US and Venezuela Revive Military Cooperation
VENEZUELA · US RELATIONS
Published Wednesday, November 18, 3:20 p.m. ET (4:20 p.m. Caracas) · Source: statements by Venezuela’s presidency and Defense Ministry; Hegseth’s remarks in Caracas; Polymarket
Ten months after US troops seized its president, Venezuela has put its name to a military pact with Washington. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, Defense Minister Gustavo González López and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon chief, signed an agreement at Miraflores, the presidential palace in Caracas, to resume military-technical cooperation.
It is the sharpest turn yet in the Venezuela US tensions that began when American forces captured Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, who took over after his capture, hosted the ceremony.
Key Facts
- What: The US and Venezuela signed a deal to resume military-technical cooperation, cut off in 2005.
- Who and where: Defense Minister Gustavo González López and Pete Hegseth signed at Miraflores palace, Caracas.
- Not known: The text, duration, funding and troop numbers have not been made public.
- Why it matters: It reopens a military channel closed for 21 years, ten months after Maduro’s capture.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, puts a Venezuelan election date by Dec. 31 at 16% (3:20 p.m. ET).
This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Two governments that were enemies in January now say they will train and equip together, but they have not said how.
In plain English
The United States captured Venezuela’s longtime ruler, Maduro, in January. His former deputy now runs the country, and the two governments have agreed to work together again on military training and equipment, something they have not done since 2005.
What Was Signed in Caracas
Venezuela’s government says the agreement aims to strengthen its armed forces, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), through training, operational equipment and access to new technology. John Barrett, the US chargé d’affaires (acting ambassador) in Caracas, attended.
No hour for the signing has been published. Rodríguez called the agreement “extraordinarily relevant” for relations between the two countries.
Reporting dates the earlier break in military-technical ties to 2005, under the late President Hugo Chávez.
What Hegseth Said
Hegseth said the two countries have the opportunity to jointly fight terrorism and the criminals who affect both. He described the deal as the reestablishment of a defense partnership.
In remarks at the US embassy in Caracas, he said Venezuela had gone from “our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner” since Maduro’s capture.
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What Is Not Known
Neither government has published the text. Its length, cost, the number of US personnel involved and the way it will be carried out are all unknown.
Hegseth spoke of sharing intelligence, but no text specifies whether the pact covers intelligence sharing, joint exercises or technical assistance. No written Pentagon (US defense department) or State Department statement on the signing had been found at the time of writing.
Nor had reactions from the Venezuelan opposition, Colombia, Russia, China or Cuba.
Why It Matters for US Readers
For 21 years, the two militaries had no formal technical channel. That gap is now closed, and the agreement lands just two weeks after US officials were reported to be negotiating a separate legal framework for American forces in Venezuela.
That framework, known as a status of forces agreement (SOFA), sets the rules for visiting troops, ship visits, training and aid. A State Department official said at the time that talks on a military base were far off, so the two deals should not be confused.
Investors in Venezuelan debt and oil should watch whether the agreement leads to a lasting US presence. Our earlier report on the Hegseth visit to Miraflores has the first hours of the day.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave about a 1% chance that the US invades Venezuela by Dec. 31 (about US$14.3 million traded, 3:20 p.m. ET, Nov. 18). It put a Venezuelan presidential election being scheduled by Dec. 31, 2026 at 16% (about US$681,000 traded across the market).
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Happens Next
No date has been set for publishing the agreement or for follow-up talks. The next signals to watch are the text itself, any SOFA announcement and a Pentagon readout, none of which has a scheduled time.
More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the agreement allow US bases in Venezuela?
That is not known, because the text is unpublished. A State Department official said earlier this month that base talks were far off.
Who signed the deal?
Venezuela’s Defense Minister Gustavo González López and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed it at Miraflores palace in Caracas on Nov. 18.
Sources: Polymarket; statements by Venezuela’s presidency and Defense Ministry; remarks by Pete Hegseth in Caracas.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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