Key Facts The real is the story at the open , with the dollar closing at 5.88 reais, its highest settled close in at least six months and 17.07% higher than 20 sessions ago

, with the dollar closing at 5.88 reais, its highest settled close in at least six months and 17.07% higher than 20 sessions ago Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, sits 19.9% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 ; its 12-month low of 154,770 from 21 November 2025 is 8.2% below the last close

; its 12-month low of 154,770 from 21 November 2025 is 8.2% below the last close The Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November ; the Selic is the benchmark interest rate, and the hold ended five straight cuts of 0.25 percentage point, according to press reports of the decision

; the Selic is the benchmark interest rate, and the hold ended five straight cuts of 0.25 percentage point, according to press reports of the decision The government’s fiscal package is the domestic catalyst ; the Senate passed the main text 45 to 31 on 12 November and the Chamber of Deputies has yet to vote, with savings of up to R$56.1 billion targeted for 2027

; the Senate passed the main text 45 to 31 on 12 November and the Chamber of Deputies has yet to vote, with savings of up to R$56.1 billion targeted for 2027 Today’s Brazilian data calendar is thin; the names in play are Petrobras after a weak oil tape, and rate-sensitive homebuilders

Today’s Focus Brazil opens today with its currency under the most pressure in half a year. The dollar closed at 5.88 reais, the highest close of the past 12 months, and 17.07% above its level 20 sessions ago. The reason is mostly home-grown. Investors are worrying about the public finances, and a government package meant to calm them passed the main text in the Senate on 12 November, with the Chamber of Deputies yet to set a vote date. That matters because a weak real and a sceptical bond market squeeze the same people. Importers, indebted companies and anyone planning a trip abroad pay more, while exporters earning dollars gain. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Whether the fiscal package keeps moving in Congress decides if the real stabilises near 5.88 or tests the R$6 round number.

A historic building in São Paulo’s financial district. File photo.

Today’s Economic Events Argentina — Balance of Trade (Oct. 2026): consensus 2050, previous 2976 Peru — Current Account to GDP (Q3 2026): previous 2.7 Canada — CFIB Business Barometer (Nov. 2026): previous 50 United States — USDA Beef Gross Export Sales (w/o Nov. 9, 2026): previous 12.2 United States — USDA Pork Gross Export Sales (w/o Nov. 9, 2026): previous 41.5 United States — USDA Upland Cotton Gross Export Sales (w/o Nov. 9, 2026): previous 162.3 United States — USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Next Year (w/o Nov. 9, 2026): previous -0.2 United States — Philly Fed CAPEX Index (Nov. 2026): previous 34.9 United States — Initial Jobless Claims (w/o Nov. 9, 2026): consensus 197, previous 200 United States — USDA Corn Net Export Sales Next Year (w/o Nov. 9, 2026): previous 594.4

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,538 -1.34% S&P 500 (US) 7,324 -0.23% USD/BRL 5.8818 +1.77%

Source: market close, 18 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Think of Brazil’s markets this morning as a house with two creaking floors. One is the budget, where a spending-restraint package is still in Congress; the other is the real, which has weakened fast.

Local press reports that Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, fell on fiscal worries and expectations of higher interest rates. As a subordinate point, that was its second-worst setback in a month that has already taken it 19.9% below its 9 October peak.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Abroad, the tone is nervous rather than frightened. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, closed at 24.56, and the Dow Jones fell 1.11% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.23%.

Assessment — Fiscal doubt, not global panic, drives Brazil MEDIUM The usual global drivers explain part of the move but not its size. The dollar index rose only 0.44% on the session, yet the dollar jumped 1.77% against the real, which points to a Brazil-specific cause on top of Wall Street’s jitters. The best-supported explanation, with medium confidence, is fiscal worry plus a more cautious rate outlook after the Copom’s pause. What would change it is visible progress on the spending package in the Chamber of Deputies, or a calmer read from interest-rate futures.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 167,538 — (no verified futures indication at writing) 160,000 and 170,000 as round-number markers; the 12-month low is 154,770 USD/BRL (reais per dollar) 5.8818 — (no verified indication at writing) R$6 as a round-number test; the 12-month low is 4.89 Selic and interest-rate futures 13.75% after the early-November hold — How far the market prices a rate rise for the next meeting Fiscal package Main text passed the Senate, 45 to 31 — Timetable in the Chamber of Deputies

We could not verify an indicated opening for either the index or the currency at the time of writing. The live board below shows the settled figures and the pre-market quotes will tell you the direction.

The table is a map of where to look, not a forecast. The dollar is sitting exactly at its 12-month high, so a first move above 5.88 would mean new territory for the year.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,302.02 -0.74% L 165,833day rangeH 168,498 +6.77% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 24% advancing 8 ▲ advancing25 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 +0.74% EUR / BRL 6.50 +2.51% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.53 -2.63% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Other +0.64% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Utilities -0.50% ENEV3 Financials -0.77% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.16% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.49% SLCE3, ABEV3 Industrials -1.60% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -1.72% SUZB3, KLABIN Energy -2.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -5.13% AZZA3, LREN3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,302.02 -0.74% Ibovespa166,302.02 -0.74% Mexico 69,154.17 -1.75% S&P/BMV IPC69,154.17 -1.75% Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P IPSA10,333.80 -0.28% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,302.02 -0.74% +6.77% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.93 +0.74% +11.35% 5.88 5.93 5.85 — EUR/BRL 6.50 +2.51% +5.64% 6.35 6.51 6.41 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 89.53 -2.63% +40.97% 91.95 90.70 88.51 20,712 WTI 82.55 -0.85% +38.88% 83.26 83.91 81.66 203,726 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.29% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,679 -1.69% -9.90% 3,742 3,760 3,668 178,112 SILVER 44.28 -1.60% -12.82% 45.00 45.79 43.96 62,095 LITHIUM 54.47 -1.98% -13.75% 55.57 55.88 54.27 185,530 SOY 1,207 -0.78% +6.25% 1,217 1,226 1,205 117,259 CORN 452.75 +3.96% +5.35% 435.50 456.00 446.25 239,327 WHEAT 595.25 +4.43% +10.90% 570.00 599.50 581.75 102,175 COFFEE 275.50 -1.94% -31.89% 280.95 283.35 270.30 21,907 SUGAR 17.15 -4.93% +16.98% 18.04 18.17 17.13 120,299 ORANGE JUICE 131.95 +1.85% -11.08% 129.55 133.85 128.50 1,054 COTTON 79.96 +6.66% +28.35% 74.97 79.90 78.63 33,076 BEEF 227.33 +3.44% +5.10% 219.77 227.45 223.28 22,361 CATTLE 335.85 -0.34% -1.76% 337.00 336.15 330.25 8,593 COCOA 5,169 +6.64% +4.57% 4,847 5,273 5,039 24,221 PETR4 42.58 -1.37% +29.86% 43.17 43.60 42.41 24,090,800 VALE3 58.47 -0.90% -9.98% 59.00 59.70 58.25 17,364,800 SUZB3 54.86 -1.33% +13.53% 55.60 55.67 54.03 5,055,500 KLABIN 16.77 -2.10% -4.79% 17.13 17.21 16.75 6,288,700 SLCE3 17.47 -2.29% +20.80% 17.88 17.99 17.43 1,526,300 ABEV3 15.96 -0.68% +19.02% 16.07 16.08 15.85 23,116,900 ITUB4 39.87 -0.80% +3.13% 40.19 40.41 39.69 20,486,000 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.93% 14.08 14.19 13.82 40,626,300 BBAS3 14.14 +0.14% -34.48% 14.12 14.50 14.02 43,892,000 B3SA3 14.21 -0.63% +2.60% 14.30 14.47 14.17 59,553,300 WEGE3 50.58 -1.56% +15.85% 51.38 52.51 50.53 6,890,300 PRIO3 59.90 -3.18% +51.99% 61.87 62.29 59.59 6,112,800 RENT3 28.97 -1.63% -32.23% 29.45 30.02 28.96 9,513,600 AZZA3 14.76 -6.46% -50.35% 15.78 16.09 14.75 3,254,300 CSNA3 3.52 -3.56% -56.72% 3.65 3.70 3.48 19,933,900 GGBR4 25.84 +0.98% +40.13% 25.59 26.21 25.47 8,477,200 ENEV3 26.00 -0.50% +36.88% 26.13 26.46 25.97 4,808,900 LREN3 9.11 -3.80% -38.87% 9.47 9.59 9.11 24,504,500 Largest moves today COTTON 79.96 +6.66% COCOA 5,169 +6.64% AZZA3 14.76 -6.46% SUGAR 17.15 -4.93% WHEAT 595.25 +4.43% CORN 452.75 +3.96% LREN3 9.11 -3.80% CSNA3 3.52 -3.56% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.74%, with breadth negative — 8 of 33 names higher. Other led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Real Weakens as Oil, Iron Ore Slide Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — the fiscal package and a thin data day

Item When Why it matters Fiscal package: Chamber of Deputies Date not set Savings of up to R$56.1 billion in 2027; the Chamber’s timetable drives the real Central bank foreign-exchange flows — Latest weekly reading was 1.293 against a previous −2.059, so dollars flowed in Weekly US crude stocks (EIA) Released Commercial crude stocks rose by 3.4 million barrels, weighing on oil and on Petrobras US 10-year inflation-linked bond auction 3 pm BRT A test of demand for US debt, which sets the global rate backdrop Company results and ex-dividend dates — No Brazilian earnings or payouts confirmed for today; check B3 and company calendars

Today’s slate has no confirmed Brazilian data release. In the United States, Continuing Jobless Claims are expected at 1,710 thousand (previous 1,697 thousand) at 10:30 am BRT, together with USDA Wheat Gross Export Sales (previous 198.7), Wheat Net Export Sales Next Year (previous 0), Wheat Net Export Sales Total and Wheat Net Export Sales (previous 182.8 each).

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The US government’s weekly oil report, published at eia.gov, showed commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million on the week. Gasoline stocks rose 5.2 million barrels against a forecast of 1.7 million, which adds to pressure on oil prices. In the same EIA release, Crude Oil Stocks Change was +3.38 million barrels against -0.477 million expected (previous +4.657 million), and Cushing (the Oklahoma oil-storage hub) Crude Oil Stocks Change was -1.209 million (previous +0.106 million).

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November by a unanimous vote, ending five straight cuts of 0.25 percentage point, according to press reports. The minutes, published on 10 November, pointed to a more adverse external environment, with Middle East conflict and oil prices cited.

Analysts read those minutes differently. One bank called the tone dovish, meaning tilted towards lower rates, because of the weight on domestic slowdown; another said worse inflation and expectations outweighed weaker activity.

The question for traders is whether the next move is a pause, a cut or a hike. We could not verify the next meeting date or the market-implied odds, so the interest-rate futures curve on B3 is the number to read this morning.

The wider picture is a dollar that has risen against much of Latin America. USD/MXN rose 2.38% and USD/CLP rose 1.54% on the session, while USD/COP eased 0.30%.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Petrobras, ticker PETR4, trades against a softer oil tape, with the oil fund USO down 2.94% on the session.

Rate-sensitive homebuilders, such as MRV and Tenda, are the group most exposed if interest-rate expectations drift higher.

06 The levels to watch at the open

On the stock index, the nearest round-number supports are 160,000 and then the 12-month low of 154,770 set on 21 November 2025, which is 8.2% below the last close. Resistance sits at 170,000 and, further up, the 9 October peak of 209,067.

On the currency, the dollar closed at 5.88, level with its 12-month high, so there is no recent resistance above it. The next round-number test is R$6, with the 12-month low of 4.89 far below.

What would change the picture is a clear timetable for the spending package in the Chamber of Deputies, or a firm signal from the central bank on rates. Does the slide stop? Not on its own: the dollar has climbed 5.36% in five sessions, and only a fresh domestic catalyst is likely to reverse it. What it means for you: if you hold Brazilian shares or bonds from the US, a weaker real cuts returns twice, once in the price and once in the currency, while a traveller or importer paying in dollars gets more reais for each dollar.

07 What to watch

Fiscal package: The Chamber of Deputies’ timetable for the spending package, with savings of up to R$56.1 billion targeted for 2027

The Chamber of Deputies’ timetable for the spending package, with savings of up to R$56.1 billion targeted for 2027 The real: A first move above 5.88 would be a fresh 12-month high for the dollar, with R$6 the next round number

A first move above 5.88 would be a fresh 12-month high for the dollar, with R$6 the next round number Interest-rate futures: How much of a rate rise is priced after the Selic hold at 13.75%

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More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the Ibovespa open today?

We could not verify a futures indication at writing. Check the live board; the 12-month low of 154,770 and the round numbers 160,000 and 170,000 are the levels to watch.

What is the Selic and where is it?

The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate. The Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November, according to press reports, ending five straight cuts.

Why is the real weak?

Fiscal worries are the main cause, with a cautious rate outlook second. The dollar closed at 5.88 reais, its highest close in at least six months.

What is the Brazilian fiscal package?

A bill proposing savings of up to R$56.1 billion in 2027 by limiting spending and trimming tax benefits. The Senate passed the main text on 12 November, 45 votes to 31, and the Chamber of Deputies has yet to vote.

Market data: The Rio Times

Daily series ← Previous session: November 18, 2026

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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