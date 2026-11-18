Overlook of Añelo, Neuquén Province, the town at the centre of the Vaca Muerta shale region (Photo: Gervacio Rosales, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ARGENTINA · ENERGY

Tenaris, the steel pipe maker of the Argentine industrial group Techint, has won the order for the 24-inch pipes of Argentina LNG, a planned gas export project. Horacio Marín, chief executive of the state-controlled oil company YPF, announced it in a broadcast interview reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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For US readers, the award matters because Tenaris shares trade in New York as American depositary receipts (US-listed certificates for foreign shares), and a US pipeline builder holds the construction contract. It also shows how YPF now picks suppliers: by price, in a live reverse auction.

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Key Facts The partners YPF, Italy’s oil group Eni and Abu Dhabi’s investor XRG will export liquefied natural gas.

The award Tenaris won the 24-inch pipes; Spanish and Greek makers won the 48-inch pipes.

The size The pipe purchase is about US$2 billion for two lines of roughly 526 kilometres.

The next step The final investment decision, the formal go-ahead, is planned for late November 2026.

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Tenaris, which had lost three gas export contracts in the past year, wins the smaller of two pipelines, while foreign mills supply the widest pipe Argentina has ever planned.

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What Happened

Marín said the tender was a reverse auction that was very competitive, and that Tenaris won. He spoke before the companies had been told the result officially, according to the reports of 17 November.

The tender covered the pipes for two parallel lines of about 526 kilometres, from the Vaca Muerta shale basin to Sierra Grande, a town on the coast of Río Negro province. The 48-inch line (1,219 millimetres across) will carry gas and be the widest ever laid in Argentina, while the 24-inch line carries the liquids that come with the gas.

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Tenaris will make about 100,000 tonnes of steel pipe for the 24-inch line at its plant in Valentín Alsina, a district of Greater Buenos Aires. The 48-inch pipes were split between two foreign makers.

the Spanish pipe maker Grupo Cuñado, which works with Indian steel according to Marín, takes two-fifths of the route, roughly 200 kilometres. The Greek pipe maker CPW, short for Corinth Pipeworks, takes the rest, roughly 300 kilometres.

Tenaris did not bid for the wide pipe. “Tenaris cannot make that pipe in Argentina,” Marín said.

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How the Auction Worked

Seven companies took part across the two sections, according to the reports. Marín described a Japanese-style reverse auction, in which bidders start from a ceiling price and accept cuts in real time until one is left.

A notary and a YPF executive watched the process, kept apart from the rest of the company. “The decision is by price, and the conditions are the same for everyone,” Marín said.

Why Tenaris Needed This Win

Tenaris had lost the three biggest contracts tied to gas exports from Vaca Muerta in the past year. Before this award it lost the pipes for the Southern Energy pipeline, led by the oil company Pan American Energy, to the Indian maker Welspun, with a price gap estimated at 10% to 20%.

The civil works of that pipeline then went to another group. On 9 July a joint venture of Techint and the Argentine builder Sacde lost the construction of the Argentina LNG pipeline to the US builder Pumpco, the Italian builder Bonatti and the Argentine firm Contreras Hermanos.

The winning bid was reportedly 15% cheaper, a saving of more than US$150 million on a US$1.2 billion contract. In June the Tenaris plant dismissed 150 contract workers after months of rotating suspensions, and its staff had fallen to less than half.

The new order of about 100,000 tonnes gives that plant fresh work after months of cuts. It also ends the run of losses, although the value of the Tenaris share of the order has not been published.

What It Means for You

If you hold Tenaris shares through a US brokerage, the award ends a run of three defeats, but the company has not said what the order is worth. The total pipe purchase for both lines is about US$2 billion, so Tenaris holds only part of it.

US companies are also involved: Pumpco, a pipeline builder owned by the US group MasTec, holds the US$1.2 billion construction contract. The project has also received a non-binding financing proposal of up to US$6 billion from the US Export-Import Bank, a federal export-credit agency.

What Happens Next

YPF, Eni and XRG, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi’s state oil company ADNOC, plan to sign the final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to spend the money, at the end of November 2026, with 26 or 30 November named in different reports. The first phase is valued at US$29 billion, and the partners say it could grow to US$51 billion over the project’s life.

Two liquefaction vessels off the Gulf of San Matías, an Atlantic gulf off Río Negro, would turn the gas into liquefied natural gas, with exports from 2031. Pipeline construction would start once the decision is approved.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what Tenaris will earn from the order, or what prices the three winners bid. As of 17 November we found no written statement from YPF, Eni or Tenaris confirming the award, because Marín spoke before the official notice to the bidders.

It is also not known how the pipes will reach the coast of Río Negro, or where CPW will source its steel. The signing date is reported as 26 November, 30 November or simply the end of the month.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier on this project: YPF’s Argentina LNG contracts and the San Matías pipeline plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Tenaris Win in Argentina?

Tenaris won the order for the 24-inch pipes for Argentina LNG, about 100,000 tonnes of steel. They will be made at its Valentín Alsina plant near Buenos Aires.

Who Gets the 48-Inch Pipes?

Grupo Cuñado of Spain takes about 200 kilometres and CPW of Greece takes about 300 kilometres. Tenaris did not bid because it cannot make that pipe in Argentina, Marín said.

How Much Is the Pipe Order Worth?

The total pipe purchase for both lines is about US$2 billion. The value of the Tenaris share has not been published.

When Will Argentina LNG Be Approved?

The partners plan the final investment decision, the formal go-ahead, for the end of November 2026, with 26 or 30 November named in different reports. Exports are planned from 2031.

Sources: statements by YPF Chairman and CEO Horacio Marín on the Argentina LNG pipe tender, broadcast interview reported on 17 November 2026; project terms and earlier contract awards as stated by the Argentina LNG partners (YPF, Eni, XRG), July to November 2026; financing proposal of the US Export-Import Bank for Argentina LNG, 2026.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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