File photo. Buildings on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, including the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (left, blue) and the Central Bank branch (centre, black), 9 February 2022. Photo: PProdonoff, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil’s PSOL (Socialism and Freedom Party), part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s governing alliance, has joined street protests, first called by the National Students’ Union (UNE) and unions, against the government’s fiscal adjustment plan. The protests are set for Tuesday 17 November 2026, less than a month after Lula won re-election.

The plan is a bill to contain spending and raise revenue, and it is moving through Brazil’s Senate. It matters abroad because it shows how hard Lula’s own side will push back on the budget savings that bond investors want.

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Key Facts Call. PSOL, a left-wing party in Lula’s governing alliance, backs street protests set for Tuesday 17 November.

Target. The protests oppose a fiscal adjustment bill, Complementary Bill 299, now in the Senate.

Vote. Senators approved the main text 45 to 31 on 11 and 12 November.

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As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET.

A party inside Lula’s alliance is taking to the streets against his government’s budget plan. The Senate vote on the bill is still unfinished.

Big Picture

Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti presented the adjustment to the Joint Budget Committee (CMO) of Congress on Wednesday 11 November, with a fiscal impact of up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) in 2027. We convert at 5.78 reais per US dollar, the market rate of 16 November.

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The National Students’ Union (UNE), a main organiser, framed the day as a protest against the fiscal adjustment and high interest rates. Its call is aimed at the financial market rather than at the president.

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What We Know

Organisers name ten cities for Tuesday 17 November, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Belo Horizonte. PSOL has joined the call.

The Senate’s own record shows the bill is Complementary Bill 299 of 2026 (a law type that needs an absolute majority), written by Senator Jaques Wagner of Lula’s Workers’ Party. On 11 and 12 November senators approved urgency 40 to 38 and the substitute text 45 to 31.

Votes on separate amendments are still pending, and the Senate agenda lists the bill again for Tuesday 17 November. The Chamber of Deputies and presidential sanction have not started.

Why it matters: a split on the left makes it harder for Lula to pass savings that reassure investors. Protesters say the target is the market, not the president, but the 45 to 31 vote on the main text left a 14-vote margin, and urgency passed by only two votes (40 to 38).

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the protests on Tuesday 17 November, where turnout will show how much support the organisers command. The second is the Senate session of the same day, which the Senate agenda lists for the remaining amendment votes.

The Chamber of Deputies vote has no confirmed date. We found no named holder of an opposing view on the record.

What Is Not Known

PSOL’s own statement could not be read, so its exact wording is not quoted here. Turnout, start times and which unions will join are not confirmed.

Public estimates of the adjustment vary. R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) is the “up to” ceiling the minister gave on 11 November.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which party backs the protests?

PSOL, the Socialism and Freedom Party, which sits in Lula’s governing alliance, backs them for Tuesday 17 November. The National Students’ Union (UNE) first called the day of action.

What are the protesters against?

They oppose a fiscal adjustment bill, Complementary Bill 299 of 2026, now in the Senate. Organisers say the adjustment and high interest rates hurt ordinary Brazilians.

Are the protests against President Lula?

The organisers aim their message at the financial market. The Lula government itself sent the bill, which is the main counter-view to the protesters’ case.

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Sources: Brazilian Senate, PLP 299/2026 page, https://www.congressonacional.leg.br/materias/materias-bicamerais/-/ver/plp-299-2026; Ministry of Planning and Budget, presentation to the Joint Budget Committee, 11 November 2026.

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