Paraguay has a new chief prosecutor, but not an uncontested one. The Senate acted within a day, and constitutional lawyers say the route it chose is wrong.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay's judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Paraguay

Alba Rocío Cantero took the oath as Paraguay’s attorney general on Wednesday 18 November 2026, one day after her predecessor Emiliano Rolón resigned. The Senate, Paraguay’s upper house, held an extraordinary session to swear her in, according to its own Senate press item of that day.

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A lawyer and a former justice minister quoted by ABC Color, a Paraguayan daily, dispute the route the Senate chose. A foreign reader should care because this office directs the prosecutions after the crisis at Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan bank.

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Key Facts Who. Alba Rocío Cantero, 50, a career prosecutor, replaces Emiliano Rolón as attorney general.

What. The Senate, Paraguay’s upper house, voted 35 to 3, with one abstention, to swear her in.

Dispute. A lawyer calls the oath unconstitutional; the Senate says she completes the 2023-2028 term.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:45 GMT.

Paraguay has a new chief prosecutor, but not an uncontested one. The Senate acted within a day, and constitutional lawyers say the route it chose is wrong.

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The Big Picture

Rolón resigned on Tuesday 17 November 2026 as an impeachment trial loomed in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, Última Hora, a Paraguayan daily, and La Nación, another daily, reported on 18 November. Our earlier article on his resignation, Paraguay Attorney General Resigns Over Bank, covers the lead-up.

ABC Color wrote on 18 November that Rolón resigned over his responsibility in the Ueno case. Ueno Bank is in a central bank resolution procedure, and the central bank, led by Jorge Schreiner, estimated a deficit that could reach US$1.5 billion, Hoy, a Paraguayan daily, reported on 18 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Senate removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November 2026 by 44 votes to none, ABC Color reported. Peña is in preventive detention, charged with breach of trust, administration for his own benefit and, since 13 November, criminal association, the news agency EFE reported through ABC Color on 16 November.

The prosecution service, the Ministerio Público, now sits under Cantero, including these cases. Our reports on extra prosecutors for the Ueno and Peña investigations and on the detention of a central bank legal chief show how many threads that office holds.

The Palacio Legislativo in Asunción, seat of Paraguay’s Congress. File photo. Photo: Mx. Granger, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Oath Happened

The Senate, chaired by its president, Basilio Núñez, held an extraordinary session on 18 November and swore in Cantero, according to its Senate press item. The Constitutional Affairs Committee recommended the oath by majority, with one vote against, citing Article 271 of the Constitution and Article 51 of Law 1562/2000, the prosecution service’s organic law.

The vote was 35 in favour, 3 against and 1 abstention, ABC Color reported at 17:11 on 18 November, and La Nación and Última Hora gave the same count. ABC Color named the three opponents as Yolanda Paredes, Faisal Huespe and Lucía Mendoza of Cruzada Nacional, a Senate group, and the abstention as Ever Villalba of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA).

ABC Color called it an “express” extraordinary session, and Senator Natalicio Chase moved to close the debate. The oath was convened for 17:00, ABC Color said, but the pages we reviewed do not give the exact time she took it.

Cantero asked, by note F.G.E. No. 472 of 18 November and as deputy attorney general, to exercise the post “interinamente”, meaning on an interim basis, the Senate said.

The same Senate item says the oath is “para completar el periodo constitucional 2023-2028”, meaning to complete the 2023-2028 term. That gap is the crux of the dispute, as Pérez frames it: an interim title and a full-term oath differ legally.

The Senate’s own item uses both phrases for the same oath.

Who Cantero Is

Cantero, whose full name is Alba Rocío Cantero Vera, is 50 years old, Última Hora reported on 18 November. She has been a deputy prosecutor for criminal law since a Supreme Court decree of 28 July 2015, Última Hora said.

La Nación reported that she joined the prosecution service in 2002, headed Area VIII, the district covering the Chaco region, and passed through its anti-corruption unit. It added that she has about 25 years of experience and applied for the top job in November 2022, when Rolón was chosen instead.

What She Promised

Hoy quoted Cantero on 18 November at 21:06: “Las investigaciones deberán continuar con seriedad, objetividad, independencia y absoluto respeto del debido proceso.” In English, investigations must continue with seriousness, objectivity, independence and absolute respect for due process.

She also said, according to Hoy, “La ley debe ser igual para todos, sin importar nombres, cargos o poder”, meaning the law must be equal for everyone regardless of names, positions or power. Hoy reported that she acknowledged taking office at a sensitive moment for the country and its institutions.

Why Lawyers Dispute the Oath

Hugo Estigarribia, a constitutional lawyer, called the oath unconstitutional, ABC Color reported at 18:32 on 18 November. He says Article 269 applies, so the Consejo de la Magistratura, the council that screens judicial candidates, should run a contest.

Cecilia Pérez, a former justice minister, told ABC Color that an interim holds office only until a new attorney general is named. In her words, an interim “No hereda el mandato del renunciante ni lo completa”, meaning he or she neither inherits nor completes the departing officeholder’s term.

Pérez argues that Article 51 of the prosecution service’s law passes the vacancy to the senior deputy for criminal matters. She names deputy Édgar Moreno, not Cantero.

Senator Javier Zacarías Irún of the governing Colorado Party (ANR), who chairs the Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the law and the Constitution are clear and that she must serve out the five-year term, ABC Color reported at 11:04 on 18 November. Senator Rafael Filizzola of the Democratic Progressive Party (PDP) said that letting her finish 2023-2028 is the way most consistent with the Constitution, ABC Color reported in its vote coverage.

Why It Matters

Whoever leads the Ministerio Público directs the Ueno Bank prosecutions, including the case against Peña, whom the Senate removed by 44 votes to none on 6 November, ABC Color reported. If the appointment is challenged, defence lawyers could use it to question decisions taken under her leadership.

The 35 to 3 vote shows a wide Senate majority behind her. The dispute is about the legal route, not about the votes, and it is not yet clear who would settle it.

What It Means for You

Readers following the Ueno case should treat the legal standing of the new attorney general as part of the story. Any court challenge to her oath could slow or complicate the prosecutions that she now directs.

In Plain English

Attorney general: the head of the Ministerio Público, Paraguay’s prosecution service.

the head of the Ministerio Público, Paraguay’s prosecution service. Interim: serving temporarily until a permanent holder is named.

serving temporarily until a permanent holder is named. Consejo de la Magistratura: the council that screens candidates for judicial posts.

the council that screens candidates for judicial posts. Ueno Bank: a Paraguayan bank that is in a central bank resolution procedure.

a Paraguayan bank that is in a central bank resolution procedure. Impeachment trial: a political trial of an official by Congress.

What Is Not Known

The pages we reviewed report no court challenge to the oath yet. They also give no date for any Magistracy Council contest, so no dated checkpoint is confirmed.

The exact time of the oath is not reported. Pérez says deputy Édgar Moreno, not Cantero, was next in line by seniority, and the Senate has not answered that objection beyond its committee opinion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Alba Rocío Cantero?

She is a career prosecutor who joined the prosecution service in 2002, according to La Nación. Última Hora gives her age as 50. The Senate swore her in as attorney general on 18 November 2026.

How did the Senate vote?

The vote was 35 in favour, 3 against and 1 abstention, according to ABC Color on 18 November. La Nación and Última Hora gave the same count.

Why is the oath disputed?

Constitutional lawyer Hugo Estigarribia says Article 269 requires a contest run by the Magistracy Council. The Senate and committee chair Javier Zacarías Irún say she must complete the 2023-2028 term.

Why did Emiliano Rolón resign?

He resigned on Tuesday 17 November 2026 as an impeachment trial loomed in the Chamber of Deputies, according to Última Hora and La Nación. ABC Color says he was held responsible for the handling of the Ueno case.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error