File photo. Harvested agave hearts at a tequila distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, 2018. Photo: Gzzz, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Mexican federal forces arrested a suspected cartel cell leader known as “El Topo” in Zapopan, next to Guadalajara, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s federal security secretary, announced the arrest on X.

The suspect is described as a leader of a cell of Los Deltas, the armed wing of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which the United States designates a terrorist organisation. Three alleged gunmen died in an exchange of fire, according to García Harfuch’s preliminary report.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Guadalajara and the state of Jalisco are a major region for tourism, business and American expatriates. US readers therefore have reason to follow how Mexico’s security forces handle the cartel’s local network.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts César Daniel “N”, alias “El Topo”, was arrested in Zapopan, Jalisco, on 18 November 2026.

Authorities call him a cell leader of Los Deltas, the armed wing of the CJNG cartel.

Warrants cover the kidnappings of journalist Jaime Barrera and a real-estate businessman.

Three alleged gunmen died, and two other people were detained with him.

As of 18 November 2026, 17:00 GMT

Mexico says it has caught a Los Deltas cell leader wanted over abductions including a journalist’s in 2024. Much about the other detainees and the charges is still unknown.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What We Know

The Navy (Semar), the federal Security Ministry (SSPC) and the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) carried out the arrest. The AIC belongs to the federal Attorney General’s office (FGR).

Authorities named the suspect as César Daniel “N”, following the Mexican practice of withholding a surname. They say he led a Los Deltas cell in the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office obtained arrest warrants against him over the kidnappings of broadcaster Jaime Barrera and a real-estate businessman. Federal investigators also allegedly tie him to drug and weapons trafficking for Los Deltas, and possibly to money laundering, extortion and kidnapping.

García Harfuch’s preliminary report said three alleged Los Deltas members attacked agents and died in the exchange of fire. Two other people were detained with the suspect.

García Harfuch thanked the Jalisco state government for its cooperation in the operation. The federal authorities say they will keep investigating to establish the legal situation of the three people held.

File photo, undated: a church and fountain on a town square in Ocotlán, Jalisco state. Photo: Bambirucho, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Big Picture

Jaime Barrera was abducted on Monday 11 March 2024 in Zapopan after leaving the Guadalajara broadcaster where he worked. Luis Joaquín Méndez, then Jalisco state prosecutor, said at the time that investigators pointed to a violent deprivation of liberty by three to four men.

Barrera was freed by his captors in Magdalena, Jalisco, where he asked the National Guard for help. He said in 2024 that no ransom was demanded and called it “a kind of warning” over his journalism, not a kidnapping, which is his own reading of the cause.

The federal organised-crime prosecutors (FEMDO) began the investigation behind this arrest in April 2026. Intelligence work then located three safe houses in Zapopan where he and others stayed.

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July 2026, raids in the Zapopan neighbourhoods of Arboledas, Arcos de Guadalupe and Mirador del Sol led to six arrests. Authorities reported seizing weapons, vehicles, tactical gear and phones.

The public record does not say what the arrest changes for the cartel. We do not guess.

In Plain English

Los Deltas and the CJNG. Authorities describe Los Deltas as the armed wing of the CJNG in the Guadalajara area. The United States designates the CJNG a terrorist organisation. The agencies. FEMDO is the group of federal prosecutors who handle organised crime. Semar is the Navy, the SSPC is the federal Security Ministry, and the AIC is the FGR’s Criminal Investigation Agency. The letter “N”. Mexican authorities often give a suspect’s first names and an initial for the surname. The surname is withheld here.

What Is Not Known

The legal status of the two people detained with him is not confirmed. The full list of charges and the full details of the operation are also not confirmed.

The first court appearance has no confirmed date. Beyond Barrera’s own statement, no motive for his abduction is confirmed.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

Guadalajara and Jalisco draw visitors, business people and American expatriates, and the operation took place in a metropolitan neighbourhood. Readers with plans there can follow statements from the federal Security Ministry and the Jalisco government.

The suspect remains an alleged offender until a court rules. We will report confirmed developments, including any court date.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

Federal Security Ministry (SSPC), post on X by Omar García Harfuch, 18 November 2026. Statements of then Jalisco state prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez, March 2024; Jaime Barrera’s own account, 2024.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is El Topo?

Authorities identify him as César Daniel “N”, alleged leader of a Los Deltas cell in the Guadalajara area. He was arrested in Zapopan on 18 November 2026 and is a suspect until a court rules.

What is Los Deltas?

Authorities describe Los Deltas as the armed wing of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the Guadalajara metropolitan area. The United States designates the CJNG a terrorist organisation.

Why was he wanted?

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office obtained warrants over the kidnappings of journalist Jaime Barrera and a real-estate businessman. Federal investigators also allegedly link him to drug and weapons trafficking.

When will he appear in court?

The date of his first court appearance is not confirmed. We will report it once an official source gives it.