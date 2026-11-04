Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Latin America on 4 November 2026: Brazil questions Argentina over Bolsonaro's exit, Colombia faces drone attacks, and Cuba loses a power ship.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Anxious: Brasília wants Argentina to explain how Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the 25 October runoff, left the country. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Wary: Sheinbaum keeps strong approval ratings, but security slips as rival gangs contest the country’s busiest port. —Argentina Jumpy: the government calls the Bolsonaro matter closed while airport staff plan a strike for 6 November. —Chile Tense: three jailed over the Martín Pérez kidnapping while the right frets over a coming constitutional accusation. —Colombia Under pressure: drone bombs hit a police station and the UN voted 15 to 0 to narrow its mission. —Cuba Worn down: the loss of a Turkish power ship deepens the blackouts.

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America woke on 4 November 2026 watching Washington’s midterm count while its own currencies, risk premiums and security forces gave it plenty to worry about at home.

The day across Latin America at a glance.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Latin America spent Tuesday looking north. American voters were renewing all 435 House seats and 35 of 100 Senate seats, and the result will shape trade, tariff and migration policy that touches every capital in the region.

The nerves were practical. Brazil waited for a central bank decision, Argentina fielded questions from its neighbour, and Mexico and Colombia counted the cost of insecurity.

Behind the headlines sits an old memory. Each time Washington changes mood, this region pays first, and it remembers the bill.

Brazil – A Country Waiting Up

Brazil’s government has asked Argentina to explain how Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the 25 October runoff, left the country through Argentine territory on 27 and 28 October. Argentine prosecutors are reviewing complaints, and Bolsonaro is now in Miami.

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The money side is tense too. An economist’s call to push interest rates toward 7.5% has split President Lula’s allies, and Finance Minister Dario Durigan says no rate cap is under study, as the central bank decides on rates today.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45

-0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% USD / MXN 18.72 +0.51% USD / CLP 977.69 +1.16% USD / COP 3,238 -0.39% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,191.45

-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,879.44

+0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,484.43

-0.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.08 10,741 10,346 — IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.16% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,484.43 -0.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.02% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — EUR/BRL 6.16 +0.34% -0.46% 6.14 6.17 6.09 — USD/MXN 18.72 +0.51% +0.22% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — USD/CLP 977.69 +1.16% +3.31% 966.50 980.85 962.10 — USD/COP 3,238 -0.39% -16.12% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.08% +1.96% 3.44 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.22 +3.24% +2.34% 38.96 40.26 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +9.88% -8.84% 5,787 6,358 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.92 +1.74% +76.96% 11.72 12.00 11.92 — USD/DOP 60.57 +0.12% -5.14% 60.50 60.57 59.79 — USD/CRC 449.63 +2.27% -8.17% 439.66 450.45 448.95 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.02% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG

6,358

+9.88% USD/UYU

40.22

+3.24% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.16% USD/CRC

449.63

+2.27% USD/BOB

11.92

+1.74% IPSA

10,465.26

-1.52% USD/CLP

977.69

+1.16% COLCAP

2,484.43

-0.88% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Approval High, Trust Thin

President Claudia Sheinbaum keeps strong approval ratings, but her security ratings have slipped. A protected activist was killed in Chiapas, and rival gangs are contesting Mexico’s busiest port.

Sport offers some distraction: Mexico’s new national-team coach faces Jamaica on 14 November.

Argentina – Silence and a Strike

Argentina’s government says the matter of Flávio Bolsonaro’s passage is closed. Presidential spokesperson Adrián Ravier called the question of his government’s role irrelevant on 3 November and would not say whether President Javier Milei knew of the trip in advance.

At home, ATE, the state workers’ union, plans a stoppage at 27 airports on Friday, 6 November, two days before Pope Leo XIV arrives for a visit lasting to 11 November.

Chile – Politics Heats Up Before the Count

Chile’s government coalition told La Moneda it cannot guarantee that all its lawmakers will reject a constitutional accusation the left is about to file. Leaders of Chile Vamos asked the minister Alvarado to improve the government’s pitch before the vote.

The bruise is crime. Three men were jailed over the kidnapping of Martín Pérez, and police reported another arrest, which keeps a once-rare crime on the national mind.

Colombia – Peace Talks Under Fire

Drone bombs hit a police station, and police seized 78 bombs near a toll road. The UN Security Council voted 15 to 0 on 30 October to narrow its Colombia mission.

The memory beneath is 2016: a peace deal that promised an end to such scenes.

Cuba – Dark Evenings, Fewer Ships

Cuba lost a Turkish power ship while blackouts continued, removing a stopgap that had kept some lights on. Families who lived through the early 1990s know what a long evening without electricity means.

Havana also fixed its government at 20 ministries, a tidy plan on paper. The harder question is whether any ministry can restore reliable power.

The Shared Mood

From Brasília to Buenos Aires, the feeling on 3 November was of a region holding its breath for someone else’s count. Several governments had questions to answer.

The hope is quieter than the worry. Brazil debates cheaper credit, Chile jails kidnappers, and Colombia says Rio Tinto will invest US$5 billion, so the region is still trying to build before the tide turns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Argentina answering questions about Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro?

Brazil asked Buenos Aires to explain how Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the 25 October runoff, left Brazil via Argentina on 27 and 28 October. Argentina’s spokesperson says the matter is closed.

Why does Argentina’s airport strike on 6 November matter?

ATE, a state workers’ union, plans a stoppage at 27 airports on 6 November, two days before Pope Leo XIV arrives. No cancellations are confirmed yet.

How is Colombia’s security situation affecting investment?

Drone bomb attacks and seizures of explosives continue, yet Colombia says Rio Tinto will invest US$5 billion.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Argentine presidency press conference of 3 November 2026, ATE union announcement of 2 November 2026, and The Rio Times reporting of 2 and 3 November 2026.

Companion: the Latin America Power Index, with today’s ranking and signals; members can download the full report (PDF).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief