN 440.25 ▲ 0.23% WHEAT 589.75 ▲ 0.30% COFFEE 266.05 ▼ 2.76% SUGAR 18.07 ▼ 0.77% ORANGE JUICE 146.30 ▲ 5.75% COTTON 78.30 ▼ 0.61% COCOA 4,816 ▼ 3.76% BEEF 216.43 ▲ 0.10% CATTLE 327.00 ▼ 0.41% LITHIUM 60.33 ▼ 1.67% PETR4 45.15 ▼ 0.09% VALE3 64.66 ▼ 2.19% ITUB4 41.44 ▼ 0.67% BBDC4 14.47 ▼ 1.43% ABEV3 15.67 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 17.00 ▼ 0.12% B3SA3 14.60 ▼ 1.68% WEGE3 51.36 ▲ 1.22% PRIO3 59.57 ▲ 0.30% SUZB3 55.24 ▲ 1.92% RENT3 30.17 ▼ 2.14% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.40 ▼ 1.23% GMAT3 3.79 ▼ 1.04% PSSA3 46.07 ▲ 0.92% CVCB3 0.85 ▼ 2.30% POSI3 2.98 ▼ 1.65% SLCE3 16.66 ▼ 3.70% NATU3 5.57 ▼ 2.45% BRKM5 3.02 — 0.00% RANI3 8.37 ▼ 4.45% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 0.22% IBOV 171,488.35 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.60 ▲ 1.60% USD/MXN 18.68 ▲ 0.82% USD/CLP 978.98 ▲ 1.21% USD/COP 3,298 ▲ 5.72% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.20% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.63 ▲ 2.90% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.73 ▲ 2.26% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 1.97% BRENT 90.71 ▼ 2.01% WTI 85.48 ▼ 1.58% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▼ 0.73% GOLD 4,056 ▼ 1.43% SILVER 51.87 ▼ 1.33% SOY 1,190 ▲ 0.68% CORN 440.25 ▲ 0.23% WHEAT 589.75 ▲ 0.30% COFFEE 266.05 ▼ 2.76% SUGAR 18.07 ▼ 0.77% ORANGE JUICE 146.30 ▲ 5.75% COTTON 78.30 ▼ 0.61% COCOA 4,816 ▼ 3.76% BEEF 216.43 ▲ 0.10% CATTLE 327.00 ▼ 0.41% LITHIUM 60.33 ▼ 1.67% PETR4 45.15 ▼ 0.09% VALE3 64.66 ▼ 2.19% ITUB4 41.44 ▼ 0.67% BBDC4 14.47 ▼ 1.43% ABEV3 15.67 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 17.00 ▼ 0.12% B3SA3 14.60 ▼ 1.68% WEGE3 51.36 ▲ 1.22% PRIO3 59.57 ▲ 0.30% SUZB3 55.24 ▲ 1.92% RENT3 30.17 ▼ 2.14% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.40 ▼ 1.23% GMAT3 3.79 ▼ 1.04% PSSA3 46.07 ▲ 0.92% CVCB3 0.85 ▼ 2.30% POSI3 2.98 ▼ 1.65% SLCE3 16.66 ▼ 3.70% NATU3 5.57 ▼ 2.45% BRKM5 3.02 — 0.00% RANI3 8.37 ▼ 4.45% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 0.22%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil Rates Stay High as Inflation Resists

By · · 4 min read
Brazil Ministry of Finance building in Brasília with the ministry name in gold letters on the facade
File photo, 2023. The Ministry of Finance building in Brasília. Photo: Pedro França / Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INTEREST RATES

Published Tuesday, 10 November, 10:02 a.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Copom minutes), IBGE (statistics agency)

Key Facts

  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
  • The decision Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November. Its minutes came out Tuesday.
  • Why it matters Growth is cooling, yet inflation hit 4.58% in September, above the 4.5% ceiling. No cuts are signalled.
  • The risks Four price shocks: Middle East oil, El Niño crop weather, the end of the 6×1 work week, a weaker real currency.
  • What to watch October inflation on Wednesday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET. Next Copom decision Wednesday 9 December.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 91.5% to no change in December (10 November, 9:51 a.m. ET).

Brazil’s central bank says the economy is cooling but prices are not, so borrowing costs will stay high for longer.

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Brazil’s central bank has told investors that a slowing economy is not slowing prices fast enough. The minutes of its latest rate meeting, released on Tuesday 10 November, say borrowing costs must stay high for longer.

The Copom, the central bank’s monetary policy committee, held the Selic at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November. The vote was unanimous and ended five straight cuts of 0.25 percentage point in Brazil’s economy.

What the Minutes Say About the Slowdown

The committee sees a “sharper moderation” of activity, mainly in cyclical sectors, which are the ones that rise and fall with credit and confidence. The slowdown is clearest where companies and shoppers depend on credit.

Cooler demand, the committee adds, may stop the price shocks from spreading to other sectors.

The dark glass towers of the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília rise above a green terrace and trees
File photo. The Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília, where the Copom meets. Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Why Inflation Is Still Winning

Inflation has picked up again and sits above the top of the official target range. Brazil’s consumer price index, the IPCA, rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, up from 4.22% in August, against a 3% goal with a 4.5% ceiling.

The committee lists four supply shocks: higher oil prices from the Middle East conflicts, El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that disrupts crops, the end of the 6×1 work week (six days on, one off) and a weaker real, Brazil’s currency. Market forecasts for the coming years keep drifting away from the 3% goal.

With expectations “unanchored”, the minutes say, policy must stay tighter for longer than would once have been appropriate.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 10, 2026 · 12:38

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,488.35
-0.43%
L 171,111day rangeH 173,272

+10.49% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.60
+1.60%

EUR / BRL
6.25
+1.97%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
90.71
-2.01%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Materials
+1.92%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
+0.38%
ABEV3

Mining
+0.28%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
+0.11%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-0.46%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
-0.84%
ENEV3

Financials
-0.98%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Disc.
-3.24%
AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,488.35
-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,866.30
+0.66%

S&P IPSAChile
10,599.21
+0.09%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,566.28
-0.39%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,488.35 -0.43% +10.49% 172,236.05 173,272 171,111
USD/BRL 5.60 +1.60% +4.99% 5.51 5.60 5.51
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.15 -0.09% +39.49% 45.19 45.46 44.50 14,700,100
VALE3 64.66 -2.19% -0.84% 66.11 66.11 64.28 10,011,300
ITUB4 41.44 -0.67% +5.39% 41.72 42.50 41.30 8,806,700
BBDC4 14.47 -1.43% -24.16% 14.68 14.84 14.44 16,348,500
BBAS3 17.00 -0.12% -25.37% 17.02 17.17 16.91 7,759,600
B3SA3 14.60 -1.68% +11.36% 14.85 15.14 14.57 13,223,700
ABEV3 15.67 +0.38% +18.89% 15.61 15.77 15.55 4,880,500
WEGE3 51.36 +1.22% +13.16% 50.74 51.79 50.84 2,251,300
PRIO3 59.57 +0.30% +51.85% 59.39 59.88 58.35 3,169,800
SUZB3 55.24 +1.92% +18.09% 54.20 55.32 53.86 2,671,900
RENT3 30.17 -2.14% -28.29% 30.83 31.29 29.93 4,721,300
AZZA3 14.63 -3.24% -48.05% 15.12 15.55 14.52 1,133,100
CSNA3 4.50 +0.22% -45.36% 4.49 4.56 4.36 6,540,000
GGBR4 25.62 +2.81% +33.82% 24.92 25.78 25.14 4,215,900
ENEV3 27.17 -0.84% +40.41% 27.40 27.74 27.13 2,072,700

Largest moves today
AZZA3
14.63
-3.24%
GGBR4
25.62
+2.81%
VALE3
64.66
-2.19%
RENT3
30.17
-2.14%
SUZB3
55.24
+1.92%
B3SA3
14.60
-1.68%
USD/BRL
5.60
+1.60%
BBDC4
14.47
-1.43%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Could the Bank Raise Rates Again?

The minutes keep a rise possible, though not as the main scenario. The committee says it would not react to the first-round effects of the shocks, yet would respond firmly if second-round effects appear, meaning higher prices feeding into wages and contracts.

The minutes also warn that doubts over public debt and weaker reform effort could raise the neutral rate, the level that neither speeds up nor slows the economy. They call for fiscal and monetary policy to be “harmonious”.

What It Means for US Readers

The winners are holders of Brazilian bonds and cash, who keep earning rates near the 13.75% policy rate. The losers are credit-dependent companies in the cyclical sectors where the bank sees the slowdown biting hardest.

The real traded at about 5.60 per US dollar at 9:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, about 1.6% weaker on the day (RT market data). The minutes name the weaker real as one of the inflation risks, and a dollar goes further for travellers and expats paid abroad.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, lists a market on Brazil’s December rate decision with US$69,021 traded. At 9:51 a.m. ET on 10 November it priced no change at 91.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 6.2% and a 0.25-point rise at 1.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The committee gave no path for the Selic and did not say when cuts could resume. We could not open the central bank’s own page at publication, so quotes are our translation of the passages of the minutes reported by Brazilian outlets.

Our earlier reports cover the 4 November decision and the Focus survey, the central bank’s weekly poll of analysts, on Selic forecasts.

What to Watch Next

Wednesday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: IBGE, the national statistics agency, publishes October inflation. Wednesday 9 December, 4:30 p.m. ET: the next Copom rate decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Brazil cut interest rates soon?

No cut is signalled. The Selic is 13.75%, the minutes give no path, and Polymarket gives 91.5% to no change in December.

Why are rates high if growth is slowing?

Inflation, at 4.58% in September, is above the 4.5% ceiling and forecasts keep drifting from the 3% goal. The committee says slower demand alone has not been enough.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes and statement, November 2026; IBGE, IPCA consumer prices; Polymarket (accessed 10 November 2026, 9:51 a.m. ET); RT exchange-rate data.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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