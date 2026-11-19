An independent deputy who helped prosecute Paraguay’s ousted president says street pressure guarded justice, and he wants young protesters to organise again.

The Palacio de López in Asunción, the seat of Paraguay's presidency. Photo: W. Bulach / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Paraguay

Thousands of Paraguayans celebrated in the streets of Asunción on Friday 6 November 2026 after the Senate removed President Santiago Peña, ABC Color, a Paraguayan daily, reported that evening. Five days later, Raúl Benítez, an independent member of the lower house and one of the trial’s prosecutors, told Telefuturo, a Paraguayan TV channel, that without those protests the case would have ended in impunity for Peña.

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Peña is only the second democratically elected Paraguayan president removed by impeachment, after Fernando Lugo, a former president, in 2012, ABC Color reported on 6 November. Anyone with money, deposits or business in Paraguay has reason to follow what comes next, and our Paraguay news page tracks it.

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Key Facts Who. Independent deputy Raúl Benítez, an impeachment prosecutor, spoke on TV on 11 November.

What. He said the trial would have ended in impunity without protests.

Vote. The Senate removed Peña 44-0 on Friday 6 November 2026 for “poor performance of duties.”

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:45 GMT.

An independent deputy who helped prosecute Paraguay’s ousted president says street pressure guarded justice, and he wants young protesters to organise again.

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What Benítez Said on Television

Telefuturo published Benítez’s remarks from its talk programme “Vive la Vida” on Wednesday 11 November 2026. He said, in our translation from Spanish, that the guarantee of justice is the people and that the trial “would end with Peña’s impunity if citizens did not take to the streets.”

Benítez then asked the young people who protested to organise again. Telefuturo quotes him calling the young protesters “la única garantía”, the only guarantee, that the case can reach a good outcome, in our translation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The programme also discussed the Ueno Bank controversy and Peña’s removal, according to Telefuturo. Telefuturo calls him an opposition deputy and does not name his party.

Asunción, Paraguay’s capital, seen across the Paraguay River. File photo.

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The Big Picture Behind the Remarks

Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan bank, entered a central bank resolution procedure in early November 2026. Jorge Schreiner, president of the central bank (BCP), said the deficit could be as much as US$1.5 billion, Hoy, a Paraguayan daily, reported on 18 November.

ABC Color described the street celebration of 6 November as coming after the Ueno Bank crisis. It said thousands had held a vigil near the Panteón, a national monument in Asunción, and a peaceful demonstration since Tuesday 3 November.

The Chamber of Deputies named eight of its members to act as prosecutors before the Senate, La Nación, a Paraguayan daily, reported on 6 November. They were Rocío Vallejo, Raúl Benítez, Mauricio Espínola, Carlos Núñez Salinas, Rodrigo Blanco, Adrián “Billy” Vaesken, Luis “Freddy” Franco and Pedro Gómez.

Benítez was the one independent on that list, which also named members of the Colorado Party (officially the Asociación Nacional Republicana, or ANR), four members of the Liberal Party, and Vallejo of Patria Querida, a Paraguayan party. The trial then took five extraordinary sessions, La Nación reported.

On Thursday 5 November Peña presented his resignation, La Nación reported, but the Senate trial went ahead. On Friday 6 November the Senate voted 44 to 0, with no abstentions, to remove him for “mal desempeño de funciones”, or poor performance of duties.

One senator, Enrique Riera of the Colorado Party, was absent, ABC Color reported at 18:59 that day. ABC Color added that Peña is the second democratically elected president removed this way, after Fernando Lugo, a former president, on 22 June 2012.

What Has Happened Since

Peña is in preventive detention, meaning jail before a verdict, at the Regimiento Escolta Presidencial, a military unit in Asunción, EFE news agency reported via ABC Color on 16 November. He is charged with “lesión de confianza”, or breach of trust, and with administration for his own benefit.

On Friday 13 November the charge was extended to criminal association, the same report said. Prosecutors have also charged Carlos Carvallo, the former president of the central bank, the same report said.

The Other Side of the Argument

Peña’s lawyers, Ricardo Preda and Adolfo Ferreiro, said the indictment had no evidence and that the trial had a political tinge, La Nación reported on 6 November. Peña is a suspect in the criminal case and has not been convicted of anything.

Benítez’s remarks are one prosecutor’s reading of events. The Senate vote of 44 to 0 leaves no count that shows what part the streets played.

Why It Matters

Ueno’s possible deficit of up to US$1.5 billion, per Hoy on 18 November, falls first on the deposit guarantee fund, which pays savers back, Hoy also reported. The Senate voted 44 to 0 on 6 November, and Benítez argues that the street protests kept the trial from ending in impunity.

His appeal also points to the next stage. The lines Telefuturo quotes do not say what “this” covers, but the programme dealt with the Ueno case, which has produced criminal charges against Peña.

Rio Times coverage has followed the same pressure points, from the opposition push to impeach the attorney general to a party’s backing for impeaching the prosecutor. We also reported the jailing of the central bank’s legal chief in the Ueno case.

In Plain English

Chamber of Deputies: the lower house of Paraguay’s Congress, whose members acted as prosecutors.

the lower house of Paraguay’s Congress, whose members acted as prosecutors. Impeachment trial (juicio político): a Senate trial that can remove a president.

a Senate trial that can remove a president. Ueno Bank: a Paraguayan bank that entered a central bank resolution procedure in early November 2026.

a Paraguayan bank that entered a central bank resolution procedure in early November 2026. Preventive detention: jail before a trial verdict.

jail before a trial verdict. Colorado Party (ANR): a Paraguayan party, officially the Asociación Nacional Republicana.

Who is Raúl Benítez?

He is an independent member of Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies. He was one of eight deputies who acted as prosecutors in the Senate trial of Santiago Peña, La Nación reported.

What did Benítez say about the protests?

He said, in our translation, that the trial would end with Peña’s impunity if citizens did not take to the streets. He also urged young protesters to organise again.

Why was Peña removed?

The Senate removed him on 6 November 2026 for poor performance of duties, by 44 votes to none. ABC Color tied the removal to the Ueno Bank crisis.

Where is Peña now?

He is in preventive detention at a military unit in Asunción, EFE reported on 16 November. He is charged with breach of trust and, since 13 November, criminal association.

Sources Senate vote and Telefuturo interview of 6 and 11 November 2026 · Telefuturo · La Nación · ABC Color · Hoy

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