Brazil's Senate has sent a fiscal bill to the lower house after a vote of 69 to 2. The Senate's summary says it would improve next year's budget balance.

File photo. The National Congress building in Brasília, which houses the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil Economy

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Brazil’s Senate approved a fiscal bill by 69 votes to 2, Agência Senado, the Senate’s own news service, reported. The bill now goes to the Câmara dos Deputados, the lower house of Congress, which has 513 members.

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The text amends the 2023 fiscal framework, the law that limits how fast federal spending can grow. It is Complementary Bill 299/2026, a type of law that needs an absolute majority in each chamber.

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The Senate’s official summary, published by Agência Senado on 18 November, puts the expected gain in Brazil’s 2027 primary result at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.7 billion to US$9.6 billion at about 5.85 reais per dollar on 19 November). The primary result is the budget balance before interest payments on public debt.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s Senate, which passed fiscal Bill 299/2026 by 69 votes to 2

What. New budget tools for the government, including a 2% cap on real spending growth from 2027

Why. Senate summary expects a 2027 budget gain of US$7.7 billion to US$9.6 billion

Next. Lower house vote needs 257 of 513 votes; date not confirmed

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s Senate has sent a fiscal bill to the lower house after a vote of 69 to 2. The Senate’s summary says it would improve next year’s budget balance.

Where This Bill Comes From

The fiscal framework is Complementary Law 200 of 30 August 2023, and bill PLP 299/2026 amends it to give the federal executive new budget-management tools, the Senate’s bill page shows. The Senate approved the main text 45 to 31 on Thursday 12 November 2026, with 41 votes needed, and finished with a supplementary round on Wednesday 18 November.

The Planning Ministry has said the bill could be worth R$50 billion to R$60 billion in 2027 (about US$8.6 billion to US$10.3 billion). The Senate’s own range is lower, R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.7 billion to US$9.6 billion), and the two figures come from different bodies.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said on 18 November that the approval is a victory for Brazil, for politics and for the National Congress. Rapporteur Eduardo Braga of the centrist MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) wrote the text that the Senate approved.

In Plain English Fiscal framework : The 2023 law that limits how fast federal spending can grow.

: The 2023 law that limits how fast federal spending can grow. Primary result : The budget balance before interest payments on public debt.

: The budget balance before interest payments on public debt. Complementary bill : A type of law that needs an absolute majority in each chamber.

: A type of law that needs an absolute majority in each chamber. Destaque: A pending motion to change one part of a bill, voted on separately.

File photo. Brazil's National Congress in Brasília at night. Foto: Jonas Pereira/Agência Senado

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What the Bill Does

From 2027, in years when the government cuts or freezes extra spending, real spending growth above inflation is capped at 2%, down from 2.5%, Agência Senado reported on 18 November. The cap applies only in the year those measures are used.

Up to R$10.5 billion (US$1.8 billion) of diesel-subsidy spending can be excluded from the 2026 fiscal target, Agência Senado reported on 18 November. Senator Alessandro Vieira’s amendment, accepted that day, cuts from 120 to 60 days after publication the deadline for Congress to regulate the cap on public-sector salaries.

Four pending motions, called destaques, were decided on 18 November, and the Senate rejected three of them. It rejected 47 to 30 a cap of 0.6% real spending growth proposed by Senator Rogerio Marinho of the opposition Liberal Party (PL).

The Senate also rejected a PL proposal to end the R$3 billion-a-year (US$0.51 billion) cap on social-security compensation, by 45 votes to 32 with one abstention, on 18 November. The cap stays in the text.

Marinho withdrew a fourth motion, on the Lei Kandir transfers that compensate states for export-tax exemptions, after a deal with Braga on 18 November. Braga’s amendment sets a floor of R$2 billion a year (US$0.34 billion), against R$4 billion (US$0.68 billion) now, with payments from 2028 to 2030.

Why It Matters and What to Watch

Agência Senado reported on 18 November that the expected 2027 gain is R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.7 billion to US$9.6 billion). For holders of Brazilian government bonds, the question is how much of that gain survives in the Câmara.

The Câmara is led by speaker Hugo Motta, of the Republicanos party, and a complementary bill needs an absolute majority there, 257 of 513 votes. No date for that vote is confirmed.

The Opposition's Case

Marinho and the PL senators argued for a tighter spending cap of 0.6% real growth instead of 2%, and the Senate rejected that 47 to 30 on 18 November. The Liberal Party also lost its motion on social-security compensation, by 45 votes to 32 on the same day.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet clear whether deputies will change the text or when they will vote. Nor is it clear why the Planning Ministry’s figure is higher than the Senate’s range.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Holders of Brazilian government debt and companies planning around Brazil’s budget are the groups most affected by the spending rules. The Senate’s 69 to 2 vote on 18 November shows broad support in that chamber, while the Câmara has not yet voted.

This is reporting, not investment advice. More is in our Brazil coverage, including why Brazil links rate cuts to a fiscal fix.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil's Senate approve?

Bill PLP 299/2026 amends the 2023 fiscal framework to give the government new budget tools. The Senate passed it 69 to 2 on 18 November.

What happens next?

The bill goes to the Câmara dos Deputados, where it needs 257 of 513 votes. The vote date is not confirmed.

How much will it improve the budget?

The Senate’s official summary puts the expected 2027 primary-result gain at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.7 billion to US$9.6 billion), Agência Senado reported on 18 November.

Sources: Agência Senado, Senado completa votação, e ajuste fiscal segue para a Câmara (18 November 2026, 20:04 Brasília); Congresso Nacional, bill page PLP 299/2026 (18 November 2026); USD/BRL spot rate, reais per US dollar (19 November 2026).

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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