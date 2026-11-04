Mexico’s Election Body Needs a New Chief
Key Facts
- Resignation. INE president Guadalupe Taddei announced her resignation on 25 October; it was formalised on 26 October.
- Next vote. Sunday 6 June 2027: all 500 federal deputies and 17 governorships.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, gave Morena, the governing party, 88.5% to win the 2027 legislative election.
- Remittances. US$5.362 billion in September, up 1.6%, the fifth month in a row above US$5 billion.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
Mexico’s election body, the National Electoral Institute (INE), has an interim president after Guadalupe Taddei resigned on 26 October, seven months before the 6 June 2027 vote.
In Plain English
- INE: The National Electoral Institute, the independent body that runs federal elections, keeps the voter list and conducts the official count.
- ASF: The Federal Audit Office, Mexico’s public-spending watchdog, which opened an inquiry into contracts linked to the INE.
- Remittance: Money a migrant worker sends to family at home; for Mexico, most of it comes from workers in the United States.
- USMCA: The US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, called T-MEC in Spanish, which replaced NAFTA and is now subject to yearly reviews.
Why Mexico’s Election Chief Resigned Before the 2027 Vote
Guadalupe Taddei resigned as president of Mexico’s national electoral institute, the INE, on 26 October, about seven months before the 6 June 2027 vote. She announced the decision on 25 October, after press reports and a federal audit inquiry questioned supplier contracts.
The INE runs federal elections, keeps the voter list and conducts the official count. Its General Council, the governing board, has a president and ten councillors, each serving nine years.
The Federal Audit Office, known as the ASF, opened an inquiry into possible misuse of public funds in contracts linked to the INE. No charges against Taddei have been reported, and her statement said running elections is a state responsibility that must remain above any personal consideration.
Blanca Cruz, an INE councillor, became provisional president on 27 October. The next national vote falls on Sunday 6 June 2027 and covers all 500 federal deputies and 17 governorships.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market where users bet real money, showed Morena, the governing party, at 88.5% to win Mexico’s legislative election, ahead of the opposition parties PAN at 5.1% and PRI at 2.3%. About US$116,180 had been traded on that market as of 1:12 a.m. ET on 4 November.
On the central bank, Polymarket showed 68.0% for no change in Mexico’s rate at the November meeting and 31.6% for a quarter-point cut, with US$301,049 traded. Each outcome is priced separately, so totals can differ slightly from 100%.
These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Mexico — Live Market Board
+0.08%
166,191.45
-0.82%
70,879.44
+0.08%
10,465.26
-1.52%
2,848,945
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2,484.43
-0.88%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|70,879.44
|+0.08%
|+12.16%
|70,819.80
|71,422
|70,331
|182,333,478
|USD/MXN
|18.73
|+0.55%
|+0.27%
|18.62
|18.96
|18.53
|—
|WALMEX
|53.68
|+2.40%
|-13.79%
|52.42
|53.70
|52.25
|10,650,036
|GMEXICO
|219.00
|-2.76%
|+38.57%
|225.21
|228.63
|218.00
|6,807,399
|FEMSA
|241.46
|+0.14%
|+38.22%
|241.12
|244.71
|240.00
|2,393,928
|CEMEX
|20.20
|-1.17%
|+5.71%
|20.44
|20.65
|19.78
|31,958,139
|GFNORTE
|211.28
|+2.50%
|+19.25%
|206.13
|212.44
|206.14
|5,588,759
|BIMBO
|69.60
|+3.46%
|+5.97%
|67.27
|69.95
|67.00
|2,528,860
|TELEVISA
|8.80
|+2.68%
|-15.23%
|8.57
|8.99
|8.36
|9,306,930
|AMX
|23.59
|+1.42%
|+10.68%
|23.26
|23.83
|23.35
|25,525,498
|GAP
|440.78
|+1.91%
|+9.19%
|432.50
|444.99
|430.80
|809,855
|ASUR
|264.42
|-0.44%
|-14.17%
|265.59
|267.53
|259.80
|27,324
|OMA
|256.01
|+1.73%
|+3.02%
|251.66
|256.41
|249.41
|974,665
|KOF
|215.58
|-0.63%
|+30.64%
|216.95
|221.04
|213.51
|1,204,412
|GRUMA
|256.38
|+0.87%
|-20.67%
|254.18
|260.96
|253.51
|554,416
|KIMBER
|39.49
|+2.97%
|+12.67%
|38.35
|39.62
|38.40
|5,091,956
|AMX ADR
|25.11
|+0.32%
|+10.57%
|25.03
|25.39
|24.90
|3,327,508
69.60
+3.46%
39.49
+2.97%
219.00
-2.76%
8.80
+2.68%
211.28
+2.50%
53.68
+2.40%
440.78
+1.91%
256.01
+1.73%
How Remittances to Mexico Stayed Above US$5 Billion
Mexicans abroad sent home US$5.362 billion in September, up 1.6% from a year earlier, the central bank, Banxico, reported on 3 November. It was the fifth month in a row above US$5 billion.
Banxico counted 12.6 million transfers, down 6.3% from a year earlier, while the average transfer rose 8.4% to US$426. From January to September, the total reached US$47.164 billion, up 2.1%.
Analysts link the softness to the US job market and migration policy. These explanations are opinion rather than established fact.
What the Yearly US Reviews Mean for Mexico’s Trade Pact
On 1 July 2026 the US declined to renew the USMCA, the trade pact with Mexico and Canada, at the agreement’s joint review. Under the treaty’s review clause, yearly reviews now follow, and the pact stays in force to July 2036 unless all three parties agree to extend it.
Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on 14 October that the treaty is agreed for 10 years, with an annual review. Whether Washington shares that reading is not confirmed.
On 28 October President Claudia Sheinbaum said talks with Washington would continue if no deal came before the 3 November US midterm elections.
What Links These Stories
Each story tests whether Mexico’s institutions and its US relationship hold steady into 2027. A leaderless electoral body, a slowing flow of migrant money and a trade pact under yearly review each add a measure of uncertainty.
Political parties and the government gain or lose from how the INE inquiry ends. Households that depend on remittances and exporters facing US tariffs carry the economic risk, and both depend on decisions taken in Washington.
The reports behind this Big Read
- Mexico Elections and Electoral System Explained
- Mexico Remittances Stay Over US$5 Billion
- Mexico Trade Pact Faces Yearly US Reviews
What It Means for US Readers
US money-transfer firms and banks handle the flows behind Mexico’s remittances, so falling transfer counts and a 1% tax on cash sends bear on their volumes. Steady dollar inflows may also support Mexico’s currency and consumer economy.
Companies that trade with Mexico face yearly reviews instead of a settled renewal, and tariffs on steel, aluminium and autos remain unresolved. A smooth 2027 election would matter to investors, which makes the INE’s handling of its crisis worth watching.
What to Watch Next
The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, must choose a new INE president, and Ricardo Monreal, the governing party’s leader in the chamber, expects the vote around early December. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, announces its rate decision on Thursday 5 November.
INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, publishes October inflation on Monday 9 November.
What Is Not Known
It is unconfirmed whether the INE has filed its complaint with the federal prosecutor’s office. The US has not said whether it accepts the 10-year term of the trade pact.
The causes of falling transfer counts are not established.
Sources
National Electoral Institute (INE) · Banco de México · Federal Audit Office (ASF) · Office of the US Trade Representative · Polymarket: Mexico legislative election winner
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Guadalupe Taddei resign from Mexico’s INE?
She resigned on 26 October after press reports and an ASF inquiry questioned supplier contracts. She has not been charged and did not explicitly cite the controversy.
How much did Mexico receive in remittances in September 2026?
Mexico received US$5.362 billion, up 1.6% from a year earlier. It was the fifth month in a row above US$5 billion, and the January to September total was US$47.164 billion.
Is the USMCA still in force?
Yes. The US declined renewal on 1 July 2026, so yearly reviews apply, and the pact stays in force to July 2036 unless all three parties agree to extend it.