Mexico’s Election Body Needs a New Chief

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.82% USD/MXN18.74▲ 0.65% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,229▼ 0.65% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.81▼ 1.14% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.50% BRENT 99.25 ▲ 4.89% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.97% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.61% SILVER 51.83 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.82% USD/MXN 18.73 ▲ 0.55% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.90 ▼ 0.99% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.47% BRENT 99.25 ▲ 4.89% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.97% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.61% SILVER 51.83 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico’s Election Body Needs a New Chief

By · November 4, 2026 · 6 min read
Carved stone entrance with the words Banco de Mexico and two seated sculpted figures
The entrance of the Banco de México headquarters in Mexico City, with the bank's name and sculpted figures above the door. The photo does not show remittances. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)
The Big Read · Mexico · Wednesday 4 November 2026

Key Facts

  • Resignation. INE president Guadalupe Taddei announced her resignation on 25 October; it was formalised on 26 October.
  • Next vote. Sunday 6 June 2027: all 500 federal deputies and 17 governorships.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, gave Morena, the governing party, 88.5% to win the 2027 legislative election.
  • Remittances. US$5.362 billion in September, up 1.6%, the fifth month in a row above US$5 billion.
  • Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s election body, the National Electoral Institute (INE), has an interim president after Guadalupe Taddei resigned on 26 October, seven months before the 6 June 2027 vote.

In Plain English

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  • INE: The National Electoral Institute, the independent body that runs federal elections, keeps the voter list and conducts the official count.
  • ASF: The Federal Audit Office, Mexico’s public-spending watchdog, which opened an inquiry into contracts linked to the INE.
  • Remittance: Money a migrant worker sends to family at home; for Mexico, most of it comes from workers in the United States.
  • USMCA: The US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, called T-MEC in Spanish, which replaced NAFTA and is now subject to yearly reviews.

Why Mexico’s Election Chief Resigned Before the 2027 Vote

The Senate office tower in Mexico City seen through trees
File photo from 2011: the Senate building in Mexico City. The Chamber of Deputies, not the Senate, chooses the INE president. Photo: JavierDo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Guadalupe Taddei resigned as president of Mexico’s national electoral institute, the INE, on 26 October, about seven months before the 6 June 2027 vote. She announced the decision on 25 October, after press reports and a federal audit inquiry questioned supplier contracts.

The INE runs federal elections, keeps the voter list and conducts the official count. Its General Council, the governing board, has a president and ten councillors, each serving nine years.

The Federal Audit Office, known as the ASF, opened an inquiry into possible misuse of public funds in contracts linked to the INE. No charges against Taddei have been reported, and her statement said running elections is a state responsibility that must remain above any personal consideration.

Blanca Cruz, an INE councillor, became provisional president on 27 October. The next national vote falls on Sunday 6 June 2027 and covers all 500 federal deputies and 17 governorships.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market where users bet real money, showed Morena, the governing party, at 88.5% to win Mexico’s legislative election, ahead of the opposition parties PAN at 5.1% and PRI at 2.3%. About US$116,180 had been traded on that market as of 1:12 a.m. ET on 4 November.

On the central bank, Polymarket showed 68.0% for no change in Mexico’s rate at the November meeting and 31.6% for a quarter-point cut, with US$301,049 traded. Each outcome is priced separately, so totals can differ slightly from 100%.

These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico — Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City
Nov 5, 2026 · 19:54

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark
70,879.44
+0.08%
L 70,331day rangeH 71,422

+12.16% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
73% advancing

11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / MXN
18.73
+0.55%

Brent crude
99.25
+4.89%

Gold
4,098
+0.61%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Financials
+2.50%
GFNORTE

Telecom
+2.05%
TELEVISA, AMX

Consumer Staples
+1.54%
WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Industrials
+1.07%
GAP, ASUR, OMA

Other
+0.32%
AMX ADR

Materials
-1.17%
CEMEX

Mining
-2.76%
GMEXICO

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.16% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478
USD/MXN 18.73 +0.55% +0.27% 18.62 18.96 18.53
WALMEX 53.68 +2.40% -13.79% 52.42 53.70 52.25 10,650,036
GMEXICO 219.00 -2.76% +38.57% 225.21 228.63 218.00 6,807,399
FEMSA 241.46 +0.14% +38.22% 241.12 244.71 240.00 2,393,928
CEMEX 20.20 -1.17% +5.71% 20.44 20.65 19.78 31,958,139
GFNORTE 211.28 +2.50% +19.25% 206.13 212.44 206.14 5,588,759
BIMBO 69.60 +3.46% +5.97% 67.27 69.95 67.00 2,528,860
TELEVISA 8.80 +2.68% -15.23% 8.57 8.99 8.36 9,306,930
AMX 23.59 +1.42% +10.68% 23.26 23.83 23.35 25,525,498
GAP 440.78 +1.91% +9.19% 432.50 444.99 430.80 809,855
ASUR 264.42 -0.44% -14.17% 265.59 267.53 259.80 27,324
OMA 256.01 +1.73% +3.02% 251.66 256.41 249.41 974,665
KOF 215.58 -0.63% +30.64% 216.95 221.04 213.51 1,204,412
GRUMA 256.38 +0.87% -20.67% 254.18 260.96 253.51 554,416
KIMBER 39.49 +2.97% +12.67% 38.35 39.62 38.40 5,091,956
AMX ADR 25.11 +0.32% +10.57% 25.03 25.39 24.90 3,327,508

Largest moves today
BIMBO
69.60
+3.46%
KIMBER
39.49
+2.97%
GMEXICO
219.00
-2.76%
TELEVISA
8.80
+2.68%
GFNORTE
211.28
+2.50%
WALMEX
53.68
+2.40%
GAP
440.78
+1.91%
OMA
256.01
+1.73%

The session read
The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.08%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026
Banorte Profit Jumps 20% to US$835 Million

Read →

How Remittances to Mexico Stayed Above US$5 Billion

Mexicans abroad sent home US$5.362 billion in September, up 1.6% from a year earlier, the central bank, Banxico, reported on 3 November. It was the fifth month in a row above US$5 billion.

Banxico counted 12.6 million transfers, down 6.3% from a year earlier, while the average transfer rose 8.4% to US$426. From January to September, the total reached US$47.164 billion, up 2.1%.

Analysts link the softness to the US job market and migration policy. These explanations are opinion rather than established fact.

What the Yearly US Reviews Mean for Mexico’s Trade Pact

On 1 July 2026 the US declined to renew the USMCA, the trade pact with Mexico and Canada, at the agreement’s joint review. Under the treaty’s review clause, yearly reviews now follow, and the pact stays in force to July 2036 unless all three parties agree to extend it.

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on 14 October that the treaty is agreed for 10 years, with an annual review. Whether Washington shares that reading is not confirmed.

On 28 October President Claudia Sheinbaum said talks with Washington would continue if no deal came before the 3 November US midterm elections.

What Links These Stories

Each story tests whether Mexico’s institutions and its US relationship hold steady into 2027. A leaderless electoral body, a slowing flow of migrant money and a trade pact under yearly review each add a measure of uncertainty.

Political parties and the government gain or lose from how the INE inquiry ends. Households that depend on remittances and exporters facing US tariffs carry the economic risk, and both depend on decisions taken in Washington.

The reports behind this Big Read

All of today’s Mexico news →

What It Means for US Readers

US money-transfer firms and banks handle the flows behind Mexico’s remittances, so falling transfer counts and a 1% tax on cash sends bear on their volumes. Steady dollar inflows may also support Mexico’s currency and consumer economy.

Companies that trade with Mexico face yearly reviews instead of a settled renewal, and tariffs on steel, aluminium and autos remain unresolved. A smooth 2027 election would matter to investors, which makes the INE’s handling of its crisis worth watching.

What to Watch Next

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, must choose a new INE president, and Ricardo Monreal, the governing party’s leader in the chamber, expects the vote around early December. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, announces its rate decision on Thursday 5 November.

INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, publishes October inflation on Monday 9 November.

What Is Not Known

It is unconfirmed whether the INE has filed its complaint with the federal prosecutor’s office. The US has not said whether it accepts the 10-year term of the trade pact.

The causes of falling transfer counts are not established.

Sources

National Electoral Institute (INE) · Banco de México · Federal Audit Office (ASF) · Office of the US Trade Representative · Polymarket: Mexico legislative election winner

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Guadalupe Taddei resign from Mexico’s INE?

She resigned on 26 October after press reports and an ASF inquiry questioned supplier contracts. She has not been charged and did not explicitly cite the controversy.

How much did Mexico receive in remittances in September 2026?

Mexico received US$5.362 billion, up 1.6% from a year earlier. It was the fifth month in a row above US$5 billion, and the January to September total was US$47.164 billion.

Is the USMCA still in force?

Yes. The US declined renewal on 1 July 2026, so yearly reviews apply, and the pact stays in force to July 2036 unless all three parties agree to extend it.

The Rio Times · Power Map
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