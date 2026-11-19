Brazil's federal police have given the Supreme Court's chief justice written reports on mentions of justices in an investigated bank's files. Fachin is expected to pass them to the prosecutor general, the federal chief prosecutor.

File photo. The Planalto Palace in Brasília, the seat of Brazil's presidency. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil Politics

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Brazil’s Federal Police handed the Supreme Federal Court reports about justices named in the Banco Master case. Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of the Federal Police (PF), Brazil’s national investigative police, delivered them that Wednesday evening to Edson Fachin, president of the court.

Banco Master is a Brazilian bank under investigation, and its owner is Daniel Vorcaro. The reports list mentions of justices found in material from the investigation, and a mention of a name is not by itself evidence of wrongdoing.

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The two sides met behind closed doors in the court presidency in Brasília, Brazil’s capital, on 18 November. The case matters abroad because it concerns how the country’s highest court handles questions about its own members.

Key Facts Who. Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues and Supreme Court president Edson Fachin

What. Reports on mentions of justices found in the bank owner’s material, with context

Next. Fachin is expected to send the reports to the prosecutor general; no timetable is confirmed

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting market, gives Justice Alexandre de Moraes leaving the court about 4% (19 November)

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s federal police have given the Supreme Court’s chief justice written reports on mentions of justices in an investigated bank’s files. Fachin is expected to pass them to the prosecutor general, the federal chief prosecutor.

The Background to the Banco Master Case

On Friday 2 October 2026, Fachin sent the Federal Police director an official letter asking for any information on possible involvement of justices. The letter asked for the information to reach the court presidency without exception.

His later instruction in October asked for all mentions found, without exception. They were to come with context and in a strictly descriptive way, with no value judgements.

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The first versions of the reports covered only three justices: Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes and Kassio Nunes Marques. Fachin’s order required each justice’s own conduct to be covered, and the reports were redone under Victor Arruda, who heads the Federal Police unit for inquiries before the superior courts.

In September, Justice André Mendonça ordered Rodrigues removed and Justice Flávio Dino ordered him reinstated, and Fachin suspended both orders, so Rodrigues stayed. Fachin also took over the Banco Master case that month.

In Plain English Federal Police (PF) : Brazil’s national investigative police, run by the federal government.

: Brazil’s national investigative police, run by the federal government. Supreme Federal Court (STF) : Brazil’s top court, with 11 justices.

: Brazil’s top court, with 11 justices. Delegate : A senior police investigator who leads inquiries.

: A senior police investigator who leads inquiries. Prosecutor-General's Office (PGR): The federal prosecutors’ office, led by Paulo Gonet, which decides on measures after analysing the reports.

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What We Know

Rodrigues arrived on 18 November with William Murad, the Federal Police executive director, and Dennis Cali, its director for organised crime and corruption. The meeting took place behind closed doors in the court presidency.

Leaving the court on 18 November, Rodrigues said the Federal Police had completed the stage the court asked for. He said the court would know how to proceed from here.

Fachin said the police information keeps, for now, a confidential character. The removals of two police delegates, explained below, preceded the handover.

Fachin is expected to forward the reports to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, led by Paulo Gonet, which would analyse them and give an opinion on measures. No timetable is confirmed.

File photo. The Federal Police headquarters in Brasília.

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-1.33% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.74%, with breadth negative — 2 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Brazil Bank Approves US$32B by September Read →

Why It Matters and What to Watch

The first versions of the reports, which the Federal Police replaced with the versions handed over on 18 November, covered only 3 of the court’s 11 justices. The court that rules on Brazil’s top political cases is now also the one deciding how to handle claims about its own members.

The date of any forwarding to the Prosecutor-General’s Office and its deadline are not confirmed. The prosecutor’s opinion on measures has no public timetable.

The Dispute Over the Removals

Before the handover, two police delegates who signed the first versions, Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes, lost their leadership posts in the force’s anti-corruption and money-laundering coordination. The Federal Police said it does not comment on individual personnel decisions and described them as acts of administrative convenience.

The association representing Federal Police delegates (ADPF) criticised the removals. Cola and Cajé had signed the first versions of the reports.

What Is Not Known

Public statements do not say how many justices are mentioned or what the mentions say. Whether the three justices named in the first versions appear in the final reports is not public either.

The reports stay confidential for now, so no mention has been made public. The forwarding to the prosecutor and any decision are also open.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The people most affected are the 11 justices, the Federal Police leadership and anyone whose name appears in the Banco Master material. Companies and investors with business before the court are affected only indirectly, and no market effect has been reported.

This is reporting, not advice. Our Brazil coverage follows the case, including Fachin’s earlier moves on secrecy, the congressional inquiry ruling and the court’s freeze on the case.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, lists a market titled “Alexandre de Moraes out as Brazil Supreme Court Justice?”. On 19 November 2026 it priced Yes at about 4%.

Traders had put US$272,087 into the market, and these are bets, not polls. Moraes is one of the three justices named in the first versions of the reports.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Federal Police go to the Supreme Court?

Federal Police director-general Andrei Rodrigues handed Supreme Court president Edson Fachin reports on mentions of justices in the Banco Master case on 18 November. Fachin had asked for every mention, with context.

Does a mention mean a justice did something wrong?

No. A mention of a justice’s name does not by itself mean evidence of wrongdoing. What follows depends on the prosecutor general and the court.

What happens to the reports next?

Fachin is expected to send them to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, which would analyse them. A prosecutor’s opinion does not automatically open an investigation, and no timetable is confirmed.

Sources: Statement by Supreme Court president Edson Fachin on the confidentiality of the police information (18 November 2026); Statements by Federal Police director-general Andrei Rodrigues after meeting the court presidency (18 November 2026); Polymarket market “Alexandre de Moraes out as Brazil Supreme Court Justice?” (19 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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