The Senate president’s call lands as the Family Secretary prepares to leave, with investigations into her department still open.

File photo. The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the island's House of Representatives, undated. Photo: xiquinhosilva, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Puerto Rico

Suzanne Roig Fuertes, who heads Puerto Rico’s Family Department, announced on Monday 16 November 2026 that she will resign effective 31 December. Two days later, Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz urged Governor Jenniffer González Colón to use the Christmas break to rethink her administration, according to the Puerto Rican news site Noticel.

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Puerto Rico is a US territory and its residents are US citizens, so turmoil in its government reaches American readers too. A roughly US$38 million education proposal from NOLA Education, a private company, has drawn scrutiny, and a Senate commission found it never became a contract, Noticel reported.

Key Facts Who. Family Secretary Suzanne Roig Fuertes and Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz.

What. Roig announced on 16 November that she will resign effective 31 December 2026.

Reaction. On 18 November Rivera Schatz urged the governor to “redirect efforts” over the Christmas pause.

Open. The governor’s office had named no successor by 17 November.

The Senate president’s call lands as the Family Secretary prepares to leave, with investigations into her department still open.

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What Happened

Roig announced her resignation in a press release on Monday 16 November, citing personal reasons, after meeting Governor Jenniffer González Colón. According to the governor’s office, as reported by El Nuevo Día, a San Juan daily, Roig was allowed to stay until December for an orderly transition at the department.

Jean Peña Payano, the governor’s secretary of public affairs, said the governor was not weighing a change of that date. Puerto Rico’s Justice Department and the Senate are among the bodies investigating allegations about Roig, which she has denied.

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What the Senate President Said

Noticel reported on 18 November that Rivera Schatz urged the governor to use the Christmas pause to reflect with her team and redirect efforts, making whatever adjustments she considers necessary. We found the remarks only in that report, not in a Senate statement or transcript.

Noticel also reported that Rivera Schatz tied Roig’s future to the outcome of investigations by Puerto Rico’s Justice Department, Comptroller’s Office (the public-spending auditor), Office of Government Ethics and Inspector General (an internal watchdog). The same report said the Senate’s Family Commission found that no contract was concluded with NOLA Education and no payment is recorded.

Other Departures

Roig is not the first cabinet member to leave this year. Housing Secretary Ciary Pérez Peña resigned in March after a controversy that later led to the naming of independent special prosecutors, outside lawyers appointed to examine cases involving officials.

Sebastián Negrón Reichard, who led the economic development department, also resigned, in May, alleging interference by the governor’s office. Both departures came before Roig’s, so her exit follows two earlier ones.

The Capitol dome in Old San Juan, seat of Puerto Rico’s legislature. Photo: Jrozwado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

For US readers who follow Puerto Rico’s government, this is a governance signal rather than a market event. The one hard number is the roughly US$38 million NOLA proposal, which the Senate commission says never became a contract.

The practical question is continuity at the Family Department, the island agency for child welfare and family services. Roig stays in office until 31 December 2026, the date she gave.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is 31 December 2026, when Roig’s resignation takes effect according to the governor’s office. The date on which a successor will be named is not confirmed.

The strongest counter-view comes from the governor’s own spokesman, Peña Payano, who defends the late date as an orderly handover at a large, sensitive agency. The investigations have no announced end dates.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will succeed Roig or whether any investigation will lead to charges. It is also not known whether the governor will change course as Rivera Schatz urged.

In Plain English

Family Department: The island agency that handles child welfare and family services.

The island agency that handles child welfare and family services. NOLA Education: A private education company whose Star Academy proposal is under examination.

A private education company whose Star Academy proposal is under examination. Independent special prosecutor: An outside lawyer appointed to examine cases involving public officials.

An outside lawyer appointed to examine cases involving public officials. Senate president: The head of Puerto Rico’s upper legislative chamber.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Thomas Rivera Schatz?

He is president of Puerto Rico’s Senate. He has criticised the governor repeatedly in 2026.

When does Suzanne Roig leave?

Roig announced on 16 November that her resignation takes effect on 31 December 2026. The governor’s office had named no successor by 17 November.

What is the NOLA Education proposal?

It is a roughly US$38 million proposal to run the Star Academy education programme. A Senate commission found it never became a contract.

Why does it matter outside Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico is a US territory whose residents are US citizens. Turmoil in its government affects services for them and how the island is governed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error