File photo: Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War (official portrait, US Department of Defense, public domain via Wikimedia Commons).

VENEZUELA · US RELATIONS

Published Wednesday, November 18, 3:20 p.m. ET (4:20 p.m. Caracas) · Source: statements by Venezuela’s presidency and Defense Ministry; Hegseth’s remarks in Caracas; Polymarket

Ten months after US troops seized its president, Venezuela has put its name to a military pact with Washington. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, Defense Minister Gustavo González López and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon chief, signed an agreement at Miraflores, the presidential palace in Caracas, to resume military-technical cooperation.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

It is the sharpest turn yet in the Venezuela US tensions that began when American forces captured Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, who took over after his capture, hosted the ceremony.

Key Facts What: The US and Venezuela signed a deal to resume military-technical cooperation, cut off in 2005.

Who and where: Defense Minister Gustavo González López and Pete Hegseth signed at Miraflores palace, Caracas.

Not known: The text, duration, funding and troop numbers have not been made public.

Why it matters: It reopens a military channel closed for 21 years, ten months after Maduro’s capture.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, puts a Venezuelan election date by Dec. 31 at 16% (3:20 p.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Supreme Court Asked to End Venezuelan Shield

Two governments that were enemies in January now say they will train and equip together, but they have not said how.

In plain English The United States captured Venezuela’s longtime ruler, Maduro, in January. His former deputy now runs the country, and the two governments have agreed to work together again on military training and equipment, something they have not done since 2005.

What Was Signed in Caracas

Venezuela’s government says the agreement aims to strengthen its armed forces, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), through training, operational equipment and access to new technology. John Barrett, the US chargé d’affaires (acting ambassador) in Caracas, attended.

No hour for the signing has been published. Rodríguez called the agreement “extraordinarily relevant” for relations between the two countries.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Reporting dates the earlier break in military-technical ties to 2005, under the late President Hugo Chávez.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Venezuela 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Hegseth Said

Hegseth said the two countries have the opportunity to jointly fight terrorism and the criminals who affect both. He described the deal as the reestablishment of a defense partnership.

In remarks at the US embassy in Caracas, he said Venezuela had gone from “our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner” since Maduro’s capture.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 62,477

-3.72% L 62,382 day range H 63,211 -31.70% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 6% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 16 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,766 -3.12% Solana 73.03 -2.76% Gold 3,718 -0.64% USD / BRL 5.85 +1.20% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 62,477 -3.72% -31.70% 64,894 63,211 62,382 30,326,114,304 ETH 1,766 -3.12% -41.58% 1,823 1,787 1,765 10,614,941,696 SOL 73.03 -2.76% -46.60% 75.11 73.68 72.99 2,281,403,392 XRP 0.96 -2.48% -54.52% 0.98 0.97 0.96 1,931,371,008 BNB 578.71 -2.91% -35.40% 596.03 583.97 578.71 818,778,880 ADA 0.15 -3.26% -67.58% 0.16 0.15 0.15 221,737,424 DOGE 0.06 -2.87% -62.22% 0.06 0.06 0.06 427,533,024 AVAX 6.95 -4.53% -51.25% 7.28 7.03 6.95 212,666,304 LINK 8.98 -3.47% -33.55% 9.31 9.10 8.98 192,845,376 DOT 0.71 -4.02% -73.49% 0.74 0.72 0.71 56,655,352 LTC 43.84 -3.22% -52.77% 45.29 44.25 43.84 190,228,576 BCH 204.44 -3.61% -57.94% 212.09 208.93 204.44 100,090,872 TRX 0.31 +0.53% +8.10% 0.31 0.31 0.31 368,254,848 XLM 0.14 -4.06% -44.96% 0.14 0.14 0.14 135,008,896 HBAR 0.06 -5.35% -61.90% 0.06 0.06 0.06 41,947,988 NEAR 3.32 -2.12% +40.13% 3.39 3.33 3.27 518,745,824 ATOM 1.30 -2.51% -52.34% 1.33 1.31 1.30 16,704,611 AAVE 108.43 -3.50% -37.83% 112.36 109.99 108.29 205,182,880 Largest moves today HBAR

0.06

-5.35% AVAX

6.95

-4.53% XLM

0.14

-4.06% DOT

0.71

-4.02% BTC

62,477

-3.72% BCH

204.44

-3.61% AAVE

108.43

-3.50% LINK

8.98

-3.47% The session read The Bitcoin eased 3.72%, with breadth negative — 1 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while HBAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Binance Wins US$6.5B Freeze in Abu Dhabi Read →

What Is Not Known

Neither government has published the text. Its length, cost, the number of US personnel involved and the way it will be carried out are all unknown.

Hegseth spoke of sharing intelligence, but no text specifies whether the pact covers intelligence sharing, joint exercises or technical assistance. No written Pentagon (US defense department) or State Department statement on the signing had been found at the time of writing.

Nor had reactions from the Venezuelan opposition, Colombia, Russia, China or Cuba.

Why It Matters for US Readers

For 21 years, the two militaries had no formal technical channel. That gap is now closed, and the agreement lands just two weeks after US officials were reported to be negotiating a separate legal framework for American forces in Venezuela.

That framework, known as a status of forces agreement (SOFA), sets the rules for visiting troops, ship visits, training and aid. A State Department official said at the time that talks on a military base were far off, so the two deals should not be confused.

Investors in Venezuelan debt and oil should watch whether the agreement leads to a lasting US presence. Our earlier report on the Hegseth visit to Miraflores has the first hours of the day.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave about a 1% chance that the US invades Venezuela by Dec. 31 (about US$14.3 million traded, 3:20 p.m. ET, Nov. 18). It put a Venezuelan presidential election being scheduled by Dec. 31, 2026 at 16% (about US$681,000 traded across the market).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Happens Next

No date has been set for publishing the agreement or for follow-up talks. The next signals to watch are the text itself, any SOFA announcement and a Pentagon readout, none of which has a scheduled time.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the agreement allow US bases in Venezuela?

That is not known, because the text is unpublished. A State Department official said earlier this month that base talks were far off.

Who signed the deal?

Venezuela’s Defense Minister Gustavo González López and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed it at Miraflores palace in Caracas on Nov. 18.

Sources: Polymarket; statements by Venezuela’s presidency and Defense Ministry; remarks by Pete Hegseth in Caracas.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error