The headline is access: the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is partly reopened and free, while the Centro Cultural dos Correios has suspended its exhibitions.

Latin American markets ended Wednesday weak and the dollar firmed, so budget a little more caution on exchange rates.

The day in one line: a Centro museum walk that costs nothing until you choose the Museu do Amanhã.

Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,538 -1.34% USD/BRL 5.8818 +1.77%

Source: market close, 18 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

THU 19 — — FRI 20 — — SAT 21 — — SUN 22 — —

We have not verified today’s forecast, so we give no temperatures or rain odds. Check a live forecast before you leave.

Dress for a long walk and carry a light rain layer. Most of today’s plan is indoors in any case.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Hegseth signs military pact with Venezuela” Get the brief

We have no confirmed outlook for FRI 20 to MON 23. The plan-ahead section below sticks to opening hours.

Sunset: — · Sea and flag conditions not verified today, so check the lifeguard flags before any swim.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Centro (Praça Mauá), Thu–Tue 10am–6pm, check the ticket price on its website — Free entry: Museu Nacional de Belas Artes (Centro), Tue–Fri 10am–6pm — Garden option: Jardim Botânico, 8am–5pm, R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners — Markets: Latin American stocks fell on Wed 18 Nov and the dollar firmed; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — The day for: museum walkers and anyone avoiding a beach gamble A slow Thursday in Centro, with the garden as your backup.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,302.02

-0.74% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +6.77% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 13% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 +0.74% EUR / BRL 6.50 +2.51% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.53 -2.63% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities -0.50% ENEV3 Consumer Staples -0.68% ABEV3 Financials -0.77% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.16% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -1.33% SUZB3 Industrials -1.60% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -2.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -6.46% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,302.02

-0.74%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,154.17

-1.75%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,302.02 -0.74% +6.77% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.93 +0.74% +11.35% 5.88 5.93 5.85 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.58 -1.37% +29.86% 43.17 43.60 42.41 24,090,800 VALE3 58.47 -0.90% -9.98% 59.00 59.70 58.25 17,364,800 ITUB4 39.87 -0.80% +3.13% 40.19 40.41 39.69 20,486,000 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.93% 14.08 14.19 13.82 40,626,300 BBAS3 14.14 +0.14% -34.48% 14.12 14.50 14.02 43,892,000 B3SA3 14.21 -0.63% +2.60% 14.30 14.47 14.17 59,553,300 ABEV3 15.96 -0.68% +19.02% 16.07 16.08 15.85 23,116,900 WEGE3 50.58 -1.56% +15.85% 51.38 52.51 50.53 6,890,300 PRIO3 59.90 -3.18% +51.99% 61.87 62.29 59.59 6,112,800 SUZB3 54.86 -1.33% +13.53% 55.60 55.67 54.03 5,055,500 RENT3 28.97 -1.63% -32.23% 29.45 30.02 28.96 9,513,600 AZZA3 14.76 -6.46% -50.35% 15.78 16.09 14.75 3,254,300 CSNA3 3.52 -3.56% -56.72% 3.65 3.70 3.48 19,933,900 GGBR4 25.84 +0.98% +40.13% 25.59 26.21 25.47 8,477,200 ENEV3 26.00 -0.50% +36.88% 26.13 26.46 25.97 4,808,900 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.76

-6.46% CSNA3

3.52

-3.56% PRIO3

59.90

-3.18% BBDC4

13.83

-1.78% RENT3

28.97

-1.63% WEGE3

50.58

-1.56% PETR4

42.58

-1.37% SUZB3

54.86

-1.33% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.74%, with breadth negative — 2 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Brazil Bank Approves US$32B by September Read →

03

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM WALK Three museums, one neighbourhood, almost no cost Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro. Check its programme, opening hours and ticket prices on its website. Walk on to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, open Tuesday to Friday 10am–6pm (shorter hours at weekends) with free entry. Only part of the building has reopened, so expect a shorter visit. Finish at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro, open 10am–6pm. Check the current ticket price on the museum’s website. The Paço Imperial in Centro is the free extra, open 12pm–6pm. The metro single fare is R$7.90, and Centro is a short ride from most of the Zona Sul.

OUTDOORS — GARDEN FALLBACK The Jardim Botânico, in the neighbourhood of the same name, opens at 8am today and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Next door, Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm and free. It is the better value if you only want shade and a walk.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We have not verified café opening hours or wifi today, so we name none. Ask at the CCBB or the Museu do Amanhã about seating and connection before you plan a work session. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Mon–Fri 10am–5pm with free entry. It is a historic library and a quiet place to look around, not a coworking space.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — QUIET AND HISTORIC For a slower day, visit the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro, free, 10am–5pm. Pair it with the Paço Imperial, free, 12pm–6pm. The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) on Praça Mauá is open Tue–Sun 11am–6pm. Entry is R$20, and it is free on Tuesdays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have not verified any concert, match screening or show for tonight, so we name none. Centro empties after office hours. For the evening, choose a neighbourhood you know and take a ride app home.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) · Centro · check hours and ticket prices on its website Museu do Amanhã · Praça Mauá, Centro · Thu–Tue 10am–6pm; check the current ticket price on its website; open today Museu Nacional de Belas Artes · Centro · Tue–Fri 10am–6pm, shorter hours at weekends, free; partial reopening, so a shorter visit Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) · Praça Mauá, Centro · Tue–Sun 11am–6pm, R$20; free on Tuesdays Paço Imperial · Centro · Tue–Sun 12pm–6pm, free; opens at midday Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits · Centro · guided visits Wed–Sat, R$20; check the visit time when you book

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The metro single fare is R$7.90. We have not verified any disruption on Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4, or on the VLT, so check the operator’s page before you travel.

Centro is compact and the museums above sit within walking distance of each other. If rain arrives, ride-app surge pricing is likely, so book early.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified restaurant hours or prices, so we name none. Eat near the CCBB or Praça Mauá, where the museums cluster, and ask for the daily set lunch.

Dinner: We have not verified dinner venues for tonight, so we name none. Choose a place in the neighbourhood where you are staying, and book ahead if you are a group.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry photo ID for half-price tickets and a card or Pix for entry. Bring a little cash for small stalls.

The Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro has suspended its exhibitions, so check before you go. Choose another museum above instead.

In Centro, the streets empty once offices close, so leave by early evening and use a ride app rather than walking alone.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Museum visits are an easy way to meet people if you go at opening time. Ask in your building or coworking space for local group chats, and check dates before travelling across the city.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We also have no verified bars for watching sport, so check club pages for the next match.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Latin American stock markets mostly ended Wednesday lower, with Peru weakest of the markets we track. Colombia was roughly flat.

The dollar firmed against the real, the Mexican peso, the Chilean peso and the Argentine peso. Gold and silver fell, and Wall Street ended mixed.

Every level and percentage sits on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES). Markets are closed on Saturday and Sunday.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD THU 19 · Centro museum walk: Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Museu do Amanhã; Jardim Botânico if you prefer a garden. FRI 20 · Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open daily; the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open until 5pm. SAT 21 · CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, MAR and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are open; the Real Gabinete is shut at weekends. Markets are closed. SUN 22 · Museums stay open, with the same weekend closure for the Real Gabinete; Theatro Municipal guided visits do not run. Markets are closed. MON 23 · The Museu do Amanhã is open. The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed on Mondays.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Jazz From Italy in Botafogo.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which Rio museums are free today?

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is free. The Paço Imperial is also free, from 12pm. Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is a free park.

How much does the metro cost?

A single journey costs R$7.90. Check your line’s page for disruption before you go.

Is the Centro Cultural dos Correios open for exhibitions?

Its exhibitions are suspended, so check before you go. Pick another museum above instead.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.