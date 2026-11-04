Fed Hike Bets Lift US Yields, Nasdaq Gains 0.8% | Global Economy, Nov 4

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.74% USD/CLP977.82▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,231▼ 0.60% USD/PEN3.45▲ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.40% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.56% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.79 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,231 ▼ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,031 ▲ 4.22% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.94 ▼ 0.93% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74%
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Global Economy Briefing Market Reports

Fed Hike Bets Lift US Yields, Nasdaq Gains 0.8% | Global Economy, Nov 4

By · November 4, 2026 · 6 min read

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three

  • Wall Street splits, with tech in front. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.83% to 25,372 and the S&P 500 gained 0.36% to 7,569. The Dow Jones fell 0.38% to 51,787, so the rally was narrow.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield sits at 4.974%, up 6.5 basis points (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point). Polymarket bettors give a 74.5% chance of a Fed rate rise on 9 December. That keeps borrowing costs high for every emerging market.
  • Brazil’s Copom decides on the Selic tonight. The calendar consensus is a hold at 13.75%, with a cut still debated. The decision lands against a weaker dollar index of 101.39 and a US 10-year yield of 4.974%.
S&P 500
7,569
+0.36%
Tech lifts the broad index
Dow Jones
51,787
-0.38%
Old-economy shares lag
Nasdaq Composite
25,372
+0.83%
Growth leads the day
US 10-year yield
4.974%
+6.5 bp
Hike bets weigh on bonds
Gold (US$/oz)
$3,938
-0.25%
Higher yields cost bullion
US dollar index
101.39
-0.35%
Softer despite yields
VIX
20.83
-1.51%
Fear gauge eases a little
Brazil Selic
13.75%
0.00%
Copom decision tonight, hold expected
Global markets and the overnight economic tape.
The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America.

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
EIA commercial crude stocks (week to 23 Oct) 410.6m barrels (-1.9m) n/a Draw supports crude
EIA gasoline stocks (week to 23 Oct) 209.2m barrels (+3.9m) n/a Build hints at soft demand
EIA distillate stocks (week to 23 Oct) 102.8m barrels (-1.5m) n/a Draw tightens diesel
Initial jobless claims (Thu) Due; consensus 195k 194k Watch for labour cracks
Nonfarm productivity (Thu) Due; consensus 2.5% 1.4% Fed cost-pressure gauge

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
German factory orders (Thu) Due; consensus 4% -10.6% Rebound expected after a slump
German construction PMI (Thu) Due; consensus 44 43.5 Still in contraction
German new car sales (Thu) Due; consensus 4.5% 9% Slower growth expected
Bank of England decision (Thu) Due n/a Key for sterling
Bundesbank’s Nagel speaks (Thu) Due n/a Tone on ECB policy

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
Egypt composite PMI (Oct) 47.2 (consensus 48) 47.2 Miss; activity still shrinking
Mexico fiscal balance (Sep) -222.34 -737.3 Deficit narrows sharply
Brazil Selic decision (Wed) Due; consensus 13.75% 13.75% Hold expected
Brazil composite PMI (Thu) Due; consensus 46.9 47.4 Contraction seen
Brazil industrial production (Thu) Due; consensus -1.7% -1.2% Factory weakness
Japan average cash earnings (Thu) Due; consensus 3.8% 3.8% Wage growth steady
Instrument Level Session
S&P 500 (US) 7,569 +0.36%
Ibovespa (Brazil) 165,529 -1.42%
USD/BRL 5.49 +0.97%

Source: market close, 3 November 2026.

S&P 500 daily chart
US Dollar Index daily chart

Today’s Economic Calendar — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior
01:45 CN PMI 52.2 52.4
01:45 CN S&P Global Services PMI 51.5 51.6
08:00 BR IPC-Fipe Inflation 0.7 0.51
10:30 DE 30-Year Bund Auction 3.8
10:30 DE 15-Year Bund Auction 3.5
11:30 CL Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
12:00 US MBA Mortgage Applications 3.4
12:00 US MBA Mortgage Market Index 195
12:00 US MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate 7.37
12:00 US MBA Mortgage Refinance Index 516.8
12:00 US MBA Purchase Index 134.1
12:00 MX Consumer Confidence 45 45.1
12:00 MX Consumer Confidence n.s.a 45.2
13:15 US ADP Employment Change 65 90
13:30 US Treasury Refunding Announcement
13:30 US Balance of Trade -108 -105.6
13:30 US Imports 429.1 420.8
13:30 US Exports 320.3 315.2
Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Global Markets — Live Board

World
Nov 5, 2026 · 17:22
S&P 500 · benchmark
7,373 -4.11%
Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing
6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
EUR / USD
1.1226
-0.08%
US 10-yr
4.8350
-1.21%
VIX
24.25
+46.00%
Gold
4,123
+1.23%
Brent crude
98.28
+3.87%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
SPX 7,373 -4.11%
NDX 26,754 -5.92%
DJI 51,597 -3.30%
RUT 2,743 -3.99%
US10Y 4.8350 -1.21%
VIX 24.25 +46.00%
DAX 26,325 -0.43%
FTSE 10,783 -0.43%
CAC 8,205 +0.34%
STOXX 654.87 -0.38%
NIKKEI 61,078 -1.79%
HSI 24,797 +5.40%
KOSPI 5,384 -5.28%
CSI300 4,113 +0.29%
NIFTY 24,537 +3.05%
TSX 35,567 -2.13%
GOLD 4,123 +1.23% +3.26% 4,073 4,156 4,067 199,203
SILVER 52.53 +0.79% +9.75% 52.12 53.50 51.62 69,725
Largest moves today
VIX 24.25 +46.00%
NDX 26,754 -5.92%
HSI 24,797 +5.40%
KOSPI 5,384 -5.28%
SPX 7,373 -4.11%
RUT 2,743 -3.99%
DJI 51,597 -3.30%
NIFTY 24,537 +3.05%
The session read
The S&P 500 eased 4.11%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. HSI led, while NDX lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026
Mexico Keeps US$24 Billion IMF Credit Line
Read →

01 A rally with one foot on the brake

Wall Street ended mixed. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.83% to 25,372 and the S&P 500 gained 0.36% to 7,569, while the Dow Jones lost 0.38% to 51,787.

That split tells the story. Money chased growth shares, while the older industrial names that dominate the Dow gave a little back.

The S&P 500 is still 2.3% below its 28 October close of 7,744, so Tuesday’s gain was a partial recovery, and the dollar index is down from 102.32 on 27 October to 101.39. The VIX eased 1.51% to 20.83, which is calm but not complacent.

Americans voted in midterm elections on Tuesday, and we have no confirmed result to report.

02 The Fed leans towards a hike

The 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.974%, up 6.5 basis points on the day and still below its 28 October level of 5.021%. The Fed’s statement of 28 October says it held rates at 3.75% to 4.00% by a 10-2 vote.

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Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

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Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack voted for a quarter-point rise. Polymarket bettors give a 74.5% chance of a hike on 9 December.

Inflation is the reason, with September CPI reported at 3.7% and energy prices far above last year. The labour market is the counterweight, with September payrolls reported at just 29,000.

Hammack and Fed colleague Tom Barkin speak on Thursday, and the October jobs report follows on Friday.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Fed Decision in December?” market, with US$11.6 million traded, prices a 25 basis point increase on 9 December at 74.5%, no change at 23.5%, and a 50 basis point or larger increase at 1.6% (as of 11:14 p.m. ET, 3 November). These are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

03 Brazil waits for Copom as the dollar softens

Brazil’s central bank announces its Selic decision tonight, and the calendar consensus is a hold at 13.75%. Some traders still bet on a small cut, so the wording matters as much as the number.

For foreign investors, the Selic is the price of owning Brazilian bonds and the real. A US 10-year yield of 4.974% narrows the gap between Brazilian and American returns.

The dollar index fell 0.35% to 101.39, which helps emerging-market currencies at the margin. Gold slipped 0.25% to US$3,938 an ounce as higher yields made it costlier to hold.

Oil is the other thread. The EIA’s latest weekly report, for the week ending 23 October, showed commercial crude stocks of 410.6 million barrels, down 1.9 million, while gasoline stocks rose 3.9 million to 209.2 million (eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly).

Mexico’s central bank decides on Thursday, with the previous rate at 6.5%. Egypt’s composite PMI came in at 47.2 against a 48 consensus, a reminder that growth across emerging markets remains uneven.

Tuesday’s releases were not in our calendar feed when we published, so we cannot report actual results. Consensus for the US JOLTs Job Openings, a survey of vacancies, was 7.13 million (previous 7.079 million) and for JOLTs Job Quits 3.05 million (previous 3.066 million).

Brazil’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, a factory survey where readings below 50 mean contraction, had a consensus of 43 (previous 44.8). Mexico’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI had a consensus of 50.1 (previous 50.3), and Mexican Business Confidence 48.2 (previous 48).

Today at 10:00 Lisbon time the euro area publishes its Harmonised Inflation Rate (previous 0.2) and Core Inflation Rate (consensus 2.5%, previous 2.5%). At 15:00 the US ISM Services Business Activity index, a services-sector survey, is due (consensus 56, previous 56.5), and at 15:30 the EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (previous −0.624 million barrels), a gauge of storage at the main US oil hub.

Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

What to watch today and this week

  • Thursday: Bank of England decision; US jobless claims (consensus 195,000) and productivity (consensus 2.5%); Fed’s Hammack and Barkin speak; Banxico rate decision; Brazil PMIs and industrial production.
  • Friday: US October jobs report, the last big labour read before the 9 December Fed meeting.
  • Next week: US October CPI on 10 November, the key test of the case for a hike.
  • Ongoing: the 9 December FOMC, and Copom’s guidance on the Selic path.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Fed decide in October?

The Fed held rates at 3.75% to 4.00% on 28 October by a 10-2 vote. Two officials wanted a quarter-point rise.

Will the Fed raise rates in December?

Polymarket bettors give a 74.5% chance of a hike on 9 December. Friday’s jobs report and next week’s CPI will move that.

What is the Selic and why does it matter?

It is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, now 13.75%. It drives returns on Brazilian bonds and the strength of the real.

Why do US Treasury yields matter for Brazil?

A 10-year yield of 4.974% makes dollar assets more attractive. That can pull money away from emerging markets and weaken their currencies.

How did US stocks close?

The S&P 500 rose 0.36% to 7,569 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83% to 25,372. The Dow Jones fell 0.38% to 51,787.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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